Fase campionato di Europa League: calendario e risultati per squadra

giovedì 6 novembre 2025

Scopri il rendimento di ciascuna delle 36 squadre protagoniste in questa stagione.

Il Braga è alla terza vittoria consecutiva nella fase campionato
Il Braga è alla terza vittoria consecutiva nella fase campionato AFP via Getty Images

La seconda fase campionato di sempre della UEFA Europa League ha preso il via il 24 settembre e si concluderà con 18 partite in contemporanea il 29 gennaio.

Di seguito l'elenco completo delle partite e dei risultati di ciascuna delle 36 squadre.

Le fate della fase campionato

Giornata 1: 24 e 25 settembre 2025
Giornata 2: 2 ottobre 2025
Giornata 3: 23 ottobre 2025
Giornata 4: 6 novembre 2025
Giornata 5: 27 novembre 2025
Giornata 6: 11 dicembre 2025
Giornata 7: 22 gennaio 2026
Giornata 8: 29 gennaio 2026

*Calcio d'inizio alle 21:00 CET se non comunicato diversamente; orari CET

Aston Villa: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Aston Villa - Bologna 1-0
02/10/2025: Feyenoord - Aston Villa 0-2
23/10/2025: Go Ahead Eagles - Aston Villa 2-1
06/11/2025: Aston Villa - Maccabi Tel-Aviv
27/11/2025: Aston Villa - Young Boys (18:45)
11/12/2025: Basel - Aston Villa
22/01/2026: Fenerbahçe - Aston Villa (18:45)
29/01/2026: Aston Villa - Salzburg

Highlights: Aston Villa - Bologna 1-0 ﻿

Basel: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Freiburg - Basel 2-1
02/10/2025: Basel - Stuttgart 2-0
23/10/2025: Lyon - Basel 2-0
06/11/2025: Basel - FCSB 3-1
27/11/2025: Genk - Basel
11/12/2025: Basel - Aston Villa
22/01/2026: Salzburg - Basel
29/01/2026: Basel - Viktoria Plzeň

Bologna: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Aston Villa - Bologna 1-0
02/10/2025: Bologna - Freiburg 1-1
23/10/2025: FCSB - Bologna 1-2
06/11/2025: Bologna - Brann
27/11/2025: Bologna - Salzburg
11/12/2025: Celta - Bologna
22/01/2026: Bologna - Celtic (18:45)
29/01/2026: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Bologna

Braga: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Braga - Feyenoord 1-0
02/10/2025: Celtic - Braga 0-2
23/10/2025: Braga - Crvena Zvezda 2-0
06/11/2025: Braga - Genk
27/11/2025: Rangers - Braga
11/12/2025: Nice - Braga (18:45)
22/01/2026: Braga - Nottingham Forest
29/01/2026: Go Ahead Eagles - Braga

Highlights: Braga - Feyenoord 1-0

Brann: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Lille - Brann 2-1 
02/10/2025: Brann - Utrecht 1-0
23/10/2025: Brann - Rangers 3-0
06/11/2025: Bologna - Brann
27/11/2025: PAOK - Brann (18:45)
11/12/2025: Brann - Fenerbahçe
22/01/2026: Brann - Midtjylland (18:45)
29/01/2026: Sturm Graz - Brann

Celta: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Stuttgart - Celta 2-1
02/10/2025: Celta - PAOK 3-1
23/10/2025: Celta - Nice 2-1
06/11/2025: GNK Dinamo - Celta 0-3
27/11/2025: Ludogorets - Celta (18:45)
11/12/2025: Celta - Bologna
22/01/2026: Celta - Lille
29/01/2026: Crvena Zvezda - Celta

Celtic: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Crvena Zvezda - Celtic 1-1
02/10/2025: Celtic - Braga 0-2
23/10/2025: Celtic - Sturm Graz 2-1
06/11/2025: Midtjylland - Celtic 3-1
27/11/2025: Feyenoord - Celtic (18:45)
11/12/2025: Celtic - Roma
22/01/2026: Bologna - Celtic (18:45)
29/01/2026: Celtic - Utrecht

Highlights: Crvena Zvezda - Celtic 1-1

Crvena Zvezda: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Crvena Zvezda - Celtic 1-1
02/10/2025: Porto - Crvena Zvezda 2-1
23/10/2025: Braga - Crvena Zvezda 2-0
06/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda - Lille 1-0
27/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda - FCSB
11/12/2025: Sturm Graz - Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
22/01/2026: Malmö - Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
29/01/2026: Crvena Zvezda - Celta

FCSB: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Go Ahead Eagles - FCSB 0-1 
02/10/2025: FCSB - Young Boys 0-2
23/10/2025: FCSB - Bologna 1-2
06/11/2025: Basel - FCSB 3-1
27/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda - FCSB
11/12/2025: FCSB - Feyenoord
22/01/2026: GNK Dinamo - FCSB
29/01/2026: FCSB - Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: GNK Dinamo - Fenerbahçe 3-1
02/10/2025: Fenerbahçe - Nice 2-1
23/10/2025: Fenerbahçe - Stuttgart 1-0
06/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň - Fenerbahçe
27/11/2025: Fenerbahçe - Ferencváros (18:45)
11/12/2025: Brann - Fenerbahçe
22/01/2026: Fenerbahçe - Aston Villa (18:45)
29/01/2026: FCSB - Fenerbahçe

Highlights: GNK Dinamo - Fenerbahçe 3-1

Ferencváros: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Ferencváros - Viktoria Plzeň 1-1
02/10/2025: Genk - Ferencváros 0-1
23/10/2025: Salzburg - Ferencváros 2-3
06/11/2025: Ferencváros - Ludogorets
27/11/2025: Fenerbahçe - Ferencváros (18:45)
11/12/2025: Ferencváros - Rangers (18:45)
22/01/2026: Ferencváros - Panathinaikos
29/01/2026: Nottingham Forest - Ferencváros

Feyenoord: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Braga - Feyenoord 1-0
02/10/2025: Feyenoord - Aston Villa 0-2
23/10/2025: Feyenoord - Panathinaikos 3-1 
06/11/2025: Stuttgart - Feyenoord
27/11/2025: Feyenoord - Celtic (18:45)
11/12/2025: FCSB - Feyenoord
22/01/2026: Feyenoord - Sturm Graz (18:45)
29/01/2026: Real Betis - Feyenoord

Highlights: Braga - Feyenoord 1-0

Freiburg: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Freiburg - Basel 2-1
02/10/2025: Bologna - Freiburg 1-1
23/10/2025: Freiburg - Utrecht 2-0
06/11/2025: Nice - Freiburg 1-3
27/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň - Freiburg (18:45)
11/12/2025: Freiburg - Salzburg
22/01/2026: Freiburg - Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)
29/01/2026: Lille - Freiburg

Genk: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Rangers - Genk 0-1
02/10/2025: Genk - Ferencváros 0-1
23/10/2025: Genk - Real Betis 0-0
06/11/2025: Braga - Genk
27/11/2025: Genk - Basel
11/12/2025: Midtjylland - Genk (18:45)
22/01/2026: Utrecht - Genk
29/01/2026: Genk - Malmö

GNK Dinamo: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: GNK Dinamo - Fenerbahçe 3-1
02/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - GNK Dinamo 1-3
23/10/2025: Malmö - GNK Dinamo 1-1
06/11/2025: GNK Dinamo - Celta 0-3 
27/11/2025: Lille - GNK Dinamo (18:45)
11/12/2025: GNK Dinamo - Real Betis (18:45)
22/01/2026: GNK Dinamo - FCSB
29/01/2026: Midtjylland - GNK Dinamognk

Highlights: GNK Dinamo - Fenerbahçe 3-1

Go Ahead Eagles: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Go Ahead Eagles - FCSB 0-1
02/10/2025: Panathinaikos - Go Ahead Eagles 1-2
23/10/2025: Go Ahead Eagles - Aston Villa 2-1
06/11/2025: Salzburg - Go Ahead Eagles 2-0
27/11/2025: Go Ahead Eagles - Stuttgart
11/12/2025: Lyon - Go Ahead Eagles
22/01/2026: Nice - Go Ahead Eagles
29/01/2026: Go Ahead Eagles - Braga

Lille: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Lille - Brann 2-1 
02/10/2025: Roma - Lille 0-1
23/10/2025: Lille - PAOK 3-4
06/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda - Lille 1-0
27/11/2025: Lille - GNK Dinamo (18:45)
11/12/2025: Young Boys - Lille (18:45)
22/01/2026: Celta - Lille
29/01/2026: Lille - Freiburg

Ludogorets: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Malmö - Ludogorets 1-2
02/10/2025: Ludogorets - Real Betis 0-2
23/10/2025: Young Boys - Ludogorets 3-2
06/11/2025: Ferencváros - Ludogorets
27/11/2025: Ludogorets - Celta (18:45)
11/12/2025: Ludogorets - PAOK (18:45)
22/01/2026: Rangers - Ludogorets
29/01/2026: Ludogorets - Nice

Highlights: Malmö - Ludogorets 1-2 ﻿

Lyon: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Utrecht - Lyon 0-1
02/10/2025: Lyon - Salzburg 2-0
23/10/2025: Lyon - Basel 2-0
06/11/2025: Real Betis - Lyon
27/11/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Lyon
11/12/2025: Lyon - Go Ahead Eagles
22/01/2026: Young Boys - Lyon (18:45)
29/01/2026: Lyon - PAOK

Maccabi Tel-Aviv: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: PAOK - Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-0
02/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - GNK Dinamo 1-3
23/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Midtjylland 0-3
06/11/2025: Aston Villa - Maccabi Tel-Aviv
27/11/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Lyon
11/12/2025: Stuttgart - Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)
22/01/2026: Freiburg - Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)
29/01/2026: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Bologna

Malmö: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Malmö - Ludogorets 1-2
02/10/2025: Viktoria Plzeň - Malmö 3-0
23/10/2025: Malmö - GNK Dinamo 1-1
06/11/2025: Malmö - Panathinaikos 0-1
27/11/2025: Nottingham Forest - Malmö
11/12/2025: Porto - Malmö
22/01/2026: Malmö - Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
29/01/2026: Genk - Malmö

Midtjylland: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Midtjylland - Sturm Graz 2-0
02/10/2025: Nottingham Forest - Midtjylland 2-3
23/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Midtjylland 0-3
06/11/2025: Midtjylland - Celtic 3-1
27/11/2025: Roma - Midtjylland (18:45)
11/12/2025: Midtjylland - Genk (18:45)
22/01/2026: Brann - Midtjylland (18:45)
29/01/2026: Midtjylland - GNK Dinamo

Highlights: Midtjylland - Sturm Graz 2-0 ﻿

Nice: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Nice - Roma 1-2
02/10/2025: Fenerbahçe - Nice 2-1
23/10/2025: Celta - Nice 2-1
06/11/2025: Nice - Freiburg 1-3
27/11/2025: Porto - Nice (18:45)
11/12/2025: Nice - Braga (18:45)
22/01/2026: Nice - Go Ahead Eagles
29/01/2026: Ludogorets - Nice

Nottingham Forest: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Real Betis - Nottingham Forest 2-2
02/10/2025: Nottingham Forest - Midtjylland 2-3
23/10/2025: Nottingham Forest - Porto 2-0
06/11/2025: Sturm Graz - Nottingham Forest 0-0
27/11/2025: Nottingham Forest - Malmö
11/12/2025: Utrecht - Nottingham Forest (18:45)
22/01/2026: Braga - Nottingham Forest
29/01/2026: Nottingham Forest - Ferencváros

Highlights: Real Betis - Nottingham Forest 2-2

Panathinaikos: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Young Boys - Panathinaikos 1-4
02/10/2025: Panathinaikos - Go Ahead Eagles 1-2
23/10/2025: Feyenoord - Panathinaikos 3-1 
06/11/2025: Malmö - Panathinaikos 0-1
27/11/2025: Panathinaikos - Sturm Graz
11/12/2025: Panathinaikos - Viktoria Plzeň
22/01/2026: Ferencváros - Panathinaikos
29/01/2026: Panathinaikos - Roma

PAOK: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: PAOK - Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-0
02/10/2025: Celta - PAOK 3-1
23/10/2025: Lille - PAOK 3-4
06/11/2025: PAOK - Young Boys
27/11/2025: PAOK - Brann (18:45)
11/12/2025: Ludogorets - PAOK (18:45)
22/01/2026: PAOK - Real Betis (18:45)
29/01/2026: Lyon - PAOK

Porto: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Salzburg - Porto 0-1
02/10/2025: Porto - Crvena Zvezda 2-1
23/10/2025: Nottingham Forest - Porto 2-0
06/11/2025: Utrecht - Porto 1-1
27/11/2025: Porto - Nice (18:45)
11/12/2025: Porto - Malmö
22/01/2026: Viktoria Plzeň - Porto (18:45)
29/01/2026: Porto - Rangers

Highlights: Salzburg - Porto 0-1 ﻿

Rangers: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Rangers - Genk 0-1
02/10/2025: Sturm Graz - Rangers 2-1
23/10/2025: Brann - Rangers 3-0
06/11/2025: Rangers - Roma
27/11/2025: Rangers - Braga
11/12/2025: Ferencváros - Rangers (18:45)
22/01/2026: Rangers - Ludogorets
29/01/2026: Porto - Rangers

Real Betis: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Real Betis - Nottingham Forest 2-2
02/10/2025: Ludogorets - Real Betis 0-2
23/10/2025: Genk - Real Betis 0-0
06/11/2025: Real Betis - Lyon
27/11/2025: Real Betis - Utrecht
11/12/2025: GNK Dinamo - Real Betis (18:45)
22/01/2026: PAOK - Real Betis (18:45)
29/01/2026: Real Betis - Feyenoord

Roma: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Nice - Roma 1-2
02/10/2025: Roma - Lille 0-1
23/10/2025: Roma - Viktoria Plzeň 1-2
06/11/2025: Rangers - Roma
27/11/2025: Roma - Midtjylland (18:45)
11/12/2025: Celtic - Roma
22/01/2026: Roma - Stuttgart
29/01/2026: Panathinaikos - Roma

Highlights: Nice - Roma 1-2

Salzburg: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Salzburg - Porto 0-1
02/10/2025: Lyon - Salzburg 2-0
23/10/2025: Salzburg - Ferencváros 2-3
06/11/2025: Salzburg - Go Ahead Eagles 2-0
27/11/2025: Bologna - Salzburg
11/12/2025: Freiburg - Salzburg
22/01/2026: Salzburg - Basel
29/01/2026: Aston Villa - Salzburg

Sturm Graz: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Midtjylland - Sturm Graz 2-0
02/10/2025: Sturm Graz - Rangers 2-1
23/10/2025: Celtic - Sturm Graz 2-1
06/11/2025: Sturm Graz - Nottingham Forest 0-0
27/11/2025: Panathinaikos - Sturm Graz
11/12/2025: Sturm Graz - Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
22/01/2026: Feyenoord - Sturm Graz (18:45)
29/01/2026: Sturm Graz - Brann

Stuttgart: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Stuttgart - Celta 2-1
02/10/2025: Basel - Stuttgart 2-0
23/10/2025: Fenerbahçe - Stuttgart 1-0
06/11/2025: Stuttgart - Feyenoord
27/11/2025: Go Ahead Eagles - Stuttgart
11/12/2025: Stuttgart - Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)
22/01/2026: Roma - Stuttgart
29/01/2026: Stuttgart - Young Boys

Utrecht: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Utrecht - Lyon 0-1
02/10/2025: Brann - Utrecht 1-0
23/10/2025: Freiburg - Utrecht 2-0
06/11/2025: Utrecht - Porto 1-1 
27/11/2025: Real Betis - Utrecht
11/12/2025: Utrecht - Nottingham Forest (18:45)
22/01/2026: Utrecht - Genk
29/01/2026: Celtic - Utrecht

Highlights: Utrecht - Lyon 0-1 ﻿

Viktoria Plzeň: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Ferencváros - Viktoria Plzeň 1-1
02/10/2025: Viktoria Plzeň - Malmö 3-0
23/10/2025: Roma - Viktoria Plzeň 1-2
06/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň - Fenerbahçe
27/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň - Freiburg (18:45)
11/12/2025: Panathinaikos - Viktoria Plzeň
22/01/2026: Viktoria Plzeň - Porto (18:45)
29/01/2026: Basel - Viktoria Plzeň

Young Boys: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Young Boys - Panathinaikos 1-4
02/10/2025: FCSB - Young Boys 0-2
23/10/2025: Young Boys - Ludogorets 3-2
06/11/2025: PAOK - Young Boys
27/11/2025: Aston Villa - Young Boys (18:45)
11/12/2025: Young Boys - Lille (18:45)
22/01/2026: Young Boys - Lyon (18:45)
29/01/2026: Stuttgart - Young Boys

