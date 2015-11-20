Esplora per stagione
2018/19
Liverpool
2017/18
Real Madrid
2016/17
Real Madrid
2015/16
Real Madrid
2014/15
Barcelona
2013/14
Real Madrid
2012/13
Bayern
2011/12
Chelsea
2010/11
Barcelona
2009/10
Internazionale
2008/09
Barcelona
2007/08
Man. United
2006/07
Milan
2005/06
Barcelona
2004/05
Liverpool
2003/04
Porto
2002/03
Milan
2001/02
Real Madrid
2000/01
Bayern
1999/00
Real Madrid
1998/99
Man. United
1997/98
Real Madrid
1996/97
Dortmund
1995/96
Juventus
1994/95
Ajax
1993/94
Milan
1992/93
Marseille
1991/92
Barcelona
1990/91
Crvena zvezda
1989/90
Milan
1988/89
Milan
1987/88
PSV
1986/87
Porto
1985/86
FCSB
1984/85
Juventus
1983/84
Liverpool
1982/83
Hamburg
1981/82
Aston Villa
1980/81
Liverpool
1979/80
Nottm Forest
1978/79
Nottm Forest
1977/78
Liverpool
1976/77
Liverpool
1975/76
Bayern
1974/75
Bayern
1973/74
Bayern
1972/73
Ajax
1971/72
Ajax
1970/71
Ajax
1969/70
Feyenoord
1968/69
Milan
1967/68
Man. United
1966/67
Celtic
1965/66
Real Madrid
1964/65
Internazionale
1963/64
Internazionale
1962/63
Milan
1961/62
Benfica
1960/61
Benfica
1959/60
Real Madrid
1958/59
Real Madrid
1957/58
Real Madrid
1956/57
Real Madrid
1955/56
Real Madrid

Stagione 2012/13

UEFA Champions League 2012/13

Il cammino verso la finale

Finale

25 Mag

Dortmund
1-2 -
Bayern
Highlights

Semifinali

ritorno

01 Mag

Tot.: 0-7
Tot.: 0-7
Barcelona
0-3 -
Bayern

30 Apr

Tot.: 3-4
Tot.: 3-4
Real Madrid
2-0 -
Dortmund
andata

24 Apr

Dortmund
4-1 -
Real Madrid

23 Apr

Bayern
4-0 -
Barcelona
Tutte le partite

Classifiche fase a gironi

Se due squadre sono a pari punti, vengono elencate in ordine alfabetico utilizzando il nome completo del club fino a quando le due squadre si sono sfidate due volte. A quel punto si segue il regolamento della competizione.

La stagione in cifre

Principali statistiche stagionali

  • Gol
    594
  • Partite giocate
    213

Capocannonieri

  • Ronaldo

    Real Madrid

    12
  • Lewandowski

    Dortmund

    10
  • Müller

    Bayern

    8

Più presenze

  • Weidenfeller

    Dortmund

    13
  • Neuer

    Bayern

    13
  • Lewandowski

    Dortmund

    13
Potrebbe interessarti anche
02:52
Highlights: il trionfo del Chelsea dal dischetto nel 2012
20/11/2015

LiveHighlights: il trionfo del Chelsea dal dischetto nel 2012

Rivivi il trionfo del Chelsea sul Bayern ai calci di rigore nella finale di Monaco.
In alto