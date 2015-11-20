Il cammino verso la finale
Finale
25 Mag
Semifinaliritorno
01 Mag
30 Aprandata
24 Apr
23 Apr
Classifiche fase a gironi
Gruppo A In diretta adesso
|G
|Pti
|PAR Paris Saint-Germain
|6
|15
|POR FC Porto
|6
|13
|DK FC Dynamo Kyiv
|6
|5
|DZ GNK Dinamo Zagreb
|6
|1
Gruppo B In diretta adesso
|G
|Pti
|SCH FC Schalke 04
|6
|12
|ARS Arsenal FC
|6
|10
|OLY Olympiacos FC
|6
|9
|MON Montpellier Hérault SC
|6
|2
Gruppo C In diretta adesso
|G
|Pti
|MAL Málaga CF
|6
|12
|ACM AC Milan
|6
|8
|ZEN FC Zenit
|6
|7
|AND RSC Anderlecht
|6
|5
Gruppo D In diretta adesso
|G
|Pti
|BVB Borussia Dortmund
|6
|14
|RM Real Madrid CF
|6
|11
|AJX AFC Ajax
|6
|4
|MC Manchester City FC
|6
|3
Gruppo E In diretta adesso
|G
|Pti
|JUV Juventus
|6
|12
|SHK FC Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|10
|CHE Chelsea FC
|6
|10
|NRS FC Nordsjælland
|6
|1
Gruppo F In diretta adesso
|G
|Pti
|BAY FC Bayern München
|6
|13
|VAL Valencia CF
|6
|13
|BTE FC BATE Borisov
|6
|6
|LIL LOSC Lille
|6
|3
Gruppo G In diretta adesso
|G
|Pti
|BAR FC Barcelona
|6
|13
|CEL Celtic FC
|6
|10
|SLB SL Benfica
|6
|8
|SPM FC Spartak Moskva
|6
|3
Gruppo H In diretta adesso
|G
|Pti
|MU Manchester United FC
|6
|12
|GAL Galatasaray AŞ
|6
|10
|CFR CFR 1907 Cluj
|6
|10
|SCB SC Braga
|6
|3
La stagione in cifre
Principali statistiche stagionali
-
Gol594
-
Partite giocate213
Capocannonieri
-
Ronaldo
Real Madrid12
-
Lewandowski
Dortmund10
-
Müller
Bayern8
Più presenze
-
Weidenfeller
Dortmund13
-
Neuer
Bayern13
-
Lewandowski
Dortmund13