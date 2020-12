Tre italiane su tre ai sedicesimi

Napoli's Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski (C) celebrates with teammates after opening the scoring during the UEFA Europa League Group F football match Napoli vs Real Sociedad on December 10, 2020 at the newly renamed Maradona stadium, formerly known as the San Paolo, in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images