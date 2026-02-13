UEFA Women's Champions League Risultati e statistiche live
Official Hospitality at the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final

venerdì 13 febbraio 2026

23 May 2026 | Oslo, Norway

Make the most of the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final at Ullevaal Stadion and secure your Official Hospitality packages in the Sports Bar.

Included in hospitality

✅ Prolonged hospitality service 2 hours before and 60 minutes post-match
✅ Selection of local and international dishes
✅ Wine, beer and soft drinks
✅ Wi-Fi

Sports Bar

📍 Location
Corner of main stand (Level 4)

🏟️ Seats
Category 1 seats on main stand

🔢 Minimum order
1 package

💶 Price*
€450

*Per person, excl. VAT (12% on ticket and 25% on catering & services)

Apply here

Book with confidence

✅ Official Hospitality managed by UEFA
🍷 High-quality service
🔒 Payment protected
💬 Efficient customer support

Contact

UEFA Events SA

Route de Genève 46
1260 Nyon
Switzerland

Any questions? Contact us at hospitality@uefa.ch

Legal documents

📄 Terms and Conditions

📄 Refund Policy

📄 Privacy Notification

