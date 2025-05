Finale di Futsal Champions League: il Palma trionfa ancora

LE MANS, FRANCE - MAY 04: Players of AE Illes Balears Palma celebrate with the trophy after their team's victory in the UEFA Futsal Champions League Final match between Palma and Kairat Almaty at Antares on May 04, 2025 in Le Mans, France. (Photo by Ben McShane - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images)

UEFA via Getty Images