Sorteggio degli ottavi di finale di UEFA Europa League: chi può affrontare chi, precedenti
venerdì 27 febbraio 2026
Intro articolo
Scopri i possibili accoppiamenti del sorteggio degli ottavi di finale di venerdì e come sono andate le precedenti sfide.
Contenuti top media
Corpo articolo
Il sorteggio degli ottavi di finale di UEFA Europa League 2025/26 si svolge venerdì: ecco le possibili avversarie delle squadre ancora in corsa e i loro precedenti nelle competizioni per club UEFA.
Le squadre possono essere sorteggiate contro avversarie già affrontate nella fase campionato o appartenenti alla stessa federazione nazionale.
Le squadre agli ottavi di finale
Le prime otto della fase campionato
Aston Villa (ENG), Braga (POR), Freiburg (GER), Lyon (FRA), Midtjylland (DEN), Porto (POR), Real Betis (ESP), Roma (ITA)
Le vincitrici degli spareggi della fase a eliminazione diretta
Bologna (ITA), Genk (BEL), Celta (ESP), Ferencváros (HUN), Lille (FRA), Nottingham Forest, (ENG), Panathinaikos (GRE) Stuttgart (GER)
Le prime otto della fase campionato
Può affrontare: Celta, Lille
Precedenti
Celta: G4 V1 P0 S3 GF3 GS6
Lille: G4 V1 P1 S2 GF4 GS6
Può affrontare: Ferencváros, Stuttgart
Precedenti
Ferencváros: nessun precedente
Stuttgart: nessun precedente
Può affrontare: Bologna, Genk
Precedenti
Bologna: G1 V0 P1 S0 GF1 GS1
Genk: nessun precedente
Può affrontare: Celta, Lille
Precedenti
Celta: nessun precedente
Lille: nessun precedente
Può affrontare: Nottingham Forest, Panathinaikos
Precedenti
Nottingham Forest: G1 V1 P0 S0 GF3 GS2
Panathinaikos: G2 V0 P0 S2 GF2 GS6
Può affrontare: Ferencváros, Stuttgart
Precedenti
Ferencváros: nessun precedente
Stuttgart: nessun precedente
Può affrontare: Nottingham Forest, Panathinaikos
Precedenti
Nottingham Forest: G1 V0 P1 S0 GF2 GS2
Panathinaikos: nessun precedente
Può affrontare: Bologna, Genk
Precedenti
Bologna: nessun precedente
Genk: G2 V1 P1 S0 GF1 GS0
Vincitrici spareggi eliminazione diretta
Può affrontare: Freiburg, Roma
Precedenti
Roma: G2 V0 P1 S1 GF0 GS1
Freiburg: nessun precedente
Può affrontare: Freiburg, Roma
Precedenti
Freiburg: G1 V0 P1 S0 GF1 GS1
Roma: nessun precedente
Può affrontare: Braga, Porto
Precedenti
Braga: nessun precedente
Porto: nessun precedente
Può affrontare: Braga, Porto
Precedenti
Braga: nessun precedente
Porto: nessun precedente
Può affrontare: Real Betis, Midtjylland
Precedenti
Real Betis: G1 V0 P1 S0 GF2 GS2 Midtjylland: G1 V0 P0 S1 GF2 GS3
Può affrontare: Aston Villa, Lyon
Precedenti
Aston Villa: G4 V3 P0 S1 GF6 GS3
Lyon: nessun precedente
Può affrontare: Aston Villa, Lyon
Precedenti
Aston Villa: G4 V2 P1 S1 GF6 GS4
Lyon: nessun precedente
Può affrontare: Real Betis, Midtjylland
Precedenti
Real Betis: nessun precedente Midtjylland: G2 V2 P0 S0 GF6 GS2