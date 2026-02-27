UEFA Europa League Ufficiale Risultati e statistiche live
Scarica
UEFA.com funziona meglio su altri browser
Per la migliore esperienza possibile, consigliamo Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Sorteggio degli ottavi di finale di UEFA Europa League: chi può affrontare chi, precedenti

venerdì 27 febbraio 2026

Scopri i possibili accoppiamenti del sorteggio degli ottavi di finale di venerdì e come sono andate le precedenti sfide.

L'Aston Villa ha battuto il Lille ai rigori ai quarti di finale della Conference League 2024
L'Aston Villa ha battuto il Lille ai rigori ai quarti di finale della Conference League 2024 Getty Images

Il sorteggio degli ottavi di finale di UEFA Europa League 2025/26 si svolge venerdì: ecco le possibili avversarie delle squadre ancora in corsa e i loro precedenti nelle competizioni per club UEFA.

Le squadre possono essere sorteggiate contro avversarie già affrontate nella fase campionato o appartenenti alla stessa federazione nazionale.

I dettagli del sorteggio degli ottavi di finale

Le squadre agli ottavi di finale

Le prime otto della fase campionato
Aston Villa (ENG), Braga (POR), Freiburg (GER), Lyon (FRA), Midtjylland (DEN), Porto (POR), Real Betis (ESP), Roma (ITA)

Le vincitrici degli spareggi della fase a eliminazione diretta
﻿Bologna (ITA), Genk (BEL), Celta (ESP), Ferencváros (HUN), Lille (FRA), Nottingham Forest, (ENG), Panathinaikos (GRE) Stuttgart (GER)

Le prime otto della fase campionato

Aston Villa

Può affrontare: Celta, Lille

Precedenti
Celta: G4 V1 P0 S3 GF3 GS6
Lille: G4 V1 P1 S2 GF4 GS6

Braga

Può affrontare: Ferencváros, Stuttgart

Precedenti
Ferencváros: nessun precedente
Stuttgart: nessun precedente

Freiburg

Può affrontare: Bologna, Genk

Precedenti
Bologna: G1 V0 P1 S0 GF1 GS1
Genk: nessun precedente

Lyon

Può affrontare: Celta, Lille

Precedenti
Celta: nessun precedente
Lille: nessun precedente

Midtjylland 

Può affrontare: Nottingham Forest, Panathinaikos

Precedenti
Nottingham Forest: G1 V1 P0 S0 GF3 GS2
Panathinaikos: G2 V0 P0 S2 GF2 GS6

Porto

Può affrontare: Ferencváros, Stuttgart

Precedenti
Ferencváros: nessun precedente
Stuttgart: nessun precedente

Real Betis

Può affrontare: Nottingham Forest, Panathinaikos

Precedenti
Nottingham Forest: G1 V0 P1 S0 GF2 GS2
Panathinaikos: nessun precedente

Roma

Può affrontare: Bologna, Genk

Precedenti
Bologna: nessun precedente
Genk: G2 V1 P1 S0 GF1 GS0

Vincitrici spareggi eliminazione diretta

Genk

Può affrontare: Freiburg, Roma

Precedenti
Roma: G2 V0 P1 S1 GF0 GS1
Freiburg: nessun precedente

Bologna

Può affrontare: Freiburg, Roma

Precedenti
Freiburg: G1 V0 P1 S0 GF1 GS1
Roma: nessun precedente

Stuttgart

Può affrontare: Braga, Porto

Precedenti
Braga: nessun precedente
Porto: nessun precedente

Ferencváros

Può affrontare: Braga, Porto

Precedenti
Braga: nessun precedente
Porto: nessun precedente

Nottingham Forest

Può affrontare: Real Betis, Midtjylland

Precedenti
Real Betis: G1 V0 P1 S0 GF2 GS2 Midtjylland: G1 V0 P0 S1 GF2 GS3

Celta

Può affrontare: Aston Villa, Lyon

Precedenti
Aston Villa: G4 V3 P0 S1 GF6 GS3
Lyon: nessun precedente

Lille

Può affrontare: Aston Villa, Lyon

Precedenti
Aston Villa: G4 V2 P1 S1 GF6 GS4
Lyon: nessun precedente

Panathinaikos

Può affrontare: Real Betis, Midtjylland

Precedenti
Real Betis: nessun precedente Midtjylland: G2 V2 P0 S0 GF6 GS2

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Ultimo aggiornamento: venerdì 27 febbraio 2026