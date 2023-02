Vlahović gol non basta, Juventus - Nantes 1-1

Juventus' Italian midfielder Nicolo Fagioli (R) outruns Nantes' DR Congo's defender Samuel Moutoussamy during the UEFA Europa League round of 32, first leg football match between Juventus FC and FC Nantes, on February 16, 2023 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images