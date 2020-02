Kluivert-gol, la Roma vola agli ottavi

AS Roma's Dutch forward Justin Kluivert (2nd R) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg football match between KAA Gent and AS Roma, on February 27, 2020 at the KAA Gent Stadium, in Gand, Belgium. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

BELGA/AFP via Getty Images