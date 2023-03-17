Sorteggio dei quarti di Europa League: precedenti e statistiche
venerdì, 17 marzo 2023
Ai quarti ci sono squadre che si sono spesso affrontate in passato. Scopri precedenti e statistiche.
Scopri i precedenti di ciascuna delle squadre rimaste in corsa in UEFA Europa League con le possibili avversarie ai quarti di finale della competizione.
Le squadre ai quarti di finale
Feyenoord (NED)
Juventus (ITA)
Leverkusen (GER)
Man United (ENG)
Roma (ITA)
Sevilla (ESP)
Sporting CP (POR)
Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)
*Statistiche riferite solo a competizioni UEFA.
**Legenda:
- P: partite giocate
- W: partite vinte
- D: pareggi
- L: sconfitte
- F: gol fatti
- A: gol subiti
Feyenoord (NED)
Possibili avversarie
Juventus P4 W1 D1 L2 F4 A8
Leverkusen Nessun precedente
Man United P4 W1 D0 L3 F3 A9
Roma P3 W0 D1 L2 F2 A4
Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2
Sporting CP P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A4
Union Saint-Gilloise Nessun precedente
Juventus (ITA)
Possibili avversarie
Feyenoord P4 W2 D1 L1 F8 A4
Leverkusen P4 W3 D0 L1 F10 A3
Man United P14 W6 D2 L6 F17 A17
Roma Nessun precedente
Sevilla P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A2
Sporting CP P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2
Union Saint-Gilloise Nessun precedente
Leverkusen (GER)
Possibili avversarie
Feyenoord Nessun precedente
Juventus P4 W1 D0 L3 F3 A10
Man United P6 W0 D2 L4 F6 A16
Roma P4 W1 D2 L1 F10 A9
Sevilla Nessun precedente
Sporting CP P6 W5 D1 L0 F13 A4
Union Saint-Gilloise Nessun precedente
Man United (ENG)
Possibili avversarie
Feyenoord P4 W3 D0 L1 F9 A3
Juventus P14 W6 D2 L6 F17 A17
Leverkusen P6 W4 D2 L0 F16 A6
Roma P8 W5 D1 L2 F21 A9
Sevilla P3 W0 D1 L2 F2 A4
Sporting CP P4 W3 D0 L1 F7 A7
Union Saint-Gilloise Nessun precedente
Roma (ITA)
Possibili avversarie
Feyenoord P3 W2 D1 L0 F4 A2
Juventus Nessun precedente
Leverkusen P4 W1 D2 L1 F9 A10
Man United P8 W2 D1 L5 F9 A21
Sevilla P1 W0 D0 L1 F0 A2
Sporting CP P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A3
Union Saint-Gilloise Nessun precedente
Sevilla (ESP)
Possibili avversarie
Feyenoord P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2
Juventus P4 W1 D1 L2 F2 A5
Leverkusen Nessun precedente
Man United P3 W2 D1 L0 F4 A2
Roma P1 W1 D0 L0 F2 A0
Sporting CP P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4
Union Saint-Gilloise Nessun precedente
Sporting CP (POR)
Possibili avversarie
Feyenoord P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A2
Juventus P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3
Leverkusen P6 W0 D1 L5 F4 A13
Man United P4 W1 D0 L3 F7 A7
Roma P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4
Sevilla P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A3
Union Saint-Gilloise Nessun precedente
Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)
Possibili avversarie
Feyenoord Nessun precedente
Juventus Nessun precedente
Leverkusen Nessun precedente
Man United Nessun precedente
Roma Have never met
Sevilla Nessun precedente
Sporting CP Nessun precedente