Quali sono le migliori parate nella storia della UEFA Champions League?

Uno slancio improvviso, un riflesso fulmineo e un polso che non si piega alla potenza di un tiro, possono fare la differenza tra passaggio del turno ed eliminazione ai massimi livelli.

Attraverso l'iniziativa '30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling', vi chiediamo quale tra queste sei parate merita di essere nominata la migliore nella storia della UEFA Champions League.

Nel corso del 2021/22, UEFA chiederà ai tifosi di votare i momenti più iconici nella storia della competizione da quando agli inizi degli anni '90 da Coppa dei Campioni è diventata UEFA Champions League. L'iniziativa 30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling darà ai tifosi la possibilità di votare su tutto, dai gol alle esultanze più belle, alle rimonte più epiche alle giocate e alle parate indimenticabili.

La parata di testa e di mano di Coupet su un retropassaggio avventato

Barcellona - Lyon 2-0

10/10/2001, fase a gironi

30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling: Classic Saves - Coupet vs Barcelona

Affrontare l'attacco stellare del Barcellona al Camp Nou è già di per sé un'impresa difficile, ma se si aggiungono i pericoli creati verso la propria porta dai compagni, allora diventa quasi impossibile. Grégory Coupet si trova esattamente in questa situazione quando un retropassaggio a campanile di Cláudio Caçapa costringe l'estremo difensore del Lyon a precipitarsi verso la linea di porta con Rivaldo in agguato.

Realizzando immediatamente di non poter usare le mani, Coupet si tuffa per impattare il pallone di testa prima che sia troppo tardi. Per sua sfortuna la palla colpisce la traversa e arriva esattamente in testa a Rivaldo che con una torsione potente e spettacolare la indirizza verso l'angolino. Il 28enne però non si perde d'animo e con un colpo di reni improvviso mette la mano sulla ribattuta di Rivaldo allontanando definitivamente il pallone. Fantasia e genialità.

La storica doppia parata di Dudek su Sheva

AC Milan - Liverpool 3-3 (dts, vittoria Liverpool 3-2 dcr)

25/05/2005, finale

La celebre vittoria ai rigori del Liverpool probabilmente non sarebbe avvenuta se non fosse stato per la doppia parata di Jerzy Dudek su Andriy Shevchenko sul finire dei supplementari. La respinta del portiere polacco sul potente colpo di testa dell'ucraino sembrava poter essere vanificata dalla ribattuta dell'attaccante rossonero che a pochi centimetri dalla linea di porta vede materializzarsi un muro chiamato Dudek che respinge in angolo il pallone.

"Ero in ginocchio - le probabilità erano contro di me", ha ricordato Dudek. "In quella frazione di secondo ho istintivamente alzato le mani. È stato un impulso. Ho quasi urlato 'eccomi, colpiscimi!'. Se la palla fosse entrata in rete, il nostro sogno sarebbe finito. Ho visto il replay molte volte da allora e ogni volta penso 'È stata una parata impossibile'".

Oblak's three-pronged resistance

Atlético - Leverkusen 0-0

15/03/2017, ritorno ottavi di finale

Diego Simeone's men have always had a reputation for defensive stability but Jan Oblak's trio of saves against Leverkusen were a cut above even their usual high standards. Having stood tall to block Julian Brant's strike, the Slovenian then thrust himself first left then right to twice deny Kevin Volland in quick succession and maintain his clean sheet.

"These are things that happen – sometimes you save three efforts and other times they score all three," he told UEFA.com. "It's something that's hard to explain. I just saw the ball and went to make the saves with everything I had. Today everything went right for me and hopefully it continues to." It has – Oblak is still Atlético's No1 and remains one of the world's elite keepers nearly five later.

Ter Stegen's strong arm and scramble

Bayern 3-2 Barcelona

12/05/2015, semi-final second leg

When the Blaugrana look back at their path to European glory in 2015, Marc-André ter Stegen's heroics at the Fußball Arena München cannot be overlooked. Luis Enrique's side were in control of this semi-final but wary of Bayern's bite and ability to mount a rousing comeback in front of their own fans. The German glovesman's reactions late in the first half ensured a turnaround did not happen.

One on one with Robert Lewandowski and falling the wrong way, Ter Stegen appeared helpless. However, he stuck out a hand to half-block the shot, then raced back towards his net to quickly swipe the loose ball away from his goal line. Bayern's blitz did materialise but the deficit was too great thanks to Ter Stegen's exploits.

Neuer's close-range claw

Arsenal 2-0 Bayern

20/10/2015, group stage

Five months later, it was Bayern's turn to be wowed by some goalkeeping genius as stalwart Manuel Neuer came to their rescue against an Arsenal team desperate to get their campaign back on track in London. The Gunners realised they would be playing the long game in search of three points after the custodian's stand-out moment in the 33rd minute.

Theo Walcott was odds-on to bury his header from close range following a pinpoint cross from Nacho Monreal but Neuer unbelievably strained his fingers to drag the ball away from goal. "I thought we had scored," said Arsenal keeper Petr Čech. "I saw the header, I thought it was in and suddenly the ball bounced back. It was an unbelievable save. He kept them in the game."

Kahn's three-card shoot-out trick

Bayern 1-1 Valencia (aet, Bayern win 5-4 on pens)

23/05/2001, final

Still haunted by their last-gasp loss to Manchester United two years earlier, Bayern's 25-year wait to lift the trophy ended courtesy of Oliver Kahn's three saves in the shoot-out. The better of his first two stops – a parry high to his right from Zlatko Zahovič and a tip onto the bar from Amedeo Carboni – was a competition in itself with the final one from Mauricio Pellegrino decisive.

Yet Kahn's consoling of opposite number Santiago Cañizares was arguably even more inspirational. "I could feel for him as I experienced something similar in 1999," he said. "That feeling right after that missed or saved penalty – those are moments you never forget. Celebrating is nice but it's not what stays with you." Kahn was later awarded UEFA's Fair Play award for his act of compassion – an all-round class act.