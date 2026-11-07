Viking in the 2026/27 Champions League: What are their fixtures? Who is in their squad?

Viking are competing in the main stage of this competition for the first time. Get to know the debutants.

At a glance: Viking UEFA coefficient ranking: 202

How they qualified: Play-off winners

Last season: N/A UEFA coefficient rankings as at end of the 2025/26 season.

What are Viking's Champions League fixtures and results?

You can keep track of Viking's Champions League fixtures and results here.

See the standings

Who is in Viking's Champions League squad?

Viking's Champions League squad can be found here.

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Coach: Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim and Morten Jensen

Viking have been led by a pair of head coaches since January 2021: Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim, who made 260 Viking appearances in his playing days, and Morten Jensen. Viking CEO Eirik Bjørnø said of the dynamic in August: “When the interview came, they just showed up together. It was their idea."

Meet the teams

Key player: Zlatko Tripić

Viking captain Tripić has more than 200 appearances with the Norwegian club, whom he joined in 2018. Tripić was named the Norwegian top flight’s player of the year in 2024 after recording 10 goals and 16 assists across 28 matches. Remarkably, he improved on that goal involvement total in 2025, adding an extra goal and matching his assist tally despite playing three fewer games.

Champions League play-off highlights: Viking 3-1 GNK Dinamo (5-3 agg)

Big summer signing: Erik Botheim

The 26-year-old is an extremely well-respected Norwegian striker who first burst on to the European scene with Bodø/Glimt in 2021, scoring three goals across two games against Roma in the Conference League. He returned to Scandinavia from Salernitana, winning the title with Malmö in 2024 and scoring 36 times in 91 games for them overall before a September switch to Viking.

Where to watch Viking's games

One to watch: Henrik Falchener

Tall centre-back Falchener has come a long way in a short space of time, having been snapped up from the Norwegian second tier in 2025 as a back-up option. He ended up missing just one league game as Viking snared the title in his debut season, contributing six goals for good measure. Those displays also earned the 23-year-old a maiden Norway cap in March, and he went on to feature for his country at the 2026 World Cup.

Henrik Falchener (left) in World Cup action for Norway this summer FIFA via Getty Images

Viking's 2025/26 season

Viking's 2025 season was historic, culminating in their first Norwegian title in 34 years.

What is Viking's best Champions League finish?

Viking are making their league phase/group stage debut in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Did you know? Viking have achieved qualification for a UEFA league phase/group stage for only the second time, after their participation in the 2005/06 UEFA Cup group stage.

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