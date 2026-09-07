Chi è l'arbitro? Chi dirigerà le partite della UEFA Champions League?
lunedì 7 settembre 2026
Intro articolo
Scopri chi arbitrerà le partite di questa edizione di UEFA Champions League.
Contenuti top media
Corpo articolo
Gli arbitri designati per dirigere le partite di UEFA Champions League appariranno su questa pagina non appena verranno annunciati.
Giornata 1
Martedì 8 settembre 2026
AEK Athens - LASK – Luis Godinho (POR)
Club Brugge - Aston Villa – Sandro Schärer (SUI)
Borussia Dortmund - Villarreal – Simone Sozza (ITA)
Porto - Manchester City – Szymon Marciniak (POL)
Lille - Real Betis – Georgi Kabakov (BUL)
Real Madrid - Inter – Michael Oliver (ENG)
Mercoledì 9 settembre 2026
Barcelona - Feyenoord – Sven Jablonski (GER)
Stuttgart - Viking – Nenad Minaković (SRB)
Liverpool - Atlético de Madrid – Davide Massa (ITA)
Paris Saint-Germain - Slovan Bratislava – Mykola Balakin (UKR)
Sporting CP - Galatasaray – Espen Eskås (NOR)
Napoli - Arsenal – Glenn Nyberg (SWE)
Giovedì 10 settembre 2026
Fenerbahçe - Roma –
PSV Eindhoven - Shakhtar Donetsk –
Como - Leipzig –
Bayern München - Bodø/Glimt –
Manchester United - Sabah –
Slavia Praha - Lens –
Giornata 2
Martedì 13 ottobre 2026
Lens - Sporting CP
Sabah - Slavia Praha
Arsenal - Lille
Atlético de Madrid - Manchester United
Inter - Club Brugge
Galatasaray - Barcelona
Leipzig - PSV Eindhoven
Viking - Bayern München
Villarreal - Napoli
Mercoledì 14 ottobre 2026
Feyenoord - Como
LASK - Liverpool
Roma - Real Madrid
Aston Villa - Fenerbahçe
Shakhtar Donetsk - AEK Athens
Bodø/Glimt - Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City - Paris Saint-Germain
Real Betis - Porto
Slovan Bratislava - Stuttgart
Giornata 3
Martedì 20 ottobre 2026
Fenerbahçe - Slavia Praha
Sabah - Borussia Dortmund
Roma - Slovan Bratislava
Porto - PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool - Villarreal
Manchester City - AEK Athens
Paris Saint-Germain - Barcelona
Napoli - Bodø/Glimt
Stuttgart - Atlético de Madrid
Mercoledì 21 ottobre 2026
Como - Manchester United
Lille - Galatasaray
Aston Villa - Viking
Club Brugge - Lens
Bayern München - Arsenal
Inter - Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid - Leipzig
Real Betis - Feyenoord
Sporting CP - LASK
Giornata 4
Martedì 3 novembre 2026
Shakhtar Donetsk - Sporting CP
Galatasaray - Stuttgart
Atlético de Madrid - Bayern München
Barcelona - Aston Villa
Feyenoord - Inter
Bodø/Glimt - Lille
LASK - Slovan Bratislava
Manchester United - Roma
Villarreal - Paris Saint-Germain
Mercoledì 4 novembre 2026
AEK Athens - Real Madrid
Fenerbahçe - Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund - Real Betis
Porto - Napoli
PSV Eindhoven - Club Brugge
Leipzig - Manchester City
Lens - Como
Slavia Praha - Arsenal
Viking - Sabah
Giornata 5
Martedì 24 novembre 2026
Bodø/Glimt - LASK
Galatasaray - Aston Villa
Arsenal - Borussia Dortmund
Como - AEK Athens
Feyenoord - Porto
Manchester City - Napoli
Leipzig - Lens
Real Madrid - PSV Eindhoven
Slovan Bratislava - Real Betis
Mercoledì 25 novembre 2026
Sabah - Barcelona
Slavia Praha - Villarreal
Atlético de Madrid - Viking
Club Brugge - Liverpool
Inter - Stuttgart
Shakhtar Donetsk - Fenerbahçe
Lille - Bayern München
Paris Saint-Germain - Roma
Sporting CP - Manchester United
Giornata 6
Martedì 8 dicembre 2026
Viking - Feyenoord
Villarreal - Sabah
AEK Athens - Galatasaray
Roma - Sporting CP
Aston Villa - Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona - Manchester City
Bayern München - Slavia Praha
Manchester United - Leipzig
Napoli - Club Brugge
Mercoledì 9 dicembre 2026
Real Betis - Como
Slovan Bratislava - Shakhtar Donetsk
Arsenal - Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund - Inter
LASK - Fenerbahçe
Liverpool - Porto
PSV Eindhoven - Atlético de Madrid
Lens - Bodø/Glimt
Stuttgart - Lille
Giornata 7
Martedì 19 gennaio 2027
Bodø/Glimt - Atlético de Madrid
Galatasaray - Feyenoord
AEK Athens - Roma
Aston Villa - Borussia Dortmund
Inter - Liverpool
Porto - Slavia Praha
Lille vs Slovan Bratislava
Real Madrid - LASK
Stuttgart - Club Brugge
Mercoledì 20 gennaio 2027
Fenerbahçe - Villarreal
Sabah - Napoli
Como - Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United - Bayern München
Leipzig - Shakhtar Donetsk
Lens - Manchester City
Real Betis - Arsenal
Sporting CP - Barcelona
Viking - PSV Eindhoven
Giornata 8
Mercoledì 27 gennaio 2027
Arsenal - Sabah
Roma - Lille
Atlético de Madrid - Fenerbahçe
Borussia Dortmund - AEK Athens
Club Brugge - Bodø/Glimt
Bayern München - Real Betis
Barcelona - Como
Shakhtar Donetsk - Real Madrid
Feyenoord vs Leipzig
LASK - Porto
Liverpool vs Lens
Manchester City - Sporting CP
Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray
PSV Eindhoven vs Stuttgart
Slavia Praha - Aston Villa
Napoli vs Viking
Villarreal - Manchester United
Slovan Bratislava - Inter