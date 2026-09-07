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Chi è l'arbitro? Chi dirigerà le partite della UEFA Champions League?

lunedì 7 settembre 2026

Scopri chi arbitrerà le partite di questa edizione di UEFA Champions League.

Davide Massa è stato scelto per arbitrare Liverpool - Atleti
Davide Massa è stato scelto per arbitrare Liverpool - Atleti Getty Images

Gli arbitri designati per dirigere le partite di UEFA Champions League appariranno su questa pagina non appena verranno annunciati.

Giornata 1

Martedì 8 settembre 2026
AEK Athens - LASK – Luis Godinho (POR)
Club Brugge - Aston Villa – Sandro Schärer (SUI)
Borussia Dortmund - Villarreal – Simone Sozza (ITA)
Porto - Manchester City – Szymon Marciniak (POL)
Lille - Real Betis – Georgi Kabakov (BUL)
Real Madrid - Inter – Michael Oliver (ENG)

Mercoledì 9 settembre 2026
Barcelona - Feyenoord – Sven Jablonski (GER)
Stuttgart - Viking – Nenad Minaković (SRB)
Liverpool - Atlético de Madrid – Davide Massa (ITA) 
Paris Saint-Germain - Slovan Bratislava – Mykola Balakin (UKR) 
Sporting CP - Galatasaray – Espen Eskås (NOR) 
Napoli - Arsenal – Glenn Nyberg (SWE)

Giovedì 10 settembre 2026
Fenerbahçe - Roma –
PSV Eindhoven - Shakhtar Donetsk –
Como - Leipzig –
Bayern München - Bodø/Glimt –
Manchester United - Sabah –  
Slavia Praha - Lens –

Giornata 2

Martedì 13 ottobre 2026
Lens - Sporting CP
Sabah - Slavia Praha
Arsenal - Lille 
Atlético de Madrid - Manchester United
Inter - Club Brugge
Galatasaray - Barcelona
Leipzig - PSV Eindhoven
Viking - Bayern München 
Villarreal - Napoli

Mercoledì 14 ottobre 2026
Feyenoord - Como
LASK - Liverpool
Roma - Real Madrid
Aston Villa - Fenerbahçe 
Shakhtar Donetsk - AEK Athens 
Bodø/Glimt - Borussia Dortmund 
Manchester City - Paris Saint-Germain 
Real Betis - Porto
Slovan Bratislava - Stuttgart

Giornata 3

Martedì 20 ottobre 2026
Fenerbahçe - Slavia Praha
Sabah - Borussia Dortmund
Roma - Slovan Bratislava 
Porto - PSV Eindhoven 
Liverpool - Villarreal
Manchester City - AEK Athens
Paris Saint-Germain - Barcelona
Napoli - Bodø/Glimt
Stuttgart - Atlético de Madrid

Mercoledì 21 ottobre 2026
Como - Manchester United
Lille - Galatasaray
Aston Villa - Viking 
Club Brugge - Lens 
Bayern München - Arsenal 
Inter - Shakhtar Donetsk 
Real Madrid - Leipzig
Real Betis - Feyenoord 
Sporting CP - LASK

Giornata 4

Martedì 3 novembre 2026
Shakhtar Donetsk - Sporting CP
Galatasaray - Stuttgart
Atlético de Madrid - Bayern München
Barcelona - Aston Villa 
Feyenoord - Inter
Bodø/Glimt - Lille
LASK - Slovan Bratislava
Manchester United - Roma
Villarreal - Paris Saint-Germain

Mercoledì 4 novembre 2026
AEK Athens - Real Madrid
Fenerbahçe - Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund - Real Betis 
Porto - Napoli
PSV Eindhoven - Club Brugge 
Leipzig - Manchester City
Lens - Como
Slavia Praha - Arsenal
Viking - Sabah

Giornata 5

Martedì 24 novembre 2026
Bodø/Glimt - LASK
Galatasaray - Aston Villa
Arsenal - Borussia Dortmund 
Como - AEK Athens
Feyenoord - Porto 
Manchester City - Napoli 
Leipzig - Lens 
Real Madrid - PSV Eindhoven 
Slovan Bratislava - Real Betis

Mercoledì 25 novembre 2026
Sabah - Barcelona
Slavia Praha - Villarreal
Atlético de Madrid - Viking 
Club Brugge - Liverpool
Inter - Stuttgart
Shakhtar Donetsk - Fenerbahçe 
Lille - Bayern München
Paris Saint-Germain - Roma 
Sporting CP - Manchester United

Giornata 6

Martedì 8 dicembre 2026 
Viking - Feyenoord
Villarreal - Sabah
AEK Athens - Galatasaray 
Roma - Sporting CP 
Aston Villa - Paris Saint-Germain 
Barcelona - Manchester City
Bayern München - Slavia Praha 
Manchester United - Leipzig 
Napoli - Club Brugge

Mercoledì 9 dicembre 2026 
Real Betis - Como
Slovan Bratislava - Shakhtar Donetsk
Arsenal - Real Madrid 
Borussia Dortmund - Inter 
LASK - Fenerbahçe  
Liverpool - Porto  
PSV Eindhoven - Atlético de Madrid  
Lens - Bodø/Glimt  
Stuttgart - Lille

Giornata 7 

Martedì 19 gennaio 2027 
Bodø/Glimt - Atlético de Madrid
Galatasaray - Feyenoord
AEK Athens - Roma  
Aston Villa - Borussia Dortmund  
Inter - Liverpool  
Porto - Slavia Praha  
Lille vs Slovan Bratislava  
Real Madrid - LASK  
Stuttgart - Club Brugge

Mercoledì 20 gennaio 2027 
Fenerbahçe - Villarreal
Sabah - Napoli
Como - Paris Saint-Germain   
Manchester United - Bayern München  
Leipzig - Shakhtar Donetsk  
Lens - Manchester City  
Real Betis - Arsenal
Sporting CP - Barcelona  
Viking - PSV Eindhoven

Giornata 8

Mercoledì 27 gennaio 2027
Arsenal - Sabah  
Roma - Lille  
Atlético de Madrid - Fenerbahçe  
Borussia Dortmund - AEK Athens  
Club Brugge - Bodø/Glimt  
Bayern München - Real Betis 
Barcelona - Como  
Shakhtar Donetsk - Real Madrid 
Feyenoord vs Leipzig 
LASK - Porto  
Liverpool vs Lens 
Manchester City - Sporting CP  
Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray 
PSV Eindhoven vs Stuttgart 
Slavia Praha - Aston Villa 
Napoli vs Viking 
Villarreal - Manchester United  
Slovan Bratislava - Inter 

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