Fase campionato di Champions League: calendario per squadra
sabato 29 agosto 2026
Intro articolo
Scopri tutte le partite e i risultati di ciascuna delle 36 squadre impegnate nella fase campionato di UEFA Champions League in questa stagione.
Contenuti top media
Corpo articolo
La fase campionato della UEFA Champions League 2026/27 prenderà il via martedì 8 settembre e si concluderà mercoledì 27 gennaio con 18 partite in programma contemporaneamente.
Di seguito, il calendario completo delle partite di tutte e 36 le squadre. Il calcio d’inizio è fissato alle 21:00, salvo diversa indicazione; tutti gli orari sono CET.
Date fase campionato
Giornata 1: 8-10 settembre 2026
Giornata 2: 13/14 ottobre 2026
Giornata 3: 20/21 ottobre 2026
Giornata 4: 3/4 novembre 2026
Giornata 5: 24/25 novembre 2026
Giornata 6: 8/9 dicembre 2026
Giornata 7: 19/20 gennaio 2027
Giornata 8: 27 gennaio 2027
08/09/26 AEK Athens - LASK (18:45)
14/10/26 Shakhtar Donetsk - AEK Athens
20/10/26 Manchester City - AEK Athens
04/11/26 AEK Athens - Real Madrid (18:45)
24/11/26 Como - AEK Athens
08/12/26 AEK Athens - Galatasaray
19/01/27 AEK Athens - Roma
27/01/27 Borussia Dortmund - AEK Athens
09/09/26 Napoli - Arsenal
13/10/26 Arsenal - Lille
21/10/26 Bayern München - Arsenal
04/11/26 Slavia Praha - Arsenal
24/11/26 Arsenal - Borussia Dortmund
09/12/26 Arsenal - Real Madrid
20/01/27 Real Betis - Arsenal
27/01/27 Arsenal - Sabah
08/09/26 Club Brugge - Aston Villa (18:45)
14/10/26 Aston Villa - Fenerbahçe
21/10/26 Aston Villa - Viking
03/11/26 Barcelona - Aston Villa
24/11/26 Galatasaray - Aston Villa (18:45)
08/12/26 Aston Villa - Paris Saint-Germain
19/01/27 Aston Villa - Borussia Dortmund
27/01/27 Slavia Praha - Aston Villa
09/09/26 Liverpool - Atlético de Madrid
13/10/26 Atlético de Madrid - Manchester United
20/10/26 Stuttgart - Atlético de Madrid
03/11/26 Atlético de Madrid - Bayern München
25/11/26 Atlético de Madrid - Viking
09/12/26 PSV Eindhoven - Atlético de Madrid
19/01/27 Bodø/Glimt - Atlético de Madrid (18:45)
27/01/27 Atlético de Madrid - Fenerbahçe
09/09/26 Barcelona - Feyenoord (18:45)
13/10/26 Galatasaray - Barcelona
20/10/26 Paris Saint-Germain - Barcelona
03/11/26 Barcelona - Aston Villa
25/11/26 Sabah - Barcelona (18:45)
08/12/26 Barcelona - Manchester City
20/01/27 Sporting CP - Barcelona
27/01/27 Barcelona - Como
10/09/26 Bayern München - Bodø/Glimt
13/10/26 Viking - Bayern München
21/10/26 Bayern München - Arsenal
03/11/26 Atlético de Madrid - Bayern München
25/11/26 Lille - Bayern München
08/12/26 Bayern München - Slavia Praha
20/01/27 Manchester United - Bayern München
27/01/27 Bayern München - Real Betis
10/09/26 Bayern München - Bodø/Glimt
14/10/26 Bodø/Glimt - Borussia Dortmund
20/10/26 Napoli - Bodø/Glimt
03/11/26 Bodø/Glimt - Lille
24/11/26 Bodø/Glimt - LASK (18:45)
09/12/26 Lens - Bodø/Glimt
19/01/27 Bodø/Glimt - Atlético de Madrid (18:45)
27/01/27 Club Brugge - Bodø/Glimt
08/09/26 Borussia Dortmund - Villarreal
14/10/26 Bodø/Glimt - Borussia Dortmund
20/10/26 Sabah - Borussia Dortmund (18:45)
04/11/26 Borussia Dortmund - Real Betis
24/11/26 Arsenal - Borussia Dortmund
09/12/26 Borussia Dortmund - Inter
19/01/27 Aston Villa - Borussia Dortmund
28/01/27 Borussia Dortmund - AEK Athens
08/09/26 Club Brugge - Aston Villa (18:45)
13/10/26 Inter - Club Brugge
21/10/26 Club Brugge - Lens
04/11/26 PSV Eindhoven - Club Brugge
25/11/26 Club Brugge - Liverpool
08/12/26 Napoli - Club Brugge
19/01/27 Stuttgart - Club Brugge
27/01/27 Club Brugge - Bodø/Glimt
10/09/26 Como - Leipzig
14/10/26 Feyenoord - Como (18:45)
21/10/26 Como - Manchester United (18:45)
04/11/26 Lens - Como
24/11/26 Como - AEK Athens
09/12/26 Real Betis - Como (18:45)
20/01/27 Como - Paris Saint-Germain
27/01/27 Barcelona - Como
10/09/26 Fenerbahçe - Roma (18:45)
14/10/26 Aston Villa - Fenerbahçe
20/10/26 Fenerbahçe - Slavia Praha (18:45)
04/11/26 Fenerbahçe - Liverpool (18:45)
25/11/26 Shakhtar Donetsk - Fenerbahçe
09/12/26 LASK - Fenerbahçe
20/01/27 Fenerbahçe - Villarreal (18:45)
27/01/27 Atlético de Madrid - Fenerbahçe
09/09/26 Barcelona - Feyenoord (18:45)
14/10/26 Feyenoord - Como (18:45)
21/10/26 Real Betis - Feyenoord
03/11/26 Feyenoord - Inter
24/11/26 Feyenoord - Porto
08/12/26 Viking - Feyenoord (18:45)
19/01/27 Galatasaray - Feyenoord (18:45)
27/01/27 Feyenoord - Leipzig
09/09/26 Sporting CP - Galatasaray
13/10/26 Galatasaray - Barcelona
21/10/26 Lille - Galatasaray (18:45)
03/11/26 Galatasaray - Stuttgart (18:45)
24/11/26 Galatasaray - Aston Villa (18:45)
08/12/26 AEK Athens - Galatasaray
19/01/27 Galatasaray - Feyenoord (18:45)
27/01/27 Paris Saint-Germain - Galatasaray
08/09/26 Real Madrid - Inter
13/10/26 Inter - Club Brugge
21/10/26 Inter - Shakhtar Donetsk
03/11/26 Feyenoord - Inter
25/11/26 Inter - Stuttgart
09/12/26 Borussia Dortmund - Inter
19/01/27 Inter - Liverpool
27/01/27 Slovan Bratislava - Inter
08/09/26 AEK Athens - LASK (18:45)
14/10/26 LASK - Liverpool (18:45)
21/10/26 Sporting CP - LASK
03/11/26 LASK - Slovan Bratislava
24/11/26 Bodø/Glimt - LASK (18:45)
09/12/26 LASK - Fenerbahçe
19/01/27 Real Madrid - LASK
27/01/27 LASK - Porto
10/09/26 Como - Leipzig
13/10/26 Leipzig - PSV Eindhoven
21/10/26 Real Madrid - Leipzig
04/11/26 Leipzig - Manchester City
24/11/26 Leipzig - Lens
08/12/26 Manchester United - Leipzig
20/01/27 Leipzig - Shakhtar Donetsk
27/01/27 Feyenoord - Leipzig
10/09/26 Slavia Praha - Lens
13/10/26 Lens - Sporting CP (18:45)
21/10/26 Club Brugge - Lens
04/11/26 Lens - Como
24/11/26 Leipzig - Lens
09/12/26 Lens - Bodø/Glimt
20/01/27 Lens - Manchester City
27/01/27 Liverpool - Lens
08/09/26 Lille - Real Betis
13/10/26 Arsenal - Lille
21/10/26 Lille - Galatasaray (18:45)
03/11/26 Bodø/Glimt - Lille
25/11/26 Lille - Bayern München
09/12/26 Stuttgart - Lille
19/01/27 Lille - Slovan Bratislava
27/01/27 Roma - Lille
09/09/26 Liverpool - Atlético de Madrid
14/10/26 LASK - Liverpool (18:45)
20/10/26 Liverpool - Villarreal
04/11/26 Fenerbahçe - Liverpool (18:45)
25/11/26 Club Brugge - Liverpool
09/12/26 Liverpool - Porto
19/01/27 Inter - Liverpool
27/01/27 Liverpool - Lens
08/09/26 Porto - Manchester City
14/10/26 Manchester City - Paris Saint-Germain
20/10/26 Manchester City - AEK Athens
04/11/26 Leipzig - Manchester City
24/11/26 Manchester City - Napoli
08/12/26 Barcelona - Manchester City
20/01/27 Lens - Manchester City
27/01/27 Manchester City - Sporting CP
10/09/26 Manchester United - Sabah
13/10/26 Atlético de Madrid - Manchester United
21/10/26 Como - Manchester United (18:45)
03/11/26 Manchester United - Roma
25/11/26 Sporting CP - Manchester United
08/12/26 Manchester United - Leipzig
20/01/27 Manchester United - Bayern München
27/01/27 Villarreal - Manchester United
09/09/26 Napoli - Arsenal
13/10/26 Villarreal - Napoli
20/10/26 Napoli - Bodø/Glimt
04/11/26 Porto - Napoli
24/11/26 Manchester City - Napoli
08/12/26 Napoli - Club Brugge
20/01/27 Sabah - Napoli (18:45)
27/01/27 Napoli - Viking
09/09/26 Paris Saint-Germain - Slovan Bratislava
14/10/26 Manchester City - Paris Saint-Germain
20/10/26 Paris Saint-Germain - Barcelona
03/11/26 Villarreal - Paris Saint-Germain
25/11/26 Paris Saint-Germain - Roma
08/12/26 Aston Villa - Paris Saint-Germain
20/01/27 Como - Paris Saint-Germain
27/01/27 Paris Saint-Germain - Galatasaray
08/09/26 Porto - Manchester City
14/10/26 Real Betis - Porto
20/10/26 Porto - PSV Eindhoven
04/11/26 Porto - Napoli
24/11/26 Feyenoord - Porto
09/12/26 Liverpool - Porto
19/01/27 Porto - Slavia Praha
27/01/27 LASK - Porto
10/09/26 PSV Eindhoven - Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
13/10/26 Leipzig - PSV Eindhoven
20/10/26 Porto - PSV Eindhoven
04/11/26 PSV Eindhoven - Club Brugge
24/11/26 Real Madrid - PSV Eindhoven
09/12/26 PSV Eindhoven - Atlético de Madrid
20/01/27 Viking - PSV Eindhoven
27/01/27 PSV Eindhoven - Stuttgart
08/09/26 Lille - Real Betis
14/10/26 Real Betis - Porto
21/10/26 Real Betis - Feyenoord
04/11/26 Borussia Dortmund - Real Betis
24/11/26 Slovan Bratislava - Real Betis
09/12/26 Real Betis - Como (18:45)
20/01/27 Real Betis - Arsenal
27/01/27 Bayern München - Real Betis
08/09/26 Real Madrid - Inter
14/10/26 Roma - Real Madrid
21/10/26 Real Madrid - Leipzig
04/11/26 AEK Athens - Real Madrid (18:45)
24/11/26 Real Madrid - PSV Eindhoven
09/12/26 Arsenal - Real Madrid
19/01/27 Real Madrid - LASK
27/01/27 Shakhtar Donetsk - Real Madrid
10/09/26 Fenerbahçe - Roma (18:45)
14/10/26 Roma - Real Madrid
20/10/26 Roma - Slovan Bratislava
03/11/26 Manchester United - Roma
25/11/26 Paris Saint-Germain - Roma
08/12/26 Roma - Sporting CP
19/01/27 AEK Athens - Roma
27/01/27 Roma - Lille
10/09/26 Manchester United - Sabah
13/10/26 Sabah - Slavia Praha (18:45)
20/10/26 Sabah - Borussia Dortmund (18:45)
04/11/26 Viking - Sabah
25/11/26 Sabah - Barcelona (18:45)
08/12/26 Villarreal - Sabah (18:45)
20/01/26 Sabah - Napoli (18:45)
27/01/27 Arsenal - Sabah
10/09/26 PSV Eindhoven - Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
14/10/26 Shakhtar Donetsk - AEK Athens
21/10/26 Inter - Shakhtar Donetsk
03/11/26 Shakhtar Donetsk - Sporting CP (18:45)
25/11/26 Shakhtar Donetsk - Fenerbahçe
09/12/26 Slovan Bratislava - Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
20/01/27 Leipzig - Shakhtar Donetsk
27/01/27 Shakhtar Donetsk - Real Madrid
10/09/26 Slavia Praha - Lens
13/10/26 Sabah - Slavia Praha (18:45)
20/10/26 Fenerbahçe - Slavia Praha (18:45)
04/11/26 Slavia Praha - Arsenal
25/11/26 Slavia Praha - Villarreal (18:45)
08/12/26 Bayern München - Slavia Praha
19/01/27 Porto - Slavia Praha
27/01/27 Slavia Praha - Aston Villa
09/09/26 Paris Saint-Germain - Slovan Bratislava
14/10/26 Slovan Bratislava - Stuttgart
20/10/26 Roma - Slovan Bratislava
03/11/26 LASK - Slovan Bratislava
24/11/26 Slovan Bratislava - Real Betis
09/12/26 Slovan Bratislava - Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
19/01/27 Lille - Slovan Bratislava
27/01/27 Slovan Bratislava - Inter
09/09/26 Sporting CP - Galatasaray
13/10/26 Lens - Sporting CP (18:45)
21/10/26 Sporting CP - LASK
03/11/26 Shakhtar Donetsk - Sporting CP (18:45)
25/11/26 Sporting CP - Manchester United
08/12/26 Roma - Sporting CP
20/01/27 Sporting CP - Barcelona
27/01/27 Manchester City - Sporting CP
09/09/26 Stuttgart - Viking (18:45)
14/10/26 Slovan Bratislava - Stuttgart
20/10/26 Stuttgart - Atlético de Madrid
03/11/26 Galatasaray - Stuttgart (18:45)
25/11/26 Inter - Stuttgart
09/12/26 Stuttgart - Lille
19/01/27 Stuttgart - Club Brugge
27/01/27 PSV Eindhoven - Stuttgart
09/09/26 Stuttgart - Viking (18:45)
13/10/26 Viking - Bayern München
21/10/26 Aston Villa - Viking
04/11/26 Viking - Sabah
25/11/26 Atlético de Madrid - Viking
08/12/26 Viking - Feyenoord (18:45)
20/01/27 Viking - PSV Eindhoven
27/01/27 Napoli - Viking
08/09/26 Borussia Dortmund - Villarreal
13/10/26 Villarreal - Napoli
20/10/26 Liverpool - Villarreal
03/11/26 Villarreal - Paris Saint-Germain
25/11/26 Slavia Praha - Villarreal (18:45)
08/12/26 Villarreal - Sabah (18:45)
20/01/27 Fenerbahçe - Villarreal (18:45)
27/01/27 Villarreal - Manchester United