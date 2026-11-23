Champions League 2026/27: tutte le partite e i risultati della fase campionato
lunedì 23 novembre 2026
Intro articolo
Il calendario e i risultati delle partite della fase campionato della UEFA Champions League 2026/27.
Contenuti top media
Corpo articolo
La fase campionato della UEFA Champions League 2026/27 inizierà l'8 settembre e proseguirà fino a mercoledì 27 gennaio 2027.
Calcio di inizio della gare alle 21:00, se non specificato diversamente; orari CET.
Calendario
Giornata 5
Martedì 24 novembre 2026
Bodø/Glimt - LASK (18:45)
Galatasaray - Aston Villa (18:45)
Arsenal - Borussia Dortmund
Como - AEK Athens
Feyenoord - Porto
Manchester City - Napoli
Leipzig - Lens
Real Madrid - PSV Eindhoven
Slovan Bratislava - Real Betis
Mercoledì 25 novembre 2026
Sabah - Barcelona (18:45)
Slavia Praha - Villarreal (18:45)
Atlético de Madrid - Viking
Club Brugge - Liverpool
Inter - Stuttgart
Shakhtar Donetsk - Fenerbahçe
Lille - Bayern München
Paris Saint-Germain - Roma
Sporting CP - Manchester United
Giornata 6
Martedì 8 dicembre 2026
Viking - Feyenoord (18:45)
Villarreal - Sabah (18:45)
AEK Athens - Galatasaray
Roma - Sporting CP
Aston Villa - Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona - Manchester City
Bayern München - Slavia Praha
Manchester United - Leipzig
Napoli - Club Brugge
Mercoledì 9 dicembre 2026
Real Betis - Como (18:45)
Slovan Bratislava - Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
Arsenal - Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund - Inter
LASK - Fenerbahçe
Liverpool - Porto Lens - Bodø/Glimt
PSV Eindhoven - Atlético de Madrid
Stuttgart - Lille
Giornata 7
Martedì 19 gennaio 2027
Bodø/Glimt - Atlético de Madrid (18:45)
Galatasaray - Feyenoord (18:45)
AEK Athens - Roma
Aston Villa - Borussia Dortmund
Inter - Liverpool
Porto - Slavia Praha
Lille - Slovan Bratislava
Real Madrid - LASK
Stuttgart - Club Brugge
Mercoledì 20 gennaio 2027
Fenerbahçe - Villarreal (18:45)
Sabah - Napoli (18:45)
Como - Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United - Bayern München
Leipzig - Shakhtar Donetsk
Lens - Manchester City
Real Betis - Arsenal
Sporting CP - Barcelona
Viking - PSV Eindhoven
Giornata 8
Mercoledì 27 gennaio 2027
Arsenal - Sabah
Roma - Lille
Atlético de Madrid - Fenerbahçe
Borussia Dortmund - AEK Athens
Club Brugge - Bodø/Glimt
Bayern München - Real Betis
Barcelona - Como
Shakhtar Donetsk - Real Madrid
Feyenoord - Leipzig
LASK - Porto
Liverpool - Lens
Manchester City - Sporting CP
Paris Saint-Germain - Galatasaray
PSV Eindhoven - Stuttgart
Slavia Praha - Aston Villa
Napoli - Viking
Villarreal - Manchester United
Slovan Bratislava - Inter
Risultati
Giornata 1
Martedì 8 settembre 2026
AEK Athens - LASK 1-0
Club Brugge - Aston Villa 2-3
Borussia Dortmund - Villarreal 3-2
Porto - Manchester City 0-2
Lille - Real Betis 2-3
Real Madrid - Inter 2-1
Mercoledì 9 settembre 2026
Barcelona - Feyenoord 5-1
Stuttgart - Viking 3-1
Liverpool - Atlético de Madrid 2-1
Paris Saint-Germain - Slovan Bratislava 6-1
Sporting CP - Galatasaray 3-1
Napoli - Arsenal 0-1
Giovedì 10 settembre 2026
Fenerbahçe - Roma 1-1
PSV Eindhoven - Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1
Como - Leipzig 4-1
Bayern München - Bodø/Glimt 5-0
Manchester United - Sabah 4-0
Slavia Praha - Lens 2-3
Giornata 2
Martedì 13 ottobre 2026
Lens - Sporting CO 0-2
Sabah - Slavia Praha 2-0
Arsenal - Lille 3-0
Atlético de Madrid - Manchester United 2-0
Inter - Club Brugge 3-4
Galatasaray - Barcelona 1-4
Leipzig - PSV Eindhoven 1-0
Viking - Bayern München 3-3
Villarreal - Napoli 3-1
Mercoledì 14 ottobre 2026
Feyenoord - Como 3-2
LASK - Liverpool 3-6
Roma - Real Madrid 3-4
Aston Villa - Fenerbahçe 6-0
Shakhtar Donetsk - AEK Athens 3-1
Bodø/Glimt - Borussia Dortmund 1-0
Manchester City - Paris Saint-Germain 2-4
Real Betis - Porto 3-2
Slovan Bratislava - Stuttgart 0-3
Giornata 3
Martedì 20 ottobre 2026
Fenerbahçe - Slavia Praha 2-2
Sabah - Borussia Dortmund 1-2
Roma - Slovan Bratislava 4-0
Porto - PSV Eindhoven 0-1
Liverpool - Villarreal 4-3
Manchester City - AEK Athens 5-1
Paris Saint-Germain - Barcelona 4-2
Napoli - Bodø/Glimt 4-3
Stuttgart - Atlético de Madrid 1-1
Mercoledì 21 ottobre 2026
Como - Manchester United 4-1
Lille - Galatasaray 2-4
Aston Villa - Viking 3-1
Club Brugge - Lens 3-0
Bayern München - Arsenal 2-2
Inter - Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0
Real Madrid - Leipzig 4-1
Real Betis - Feyenoord 1-0
Sporting CP - LASK 2-3
Giornata 4
Martedì 3 novembre 2026
Shakhtar Donetsk - Sporting CP 0-1
Galatasaray - Stuttgart 2-0
Atlético de Madrid - Bayern München 0-2
Barcelona - Aston Villa 3-0
Feyenoord - Inter 0-3
Bodø/Glimt - Lille 0-0
LASK - Slovan Bratislava 4-0
Manchester United - Roma 3-2
Villarreal - Paris Saint-Germain 0-6
Mercoledì 4 novembre 2026
AEK Athens - Real Madrid 2-3
Fenerbahçe - Liverpool 3-2
Borussia Dortmund - Real Betis 2-1
Porto - Napoli 4-1
PSV Eindhoven - Club Brugge 1-2
Leipzig - Manchester City 2-3
Lens - Como 1-9
Slavia Praha - Arsenal 1-2
Viking - Sabah 4-1