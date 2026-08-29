Champions League 2026/27: tutte le partite della fase campionato
sabato 29 agosto 2026
Intro articolo
Il calendario delle partite della fase campionato della UEFA Champions League 2026/27 è stato reso noto.
Contenuti top media
Corpo articolo
La fase campionato della UEFA Champions League 2026/27 inizierà l'8 settembre e proseguirà fino a mercoledì 27 gennaio 2027.
Calcio di inizio della gare alle 21:00, se non specificato diversamente; orari CET.
Giornata 1
Martedì 8 settembre 2026
AEK Athens - LASK (18:45)
Club Brugge - Aston Villa (18:45)
Borussia Dortmund - Villarreal
Porto - Manchester City
Lille - Real Betis
Real Madrid - Inter
Mercoledì 9 settembre 2026
Barcelona - Feyenoord (18:45)
Stuttgart - Viking (18:45)
Liverpool - Atlético de Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain - Slovan Bratislava
Sporting CP - Galatasaray
Napoli - Arsenal
Giovedì 10 settembre 2026
Fenerbahçe - Roma (18:45)
PSV Eindhoven - Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
Como - Leipzig
Bayern München - Bodø/Glimt
Manchester United - Sabah
Slavia Praha - Lens
Giornata 2
Martedì 13 ottobre 2026
Lens - Sporting CP (18:45)
Sabah - Slavia Praha (18:45)
Arsenal - Lille
Atlético de Madrid - Manchester United
Inter - Club Brugge
Galatasaray - Barcelona
Leipzig - PSV Eindhoven
Viking - Bayern München
Villarreal - Napoli
Mercoledì 14 ottobre 2026
Feyenoord - Como (18:45)
LASK - Liverpool (18:45)
Roma - Real Madrid
Aston Villa - Fenerbahçe
Shakhtar Donetsk - AEK Athens
Bodø/Glimt - Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City - Paris Saint-Germain
Real Betis - Porto
Slovan Bratislava - Stuttgart
Giornata 3
Martedì 20 ottobre 2026
Fenerbahçe - Slavia Praha (18:45)
Sabah - Borussia Dortmund (18:45)
Roma - Slovan Bratislava
Porto - PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool - Villarreal
Manchester City - AEK Athens
Paris Saint-Germain - Barcelona
Napoli - Bodø/Glimt
Stuttgart - Atlético de Madrid
Mercoledì 21 ottobre 2026
Como - Manchester United (18:45)
Lille - Galatasaray (18:45)
Aston Villa - Viking
Club Brugge - Lens
Bayern München - Arsenal
Inter - Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid - Leipzig
Real Betis - Feyenoord
Sporting CP - LASK
Giornata 4
Martedì 3 novembre 2026
Shakhtar Donetsk - Sporting CP (18:45)
Galatasaray - Stuttgart (18:45)
Atlético de Madrid - Bayern München
Barcelona - Aston Villa
Feyenoord - Inter
Bodø/Glimt - Lille
LASK - Slovan Bratislava
Manchester United - Roma
Villarreal - Paris Saint-Germain
Mercoledì 4 novembre 2026
AEK Athens - Real Madrid (18:45)
Fenerbahçe - Liverpool (18:45)
Borussia Dortmund - Real Betis
Porto - Napoli
PSV Eindhoven - Club Brugge
Leipzig - Manchester City
Lens - Como
Slavia Praha - Arsenal
Viking - Sabah
Giornata 5
Martedì 24 novembre 2026
Bodø/Glimt - LASK (18:45)
Galatasaray - Aston Villa (18:45)
Arsenal - Borussia Dortmund
Como - AEK Athens
Feyenoord - Porto
Manchester City - Napoli
Leipzig - Lens
Real Madrid - PSV Eindhoven
Slovan Bratislava - Real Betis
Mercoledì 25 novembre 2026
Sabah - Barcelona (18:45)
Slavia Praha - Villarreal (18:45)
Atlético de Madrid - Viking
Club Brugge - Liverpool
Inter - Stuttgart
Shakhtar Donetsk - Fenerbahçe
Lille - Bayern München
Paris Saint-Germain - Roma
Sporting CP - Manchester United
Giornata 6
Martedì 8 dicembre 2026
Viking - Feyenoord (18:45)
Villarreal - Sabah (18:45)
AEK Athens - Galatasaray
Roma - Sporting CP
Aston Villa - Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona - Manchester City
Bayern München - Slavia Praha
Manchester United - Leipzig
Napoli - Club Brugge
Mercoledì 9 dicembre 2026
Real Betis - Como (18:45)
Slovan Bratislava - Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
Arsenal - Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund - Inter
LASK - Fenerbahçe
Liverpool - Porto
PSV Eindhoven - Atlético de Madrid
Lens - Bodø/Glimt
Stuttgart - Lille
Giornata 7
Martedì 19 gennaio 2027
Bodø/Glimt - Atlético de Madrid (18:45)
Galatasaray - Feyenoord (18:45)
AEK Athens - Roma
Aston Villa - Borussia Dortmund
Inter - Liverpool
Porto - Slavia Praha
Lille - Slovan Bratislava
Real Madrid - LASK
Stuttgart - Club Brugge
Mercoledì 20 gennaio 2027
Fenerbahçe - Villarreal (18:45)
Sabah - Napoli (18:45)
Como - Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United - Bayern München
Leipzig - Shakhtar Donetsk
Lens - Manchester City
Real Betis - Arsenal
Sporting CP - Barcelona
Viking - PSV Eindhoven
Giornata 8
Mercoledì 27 gennaio 2027
Arsenal - Sabah
Roma - Lille
Atlético de Madrid - Fenerbahçe
Borussia Dortmund - AEK Athens
Club Brugge - Bodø/Glimt
Bayern München - Real Betis
Barcelona - Como
Shakhtar Donetsk - Real Madrid
Feyenoord - Leipzig
LASK - Porto
Liverpool - Lens
Manchester City - Sporting CP
Paris Saint-Germain - Galatasaray
PSV Eindhoven - Stuttgart
Slavia Praha - Aston Villa
Napoli - Viking
Villarreal - Manchester United
Slovan Bratislava - Inter