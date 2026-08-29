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Champions League 2026/27: tutte le partite della fase campionato

sabato 29 agosto 2026

Il calendario delle partite della fase campionato della UEFA Champions League 2026/27 è stato reso noto.

Champions League 2026/27: tutte le partite della fase campionato

La fase campionato della UEFA Champions League 2026/27 inizierà l'8 settembre e proseguirà fino a mercoledì 27 gennaio 2027.

Il calendario della fase campionato per data

Calcio di inizio della gare alle 21:00, se non specificato diversamente; orari CET.

Giornata 1

Martedì 8 settembre 2026
AEK Athens - LASK (18:45)
Club Brugge - Aston Villa (18:45)
Borussia Dortmund - Villarreal
Porto - Manchester City
Lille - Real Betis
Real Madrid - Inter

Mercoledì 9 settembre 2026
Barcelona - Feyenoord (18:45)
Stuttgart - Viking (18:45)
Liverpool - Atlético de Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain - Slovan Bratislava
Sporting CP - Galatasaray
Napoli - Arsenal

Giovedì 10 settembre 2026
Fenerbahçe - Roma (18:45)
PSV Eindhoven - Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
Como - Leipzig
Bayern München - Bodø/Glimt
Manchester United - Sabah
Slavia Praha - Lens

Liverpool - Atleti: guarda il gol di Morata nel 2020

Giornata 2

Martedì 13 ottobre 2026
Lens - Sporting CP (18:45)
Sabah - Slavia Praha (18:45)
Arsenal - Lille
Atlético de Madrid - Manchester United
Inter - Club Brugge
Galatasaray - Barcelona
Leipzig - PSV Eindhoven
Viking - Bayern München
Villarreal - Napoli

Mercoledì 14 ottobre 2026
Feyenoord - Como (18:45)
LASK - Liverpool (18:45)
Roma - Real Madrid
Aston Villa - Fenerbahçe
Shakhtar Donetsk - AEK Athens
Bodø/Glimt - Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City - Paris Saint-Germain
Real Betis - Porto
Slovan Bratislava - Stuttgart

Giornata 3

Martedì 20 ottobre 2026
Fenerbahçe - Slavia Praha (18:45)
Sabah - Borussia Dortmund (18:45)
Roma - Slovan Bratislava
Porto - PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool - Villarreal
Manchester City - AEK Athens
Paris Saint-Germain - Barcelona
Napoli - Bodø/Glimt
Stuttgart - Atlético de Madrid

Mercoledì 21 ottobre 2026
Como - Manchester United (18:45)
Lille - Galatasaray (18:45)
Aston Villa - Viking
Club Brugge - Lens
Bayern München - Arsenal
Inter - Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid - Leipzig
Real Betis - Feyenoord
Sporting CP - LASK

Paris - Barcelona: grandi gol in Champions League

Giornata 4

Martedì 3 novembre 2026
Shakhtar Donetsk - Sporting CP (18:45)
Galatasaray - Stuttgart (18:45)
Atlético de Madrid - Bayern München
Barcelona - Aston Villa
Feyenoord - Inter
Bodø/Glimt - Lille
LASK - Slovan Bratislava
Manchester United - Roma
Villarreal - Paris Saint-Germain

Mercoledì 4 novembre 2026
AEK Athens - Real Madrid (18:45)
Fenerbahçe - Liverpool (18:45)
Borussia Dortmund - Real Betis
Porto - Napoli
PSV Eindhoven - Club Brugge
Leipzig - Manchester City
Lens - Como
Slavia Praha - Arsenal
Viking - Sabah

Il calendario della fase campionato per squadra

Giornata 5

Martedì 24 novembre 2026
Bodø/Glimt - LASK (18:45)
Galatasaray - Aston Villa (18:45)
Arsenal - Borussia Dortmund
Como - AEK Athens
Feyenoord - Porto
Manchester City - Napoli
Leipzig - Lens
Real Madrid - PSV Eindhoven
Slovan Bratislava - Real Betis

Mercoledì 25 novembre 2026
Sabah - Barcelona (18:45)
Slavia Praha - Villarreal (18:45)
Atlético de Madrid - Viking
Club Brugge - Liverpool
Inter - Stuttgart
Shakhtar Donetsk - Fenerbahçe
Lille - Bayern München
Paris Saint-Germain - Roma
Sporting CP - Manchester United

Giornata 6

Martedì 8 dicembre 2026 
Viking - Feyenoord (18:45)
Villarreal - Sabah (18:45)
AEK Athens - Galatasaray
Roma - Sporting CP
Aston Villa - Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona - Manchester City
Bayern München - Slavia Praha
Manchester United - Leipzig
Napoli - Club Brugge

Mercoledì 9 dicembre 2026 
Real Betis - Como (18:45) 
Slovan Bratislava - Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)  
Arsenal - Real Madrid 
Borussia Dortmund - Inter 
LASK - Fenerbahçe  
Liverpool - Porto  
PSV Eindhoven - Atlético de Madrid  
Lens - Bodø/Glimt  
Stuttgart - Lille

Paris - Aston Villa: i quarti del 2025

Giornata 7 

Martedì 19 gennaio 2027 
Bodø/Glimt - Atlético de Madrid (18:45) 
Galatasaray - Feyenoord (18:45) 
AEK Athens - Roma  
Aston Villa - Borussia Dortmund  
Inter - Liverpool  
Porto - Slavia Praha  
Lille - Slovan Bratislava  
Real Madrid - LASK  
Stuttgart - Club Brugge

Mercoledì 20 gennaio 2027 
Fenerbahçe - Villarreal (18:45)  
Sabah - Napoli (18:45)  
Como - Paris Saint-Germain   
Manchester United - Bayern München  
Leipzig - Shakhtar Donetsk  
Lens - Manchester City  
Real Betis - Arsenal
Sporting CP - Barcelona  
Viking - PSV Eindhoven

Giornata 8

Mercoledì 27 gennaio 2027
Arsenal - Sabah  
Roma - Lille  
Atlético de Madrid - Fenerbahçe  
Borussia Dortmund - AEK Athens  
Club Brugge - Bodø/Glimt  
Bayern München - Real Betis 
Barcelona - Como  
Shakhtar Donetsk - Real Madrid 
Feyenoord - Leipzig 
LASK - Porto  
Liverpool - Lens 
Manchester City - Sporting CP  
Paris Saint-Germain - Galatasaray 
PSV Eindhoven - Stuttgart 
Slavia Praha - Aston Villa 
Napoli - Viking 
Villarreal - Manchester United  
Slovan Bratislava - Inter 

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