Europeo U19 Femminile
Partite
Partite
notitle
Germania
3
-
1
-
Olanda
Copertura in diretta
Francia
0
-
0
-
Spagna
Copertura in diretta
Chiudi
Germania-Olanda Campionati Europei UEFA Under 19 Femminili 2018/19 Semifinali
Firhill Park
-
Glasgow
2018/19,
Semifinali
Germania
3
-
1
-
Olanda
Kössler
19
Müller
81 (R)
Martinez
89
Baijings
61
#GERNED
Menu
Sommario
Formazioni
Statistiche
Classifiche
Info partita
notitle
notitle
Germania
Statistiche live
Corner
1
Attacchi pericolosi
43
Totale tiri
13
Nello specchio
5
Fuori
6
Respinti
2
Situazione disciplinare
2
0
Olanda
Statistiche live
Corner
2
Attacchi pericolosi
38
Totale tiri
15
Nello specchio
4
Fuori
7
Respinti
4
Situazione disciplinare
2
0
In alto