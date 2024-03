Ajax - Chelsea 0-3: tris degli ospiti ad Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 19: Sjoeke Nusken of Chelsea celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League 2023/24 Quarter Final Leg One match between AFC Ajax and Chelsea FC at Johan Cruyff Arena on March 19, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea FC via Getty Images