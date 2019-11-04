Watch UEFA Youth League streams, highlights

Four UEFA Youth League games per matchday will be streamed live on UEFA.tv in selected territories throughout the group stage. Here is the list of confirmed matches so far: kick-off times CET.

The chosen games are centrally-produced by UEFA, televised by the UEFA Youth League rights holders and streamed on UEFA.tv in unsold territories. Highlights follow in all territories.

Matchday one

Accedi per guardare gratuitamente gli highlights Highlights: Dortmund 2-1 Barcelona

Tuesday 17 September

Napoli 1-1 Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Barcelona

Accedi per guardare gratuitamente gli highlights Highlights: Paris 1-2 Real Madrid

Wednesday 18 September

Atlético Madrid 0-4 Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Real Madrid

Matchday two

Tuesday 1 October

Juventus 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Bayern München

Accedi per guardare gratuitamente gli highlights Highlights: Tottenham 1-4 Bayern

Wednesday 2 October

LOSC Lille 2-0 Chelsea

Barcelona 0-3 Internazionale Milano

Accedi per guardare gratuitamente gli highlights Highlights: Barcelona v Internazionale

Matchday three

Tuesday 22 October

Atlético Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen (14:00)

Club Brugge v Paris Saint-Germain (16:00)

Wednesday 23 October

Ajax v Chelsea (14:00)

Internazionale Milano v Borussia Dortmund (tbc)

Matchday four

Tuesday 5 November

Borussia Dortmund v Internazionale Milano (14:00)

Lyon v Benfica (16:00)

Wednesday 6 November

Atalanta v Manchester United (14:00)

Real Madrid v Galatasaray (16:00)

Matchday five

Tuesday 26 November

tbc

Wednesday 27 November

tbc

Matchday six

Tuesday 10 December

tbc

Wednesday 11 December

tbc