Sorteggio Finals Nations League: Spagna - Italia e Paesi Bassi - Croazia

The draw results are displayed on a board during the 2023 UEFA Nations League football finals draw in Nyon, Switzerland, on January 25, 2023. - The draw determines the semi-final pairings for the four-team 2023 UEFA Nations League football finals in Rotterdam and Enschede, as semi-finals will be played on June 14 and June 15, 2023, with the third-place play-off and final both on June 18, 2023. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images