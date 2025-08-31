Fase campionato di Europa League: il calendario per squadra

La seconda fase campionato di sempre della UEFA Europa League prende il via il 24 settembre si concluderà con 18 partite in contemporanea il 29 gennaio.

Di seguito l'elenco completo delle partite di ciascuna delle 36 squadre.

Le fate della fase campionato Giornata 1: 24 e 25 settembre 2025

Giornata 2: 2 ottobre 2025

Giornata 3: 23 ottobre 2025

Giornata 4: 6 novembre 2025

Giornata 5: 27 novembre 2025

Giornata 6: 11 dicembre 2025

Giornata 7: 22 gennaio 2026

Giornata 8: 29 gennaio 2026

*Calcio d'inizio alle 21:00 CET se non comunicato diversamente; tutti orari CET

25/09/2025: Aston Villa - Bologna

02/10/2025: Feyenoord - Aston Villa

23/10/2025: Go Ahead Eagles - Aston Villa (18:45)

06/11/2025: Aston Villa - Maccabi Tel-Aviv

27/11/2025: Aston Villa - Young Boys (18:45)

11/12/2025: Basel - Aston Villa

22/01/2026: Fenerbahçe - Aston Villa (18:45)

29/01/2026: Aston Villa - Salzburg

24/09/2025: Freiburg - Basel

02/10/2025: Basel - Stuttgart

23/10/2025: Lyon - Basel (18:45)

06/11/2025: Basel - FCSB (18:45)

27/11/2025: Genk - Basel

11/12/2025: Basel - Aston Villa

22/01/2026: Salzburg - Basel

29/01/2026: Basel - Viktoria Plzeň

25/09/2025: Aston Villa - Bologna

02/10/2025: Bologna - Freiburg (18:45)

23/10/2025: FCSB - Bologna (18:45)

06/11/2025: Bologna - Brann

27/11/2025: Bologna - Salzburg

11/12/2025: Celta - Bologna

22/01/2026: Bologna - Celtic (18:45)

29/01/2026: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Bologna

24/09/2025: Braga - Feyenoord

02/10/2025: Celtic - Braga (18:45)

23/10/2025: Braga - Crvena Zvezda (18:45)

06/11/2025: Braga - Genk

27/11/2025: Rangers - Braga

11/12/2025: Nice - Braga (18:45)

22/01/2026: Braga - Nottingham Forest

29/01/2026: Go Ahead Eagles - Braga

25/09/2025: Lille - Brann (18:45)

02/10/2025: Brann - Utrecht (18:45)

23/10/2025: Brann - Rangers (18:45)

06/11/2025: Bologna - Brann﻿

27/11/2025: PAOK - Brann (18:45)

11/12/2025: Brann - Fenerbahçe

22/01/2026: Brann - Midtjylland (18:45)

29/01/2026: Sturm Graz - Brann

25/09/2025: Stuttgart - Celta

02/10/2025: Celta - PAOK

23/10/2025: Celta - Nice

06/11/2025: GNK Dinamo - Celta (18:45)

27/11/2025: Ludogorets - Celta (18:45)

11/12/2025: Celta - Bologna

22/01/2026: Celta - Lille

29/01/2026: Crvena Zvezda - Celta

24/09/2025: Crvena Zvezda - Celtic

02/10/2025: Celtic - Braga (18:45)

23/10/2025: Celtic - Sturm Graz

06/11/2025: Midtjylland - Celtic (18:45)

27/11/2025: Feyenoord - Celtic (18:45)

11/12/2025: Celtic - Roma

22/01/2026: Bologna - Celtic (18:45)

29/01/2026: Celtic - Utrecht

24/09/2025: Crvena Zvezda - Celtic

02/10/2025: Porto - Crvena Zvezda

23/10/2025: Braga - Crvena Zvezda (18:45)

06/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda - Lille (18:45)

27/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda - FCSB

11/12/2025: Sturm Graz - Crvena Zvezda (18:45)

22/01/2026: Malmö - Crvena Zvezda (18:45)

29/01/2026: Crvena Zvezda - Celta

25/09/2025: Go Ahead Eagles - FCSB (18:45)

02/10/2025: FCSB - Young Boys (18:45)

23/10/2025: FCSB - Bologna (18:45)

06/11/2025: Basel - FCSB (18:45)

27/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda - FCSB

11/12/2025: FCSB - Feyenoord

22/01/2026: GNK Dinamo - FCSB

29/01/2026: FCSB - Fenerbahçe

24/09/2025: GNK Dinamo - Fenerbahçe

02/10/2025: Fenerbahçe - Nice (18:45)

23/10/2025: Fenerbahçe - Stuttgart (18:45)

06/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň - Fenerbahçe

27/11/2025: Fenerbahçe - Ferencváros (18:45)

11/12/2025: Brann - Fenerbahçe

22/01/2026: Fenerbahçe - Aston Villa (18:45)

29/01/2026: FCSB - Fenerbahçe

25/09/2025: Ferencváros - Viktoria Plzeň

02/10/2025: Genk - Ferencváros

23/10/2025: Salzburg - Ferencváros (18:45)

06/11/2025: Ferencváros - Ludogorets

27/11/2025: Fenerbahçe - Ferencváros (18:45)

11/12/2025: Ferencváros - Rangers (18:45)

22/01/2026: Ferencváros - Panathinaikos

29/01/2026: Nottingham Forest - Ferencváros

24/09/2025: Braga - Feyenoord

02/10/2025: Feyenoord - Aston Villa

23/10/2025: Feyenoord - Panathinaikos (18:45)

06/11/2025: Stuttgart - Feyenoord

27/11/2025: Feyenoord - Celtic (18:45)

11/12/2025: FCSB - Feyenoord

22/01/2026: Feyenoord - Sturm Graz (18:45)

29/01/2026: Real Betis - Feyenoord

24/09/2025: Freiburg - Basel

02/10/2025: Bologna - Freiburg (18:45)

23/10/2025: Freiburg - Utrecht

06/11/2025: Nice - Freiburg (18:45)

27/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň - Freiburg (18:45)

11/12/2025: Freiburg - Salzburg

22/01/2026: Freiburg - Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)

29/01/2026: Lille - Freiburg

25/09/2025: Rangers - Genk

02/10/2025: Genk - Ferencváros

23/10/2025: Genk - Real Betis (18:45)

06/11/2025: Braga - Genk

27/11/2025: Genk - Basel

11/12/2025: Midtjylland - Genk (18:45)

22/01/2026: Utrecht - Genk

29/01/2026: Genk - Malmö

24/09/2025: GNK Dinamo - Fenerbahçe

02/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - GNK Dinamo

23/10/2025: Malmö - GNK Dinamo

06/11/2025: GNK Dinamo - Celta (18:45)

27/11/2025: Lille - GNK Dinamo (18:45)

11/12/2025: GNK Dinamo - Real Betis (18:45)

22/01/2026: GNK Dinamo - FCSB

29/01/2026: Midtjylland - GNK Dinamo

25/09/2025: Go Ahead Eagles - FCSB (18:45)

02/10/2025: Panathinaikos - Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)

23/10/2025: Go Ahead Eagles - Aston Villa (18:45)

06/11/2025: Salzburg - Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)

27/11/2025: Go Ahead Eagles - Stuttgart

11/12/2025: Lyon - Go Ahead Eagles

22/01/2026: Nice - Go Ahead Eagles

29/01/2026: Go Ahead Eagles - Braga

25/09/2025: Lille - Brann (18:45)

02/10/2025: Roma - Lille (18:45)

23/10/2025: Lille - PAOK

06/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda - Lille (18:45)

27/11/2025: Lille - GNK Dinamo (18:45)

11/12/2025: Young Boys - Lille (18:45)

22/01/2026: Celta - Lille

29/01/2026: Lille - Freiburg

24/09/2025: Malmö - Ludogorets

02/10/2025: Ludogorets - Real Betis (18:45)

23/10/2025: Young Boys - Ludogorets

06/11/2025: Ferencváros - Ludogorets

27/11/2025: Ludogorets - Celta (18:45)

11/12/2025: Ludogorets - PAOK (18:45)

22/01/2026: Rangers - Ludogorets

29/01/2026: Ludogorets - Nice

25/09/2025: Utrecht - Lyon

02/10/2025: Lyon - Salzburg

23/10/2025: Lyon - Basel (18:45)

06/11/2025: Real Betis - Lyon

27/11/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Lyon

11/12/2025: Lyon - Go Ahead Eagles

22/01/2026: Young Boys - Lyon (18:45)

29/01/2026: Lyon - PAOK

24/09/2025: PAOK - Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)

02/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - GNK Dinamo

23/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Midtjylland

06/11/2025: Aston Villa - Maccabi Tel-Aviv

27/11/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Lyon

11/12/2025: Stuttgart - Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)

22/01/2026: Freiburg - Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)

29/01/2026: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Bologna

24/09/2025: Malmö - Ludogorets

02/10/2025: Viktoria Plzeň - Malmö (18:45)

23/10/2025: Malmö - GNK Dinamo

06/11/2025: Malmö - Panathinaikos (18:45)

27/11/2025: Nottingham Forest - Malmö

11/12/2025: Porto - Malmö

22/01/2026: Malmö - Crvena Zvezda (18:45)

29/01/2026: Genk - Malmö

24/09/2025: Midtjylland - Sturm Graz (18:45)

02/10/2025: Nottingham Forest - Midtjylland

23/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Midtjylland

06/11/2025: Midtjylland - Celtic (18:45)

27/11/2025: Roma - Midtjylland (18:45)

11/12/2025: Midtjylland - Genk (18:45)

22/01/2026: Brann - Midtjylland (18:45)

29/01/2026: Midtjylland - GNK Dinamo

24/09/2025: Nice - Roma

02/10/2025: Fenerbahçe - Nice (18:45)

23/10/2025: Celta - Nice

06/11/2025: Nice - Freiburg (18:45)

27/11/2025: Porto - Nice (18:45)

11/12/2025: Nice - Braga (18:45)

22/01/2026: Nice - Go Ahead Eagles

29/01/2026: Ludogorets - Nice

24/09/2025: Real Betis - Nottingham Forest

02/10/2025: Nottingham Forest - Midtjylland

23/10/2025: Nottingham Forest - Porto

06/11/2025: Sturm Graz - Nottingham Forest (18:45)

27/11/2025: Nottingham Forest - Malmö

11/12/2025: Utrecht - Nottingham Forest (18:45)

22/01/2026: Braga - Nottingham Forest

29/01/2026: Nottingham Forest - Ferencváros

25/09/2025: Young Boys - Panathinaikos

02/10/2025: Panathinaikos - Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)

23/10/2025: Feyenoord - Panathinaikos (18:45)

06/11/2025: Malmö - Panathinaikos (18:45)

27/11/2025: Panathinaikos - Sturm Graz

11/12/2025: Panathinaikos - Viktoria Plzeň

22/01/2026: Ferencváros - Panathinaikos

29/01/2026: Panathinaikos - Roma

24/09/2025: PAOK - Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)

02/10/2025: Celta - PAOK

23/10/2025: Lille - PAOK

06/11/2025: PAOK - Young Boys

27/11/2025: PAOK - Brann (18:45)

11/12/2025: Ludogorets - PAOK (18:45)

22/01/2026: PAOK - Real Betis (18:45)

29/01/2026: Lyon - PAOK

25/09/2025: Salzburg - Porto

02/10/2025: Porto - Crvena Zvezda

23/10/2025: Nottingham Forest - Porto

06/11/2025: Utrecht - Porto (18:45)

27/11/2025: Porto - Nice (18:45)

11/12/2025: Porto - Malmö

22/01/2026: Viktoria Plzeň - Porto (18:45)

29/01/2026: Porto - Rangers

25/09/2025: Rangers - Genk

02/10/2025: Sturm Graz - Rangers

23/10/2025: Brann - Rangers (18:45)

06/11/2025: Rangers - Roma

27/11/2025: Rangers - Braga

11/12/2025: Ferencváros - Rangers (18:45)

22/01/2026: Rangers - Ludogorets

29/01/2026: Porto - Rangers

24/09/2025: Real Betis - Nottingham Forest

02/10/2025: Ludogorets - Real Betis (18:45)

23/10/2025: Genk - Real Betis (18:45)

06/11/2025: Real Betis - Lyon

27/11/2025: Real Betis - Utrecht

11/12/2025: GNK Dinamo - Real Betis (18:45)

22/01/2026: PAOK - Real Betis (18:45)

29/01/2026: Real Betis - Feyenoord

24/09/2025: Nice - Roma

02/10/2025: Roma - Lille (18:45)

23/10/2025: Roma - Viktoria Plzeň

06/11/2025: Rangers - Roma

27/11/2025: Roma - Midtjylland (18:45)

11/12/2025: Celtic - Roma

22/01/2026: Roma - Stuttgart

29/01/2026: Panathinaikos - Roma

25/09/2025: Salzburg - Porto

02/10/2025: Lyon - Salzburg

23/10/2025: Salzburg - Ferencváros (18:45)

06/11/2025: Salzburg - Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)

27/11/2025: Bologna - Salzburg

11/12/2025: Freiburg - Salzburg

22/01/2026: Salzburg - Basel

29/01/2026: Aston Villa - Salzburg

24/09/2025: Midtjylland - Sturm Graz (18:45)

02/10/2025: Sturm Graz - Rangers

23/10/2025: Celtic - Sturm Graz

06/11/2025: Sturm Graz - Nottingham Forest (18:45)

27/11/2025: Panathinaikos - Sturm Graz

11/12/2025: Sturm Graz - Crvena Zvezda (18:45)

22/01/2026: Feyenoord - Sturm Graz (18:45)

29/01/2026: Sturm Graz - Brann

25/09/2025: Stuttgart - Celta

02/10/2025: Basel - Stuttgart

23/10/2025: Fenerbahçe - Stuttgart (18:45)

06/11/2025: Stuttgart - Feyenoord

27/11/2025: Go Ahead Eagles - Stuttgart

11/12/2025: Stuttgart - Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)

22/01/2026: Roma - Stuttgart

29/01/2026: Stuttgart - Young Boys

25/09/2025: Utrecht - Lyon

02/10/2025: Brann - Utrecht (18:45)

23/10/2025: Freiburg - Utrecht

06/11/2025: Utrecht - Porto (18:45)

27/11/2025: Real Betis - Utrecht

11/12/2025: Utrecht - Nottingham Forest (18:45)

22/01/2026: Utrecht - Genk

29/01/2026: Celtic - Utrecht

25/09/2025: Ferencváros - Viktoria Plzeň

02/10/2025: Viktoria Plzeň - Malmö (18:45)

23/10/2025: Roma - Viktoria Plzeň

06/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň - Fenerbahçe

27/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň - Freiburg (18:45)

11/12/2025: Panathinaikos - Viktoria Plzeň

22/01/2026: Viktoria Plzeň - Porto (18:45)

29/01/2026: Basel - Viktoria Plzeň

25/09/2025: Young Boys - Panathinaikos

02/10/2025: FCSB - Young Boys (18:45)

23/10/2025: Young Boys - Ludogorets

06/11/2025: PAOK - Young Boys

27/11/2025: Aston Villa - Young Boys (18:45)

11/12/2025: Young Boys - Lille (18:45)

22/01/2026: Young Boys - Lyon (18:45)

29/01/2026: Stuttgart - Young Boys