Fase campionato di Europa League: il calendario per squadra

domenica 31 agosto 2025

Scopri le avversarie di ciascuna delle 36 squadre protagoniste in questa stagione.

L'Aston Villa affronterà il Bologna alla Giornata 1
L'Aston Villa affronterà il Bologna alla Giornata 1 CameraSport via Getty Images

La seconda fase campionato di sempre della UEFA Europa League prende il via il 24 settembre si concluderà con 18 partite in contemporanea il 29 gennaio.

Di seguito l'elenco completo delle partite di ciascuna delle 36 squadre.

Le fate della fase campionato

Giornata 1: 24 e 25 settembre 2025
Giornata 2: 2 ottobre 2025
Giornata 3: 23 ottobre 2025
Giornata 4: 6 novembre 2025
Giornata 5: 27 novembre 2025
Giornata 6: 11 dicembre 2025
Giornata 7: 22 gennaio 2026
Giornata 8: 29 gennaio 2026

*Calcio d'inizio alle 21:00 CET se non comunicato diversamente; tutti orari CET

Aston Villa: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Aston Villa - Bologna
02/10/2025: Feyenoord - Aston Villa
23/10/2025: Go Ahead Eagles - Aston Villa (18:45)
06/11/2025: Aston Villa - Maccabi Tel-Aviv
27/11/2025: Aston Villa - Young Boys (18:45)
11/12/2025: Basel - Aston Villa
22/01/2026: Fenerbahçe - Aston Villa (18:45)
29/01/2026: Aston Villa - Salzburg

Basel: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Freiburg - Basel
02/10/2025: Basel - Stuttgart
23/10/2025: Lyon - Basel (18:45)
06/11/2025: Basel - FCSB (18:45)
27/11/2025: Genk - Basel
11/12/2025: Basel - Aston Villa
22/01/2026: Salzburg - Basel
29/01/2026: Basel - Viktoria Plzeň

Bologna: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Aston Villa - Bologna
02/10/2025: Bologna - Freiburg (18:45)
23/10/2025: FCSB - Bologna (18:45)
06/11/2025: Bologna - Brann
27/11/2025: Bologna - Salzburg
11/12/2025: Celta - Bologna
22/01/2026: Bologna - Celtic (18:45)
29/01/2026: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Bologna

Braga: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Braga - Feyenoord
02/10/2025: Celtic - Braga (18:45)
23/10/2025: Braga - Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
06/11/2025: Braga - Genk
27/11/2025: Rangers - Braga
11/12/2025: Nice - Braga (18:45)
22/01/2026: Braga - Nottingham Forest
29/01/2026: Go Ahead Eagles - Braga

Brann: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Lille - Brann (18:45)
02/10/2025: Brann - Utrecht (18:45)
23/10/2025: Brann - Rangers (18:45)
06/11/2025: Bologna - Brann﻿
27/11/2025: PAOK - Brann (18:45)
11/12/2025: Brann - Fenerbahçe
22/01/2026: Brann - Midtjylland (18:45)
29/01/2026: Sturm Graz - Brann

Celta: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Stuttgart - Celta
02/10/2025: Celta - PAOK
23/10/2025: Celta - Nice
06/11/2025: GNK Dinamo - Celta (18:45)
27/11/2025: Ludogorets - Celta (18:45)
11/12/2025: Celta - Bologna
22/01/2026: Celta - Lille
29/01/2026: Crvena Zvezda - Celta

Celtic: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Crvena Zvezda - Celtic
02/10/2025: Celtic - Braga (18:45)
23/10/2025: Celtic - Sturm Graz
06/11/2025: Midtjylland - Celtic (18:45)
27/11/2025: Feyenoord - Celtic (18:45)
11/12/2025: Celtic - Roma
22/01/2026: Bologna - Celtic (18:45)
29/01/2026: Celtic - Utrecht

Crvena Zvezda: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Crvena Zvezda - Celtic
02/10/2025: Porto - Crvena Zvezda
23/10/2025: Braga - Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
06/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda - Lille (18:45)
27/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda - FCSB
11/12/2025: Sturm Graz - Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
22/01/2026: Malmö - Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
29/01/2026: Crvena Zvezda - Celta

FCSB: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Go Ahead Eagles - FCSB (18:45)
02/10/2025: FCSB - Young Boys (18:45)
23/10/2025: FCSB - Bologna (18:45)
06/11/2025: Basel - FCSB (18:45)
27/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda - FCSB
11/12/2025: FCSB - Feyenoord
22/01/2026: GNK Dinamo - FCSB
29/01/2026: FCSB - Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: GNK Dinamo - Fenerbahçe
02/10/2025: Fenerbahçe - Nice (18:45)
23/10/2025: Fenerbahçe - Stuttgart (18:45)
06/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň - Fenerbahçe
27/11/2025: Fenerbahçe - Ferencváros (18:45)
11/12/2025: Brann - Fenerbahçe
22/01/2026: Fenerbahçe - Aston Villa (18:45)
29/01/2026: FCSB - Fenerbahçe

Ferencváros: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Ferencváros - Viktoria Plzeň
02/10/2025: Genk - Ferencváros
23/10/2025: Salzburg - Ferencváros (18:45)
06/11/2025: Ferencváros - Ludogorets
27/11/2025: Fenerbahçe - Ferencváros (18:45)
11/12/2025: Ferencváros - Rangers (18:45)
22/01/2026: Ferencváros - Panathinaikos
29/01/2026: Nottingham Forest - Ferencváros

Feyenoord: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Braga - Feyenoord
02/10/2025: Feyenoord - Aston Villa
23/10/2025: Feyenoord - Panathinaikos (18:45)
06/11/2025: Stuttgart - Feyenoord
27/11/2025: Feyenoord - Celtic (18:45)
11/12/2025: FCSB - Feyenoord
22/01/2026: Feyenoord - Sturm Graz (18:45)
29/01/2026: Real Betis - Feyenoord

Feyenoord - Sturm Graz: grandi gol

Freiburg: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Freiburg - Basel
02/10/2025: Bologna - Freiburg (18:45)
23/10/2025: Freiburg - Utrecht
06/11/2025: Nice - Freiburg (18:45)
27/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň - Freiburg (18:45)
11/12/2025: Freiburg - Salzburg
22/01/2026: Freiburg - Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)
29/01/2026: Lille - Freiburg

Genk: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Rangers - Genk
02/10/2025: Genk - Ferencváros
23/10/2025: Genk - Real Betis (18:45)
06/11/2025: Braga - Genk
27/11/2025: Genk - Basel
11/12/2025: Midtjylland - Genk (18:45)
22/01/2026: Utrecht - Genk
29/01/2026: Genk - Malmö

GNK Dinamo: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: GNK Dinamo - Fenerbahçe
02/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - GNK Dinamo
23/10/2025: Malmö - GNK Dinamo
06/11/2025: GNK Dinamo - Celta (18:45)
27/11/2025: Lille - GNK Dinamo (18:45)
11/12/2025: GNK Dinamo - Real Betis (18:45)
22/01/2026: GNK Dinamo - FCSB
29/01/2026: Midtjylland - GNK Dinamo

Go Ahead Eagles: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Go Ahead Eagles - FCSB (18:45)
02/10/2025: Panathinaikos - Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)
23/10/2025: Go Ahead Eagles - Aston Villa (18:45)
06/11/2025: Salzburg - Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)
27/11/2025: Go Ahead Eagles - Stuttgart
11/12/2025: Lyon - Go Ahead Eagles
22/01/2026: Nice - Go Ahead Eagles
29/01/2026: Go Ahead Eagles - Braga

Lille: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Lille - Brann (18:45)
02/10/2025: Roma - Lille (18:45)
23/10/2025: Lille - PAOK
06/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda - Lille (18:45)
27/11/2025: Lille - GNK Dinamo (18:45)
11/12/2025: Young Boys - Lille (18:45)
22/01/2026: Celta - Lille
29/01/2026: Lille - Freiburg

Ludogorets: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Malmö - Ludogorets
02/10/2025: Ludogorets - Real Betis (18:45)
23/10/2025: Young Boys - Ludogorets
06/11/2025: Ferencváros - Ludogorets
27/11/2025: Ludogorets - Celta (18:45)
11/12/2025: Ludogorets - PAOK (18:45)
22/01/2026: Rangers - Ludogorets
29/01/2026: Ludogorets - Nice

Lyon: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Utrecht - Lyon
02/10/2025: Lyon - Salzburg
23/10/2025: Lyon - Basel (18:45)
06/11/2025: Real Betis - Lyon
27/11/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Lyon
11/12/2025: Lyon - Go Ahead Eagles
22/01/2026: Young Boys - Lyon (18:45)
29/01/2026: Lyon - PAOK

Maccabi Tel-Aviv: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: PAOK - Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)
02/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - GNK Dinamo
23/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Midtjylland
06/11/2025: Aston Villa - Maccabi Tel-Aviv
27/11/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Lyon
11/12/2025: Stuttgart - Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)
22/01/2026: Freiburg - Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)
29/01/2026: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Bologna

Malmö: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Malmö - Ludogorets
02/10/2025: Viktoria Plzeň - Malmö (18:45)
23/10/2025: Malmö - GNK Dinamo
06/11/2025: Malmö - Panathinaikos (18:45)
27/11/2025: Nottingham Forest - Malmö
11/12/2025: Porto - Malmö
22/01/2026: Malmö - Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
29/01/2026: Genk - Malmö

Midtjylland: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Midtjylland - Sturm Graz (18:45)
02/10/2025: Nottingham Forest - Midtjylland
23/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv - Midtjylland
06/11/2025: Midtjylland - Celtic (18:45)
27/11/2025: Roma - Midtjylland (18:45)
11/12/2025: Midtjylland - Genk (18:45)
22/01/2026: Brann - Midtjylland (18:45)
29/01/2026: Midtjylland - GNK Dinamo

Nice: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Nice - Roma
02/10/2025: Fenerbahçe - Nice (18:45)
23/10/2025: Celta - Nice
06/11/2025: Nice - Freiburg (18:45)
27/11/2025: Porto - Nice (18:45)
11/12/2025: Nice - Braga (18:45)
22/01/2026: Nice - Go Ahead Eagles
29/01/2026: Ludogorets - Nice

Nottingham Forest: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Real Betis - Nottingham Forest
02/10/2025: Nottingham Forest - Midtjylland
23/10/2025: Nottingham Forest - Porto
06/11/2025: Sturm Graz - Nottingham Forest (18:45)
27/11/2025: Nottingham Forest - Malmö
11/12/2025: Utrecht - Nottingham Forest (18:45)
22/01/2026: Braga - Nottingham Forest
29/01/2026: Nottingham Forest - Ferencváros

Panathinaikos: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Young Boys - Panathinaikos
02/10/2025: Panathinaikos - Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)
23/10/2025: Feyenoord - Panathinaikos (18:45)
06/11/2025: Malmö - Panathinaikos (18:45)
27/11/2025: Panathinaikos - Sturm Graz
11/12/2025: Panathinaikos - Viktoria Plzeň
22/01/2026: Ferencváros - Panathinaikos
29/01/2026: Panathinaikos - Roma

Panathinaikos - Roma: All ten goals in 2010 thriller

PAOK: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: PAOK - Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)
02/10/2025: Celta - PAOK
23/10/2025: Lille - PAOK
06/11/2025: PAOK - Young Boys
27/11/2025: PAOK - Brann (18:45)
11/12/2025: Ludogorets - PAOK (18:45)
22/01/2026: PAOK - Real Betis (18:45)
29/01/2026: Lyon - PAOK

Porto: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Salzburg - Porto
02/10/2025: Porto - Crvena Zvezda
23/10/2025: Nottingham Forest - Porto
06/11/2025: Utrecht - Porto (18:45)
27/11/2025: Porto - Nice (18:45)
11/12/2025: Porto - Malmö
22/01/2026: Viktoria Plzeň - Porto (18:45)
29/01/2026: Porto - Rangers

Rangers: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Rangers - Genk
02/10/2025: Sturm Graz - Rangers
23/10/2025: Brann - Rangers (18:45)
06/11/2025: Rangers - Roma
27/11/2025: Rangers - Braga
11/12/2025: Ferencváros - Rangers (18:45)
22/01/2026: Rangers - Ludogorets
29/01/2026: Porto - Rangers

Real Betis: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Real Betis - Nottingham Forest
02/10/2025: Ludogorets - Real Betis (18:45)
23/10/2025: Genk - Real Betis (18:45)
06/11/2025: Real Betis - Lyon
27/11/2025: Real Betis - Utrecht
11/12/2025: GNK Dinamo - Real Betis (18:45)
22/01/2026: PAOK - Real Betis (18:45)
29/01/2026: Real Betis - Feyenoord

Roma: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Nice - Roma
02/10/2025: Roma - Lille (18:45)
23/10/2025: Roma - Viktoria Plzeň
06/11/2025: Rangers - Roma
27/11/2025: Roma - Midtjylland (18:45)
11/12/2025: Celtic - Roma
22/01/2026: Roma - Stuttgart
29/01/2026: Panathinaikos - Roma

Roma - Viktoria Plzeň: la tripletta di Edin Džeko

Salzburg: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Salzburg - Porto
02/10/2025: Lyon - Salzburg
23/10/2025: Salzburg - Ferencváros (18:45)
06/11/2025: Salzburg - Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)
27/11/2025: Bologna - Salzburg
11/12/2025: Freiburg - Salzburg
22/01/2026: Salzburg - Basel
29/01/2026: Aston Villa - Salzburg

Sturm Graz: le partite della fase campionato

24/09/2025: Midtjylland - Sturm Graz (18:45)
02/10/2025: Sturm Graz - Rangers
23/10/2025: Celtic - Sturm Graz
06/11/2025: Sturm Graz - Nottingham Forest (18:45)
27/11/2025: Panathinaikos - Sturm Graz
11/12/2025: Sturm Graz - Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
22/01/2026: Feyenoord - Sturm Graz (18:45)
29/01/2026: Sturm Graz - Brann

Stuttgart: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Stuttgart - Celta
02/10/2025: Basel - Stuttgart
23/10/2025: Fenerbahçe - Stuttgart (18:45)
06/11/2025: Stuttgart - Feyenoord
27/11/2025: Go Ahead Eagles - Stuttgart
11/12/2025: Stuttgart - Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)
22/01/2026: Roma - Stuttgart
29/01/2026: Stuttgart - Young Boys

Utrecht: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Utrecht - Lyon
02/10/2025: Brann - Utrecht (18:45)
23/10/2025: Freiburg - Utrecht
06/11/2025: Utrecht - Porto (18:45)
27/11/2025: Real Betis - Utrecht
11/12/2025: Utrecht - Nottingham Forest (18:45)
22/01/2026: Utrecht - Genk
29/01/2026: Celtic - Utrecht

Viktoria Plzeň: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Ferencváros - Viktoria Plzeň
02/10/2025: Viktoria Plzeň - Malmö (18:45)
23/10/2025: Roma - Viktoria Plzeň
06/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň - Fenerbahçe
27/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň - Freiburg (18:45)
11/12/2025: Panathinaikos - Viktoria Plzeň
22/01/2026: Viktoria Plzeň - Porto (18:45)
29/01/2026: Basel - Viktoria Plzeň

Young Boys: le partite della fase campionato

25/09/2025: Young Boys - Panathinaikos
02/10/2025: FCSB - Young Boys (18:45)
23/10/2025: Young Boys - Ludogorets
06/11/2025: PAOK - Young Boys
27/11/2025: Aston Villa - Young Boys (18:45)
11/12/2025: Young Boys - Lille (18:45)
22/01/2026: Young Boys - Lyon (18:45)
29/01/2026: Stuttgart - Young Boys

