Le sfide degli ottavi di Europa League: precedenti e statistiche
giovedì, 23 febbraio 2023
Gli ottavi di Europa League propongono sfide intriganti, con squadre che si sono spesso affrontate in passato. Scopri precedenti e statistiche.
Scopri i precedenti di ciascuna delle squadre rimaste in corsa in UEFA Europa League con la rispettiva avversaria degli ottavi di finale e le possibili avversarie nel prosieguo della competizione in caso di passaggio del turno.
Le sfide degli ottavi di finale
Union Berlin - Union Saint-Gilloise
Sevilla - Fenerbahçe
Juventus - Freiburg
Leverkusen - Ferencváros
Sporting CP - Arsenal
Man United - Betis
Roma - Real Sociedad
Shakhtar - Feyenoord
*Statistiche riferite solo a competizioni UEFA.
**Legenda:
- P: partite giocate
- W: partite vinte
- D: pareggi
- L: sconfitte
- F: gol fatti
- A: gol subiti
Arsenal (ENG)
Avversaria agli ottavi
Sporting CP P2 W1 D1 L0 F1 A0
Possibile avversaria futura
Betis nessun precedente
Fenerbahçe P6 W4 D2 L0 F12 A2
Ferencváros nessun precedente
Feyenoord nessun precedente
Freiburg nessun precedente
Juventus P6 W3 D2 L1 F7 A3
Leverkusen P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A2
Man United P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A4
Real Sociedad nessun precedente
Roma P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A3
Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A3
Shakhtar P4 W2 D0 L2 F9 A8
Union Berlin Have never met
Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente
Betis (ESP)
Avversaria agli ottavi
Man United nessun precedente
Possibile avversaria futura
Arsenal Have never met
Fenerbahçe P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A1
Ferencváros P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A1
Feyenoord nessun precedente
Freiburg nessun precedente
Juventus nessun precedente
Leverkusen P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A5
Real Sociedad nessun precedente
Roma P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2
Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2
Shakhtar nessun precedente
Sporting CP nessun precedente
Union Berlin nessun precedente
Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Avversaria agli ottavi
Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F5 A5
Possibile avversaria futura
Arsenal P6 W0 D2 L4 F2 A12
Betis P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A4
Ferencváros P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A4
Feyenoord P4 W2 D0 L2 F2 A3
Freiburg nessun precedenteJuventus P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A3
Leverkusen P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A4
Man United P6 W3 D0 L3 F9 A13
Real Sociedad nessun precedente
Roma nessun precedente
Shakhtar P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A3
Sporting CP nessun precedente
Union Berlin nessun precedente
Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente
Ferencváros (HUN)
Avversaria agli ottavi
Leverkusen P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2
Possibile avversaria futura
Arsenal nessun precedente
Betis P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A5
Fenerbahçe P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A2
Feyenoord P1 W0 D1 L0 F1 A1
Freiburg nessun precedente
Juventus P3 W1 D0 L2 F3 A6
Man United P3 W2 D0 L1 F5 A4
Real Sociedad nessun precedente
Roma P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A1
Sevilla nessun precedente
Shakhtar nessun precedente
Sporting CP nessun precedente
Union Berlin nessun precedente
Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente
Feyenoord (NED)
Avversaria agli ottavi
Shakhtar P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A5
Possibile avversaria futura
Arsenal nessun precedente
Betis nessun precedente
Fenerbahçe P4 W2 D0 L2 F3 A2
Ferencváros P1 W0 D1 L0 F1 A1
Freiburg P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2
Juventus P4 W1 D1 L2 F4 A8
Leverkusen nessun precedente
Man United P4 W1 D0 L3 F3 A9
Real Sociedad nessun precedente
Roma P3 W0 D1 L2 F2 A4
Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2
Sporting CP P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A4
Union Berlin P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A2
Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente
Freiburg (GER)
Avversaria agli ottavi
Juventus nessun precedente
Possibile avversaria futura
Arsenal nessun precedente
Betis nessun precedente
Fenerbahçe nessun precedente
Ferencváros nessun precedente
Feyenoord P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3
Leverkusen nessun precedente
Man United nessun precedente
Real Sociedad nessun precedente
Roma nessun precedente
Sevilla P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A4
Shakhtar nessun precedente
Sporting CP nessun precedente
Union Berlin nessun precedente
Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente
Juventus (ITA)
Avversaria agli ottavi
Freiburg nessun precedente
Possibile avversaria futura
Arsenal P6 W1 D2 L3 F3 A7
Betis nessun precedente
Fenerbahçe P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A0
Feyenoord P4 W1 D1 L2 F8 A4
Ferencváros P3 W2 D0 L1 F6 A3
Leverkusen P4 W3 D0 L1 F10 A3
Man United P14 W6 D2 L6 F17 A17
Real Sociedad P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A2
Roma nessun precedente
Sevilla P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A2
Shakhtar P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A2
Sporting CP P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2
Union Berlin nessun precedente
Union Saint-Gilloise P2 W2 D0 L0 F2 A0
Leverkusen (GER)
Avversaria agli ottavi
Ferencváros P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2
Possibile avversaria futura
Arsenal P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A5
Betis P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A1
Fenerbahçe P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A2
Feyenoord nessun precedente
Freiburg nessun precedente
Juventus P4 W1 D0 L3 F3 A10
Man United P6 W0 D2 L4 F6 A16
Real Sociedad P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A1
Roma P4 W1 D2 L1 F10 A9
Sevilla nessun precedente
Shakhtar P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A0
Sporting CP P6 W5 D1 L0 F13 A4
Union Berlin nessun precedente
Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente
Man United (ENG)
Avversaria agli ottavi
Betis nessun precedente
Possibile avversaria futura
Arsenal P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A1
Fenerbahçe P6 W3 D0 L3 F13 A9
Ferencváros P3 W1 D0 L2 F4 A5
Feyenoord P4 W3 D0 L1 F9 A3
Freiburg nessun precedente
Juventus P14 W6 D2 L6 F17 A17
Leverkusen P6 W4 D2 L0 F16 A6
Real Sociedad P6 W3 D2 L1 F6 A1
Roma P8 W5 D1 L2 F21 A9
Sevilla P3 W0 D1 L2 F2 A4
Shakhtar P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1
Sporting CP P4 W3 D0 L1 F7 A7
Union Berlin nessun precedente
Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Avversaria agli ottavi
Roma nessun precedente
Possibile avversaria futura
Arsenal nessun precedente
Betis nessun precedente
Fenerbahçe nessun precedente
Ferencváros nessun precedente
Feyenoord nessun precedente
Freiburg nessun precedente
Juventus P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A4
Leverkusen P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A3
Man United P6 W1 D2 L3 F1 A6
Sevilla nessun precedente
Shakhtar P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A6
Sporting CP P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A1
Union Berlin nessun precedente
Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente
Roma (ITA)
Avversaria agli ottavi
Real Sociedad nessun precedente
Possibile avversaria futura
Arsenal P4 W1 D1 L2 F3 A5
Betis P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3
Fenerbahçe nessun precedente
Ferencváros P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A3
Feyenoord P3 W2 D1 L0 F4 A2
Freiburg nessun precedente
Juventus nessun precedente
Leverkusen P4 W1 D2 L1 F10 A9
Man United P8 W2 D1 L5 F9 A21
Sevilla P1 W0 D0 L1 F0 A2
Shakhtar P8 W4 D0 L4 F13 A10
Sporting CP P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A3
Union Berlin nessun precedente
Union Saint-Gilloise P4 W1 D2 L1 F5 A4
Sevilla (ESP)
Avversaria agli ottavi
Fenerbahçe P2 W1 D0 L1 F5 A5
Possibile avversaria futura
Arsenal P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A4
Betis P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2
Ferencváros nessun precedente
Feyenoord P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2
Freiburg P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A0
Juventus P4 W1 D1 L2 F2 A5
Leverkusen nessun precedente
Man United P3 W0 D1 L2 F2 A4
Real Sociedad nessun precedente
Roma P1 W1 D0 L0 F2 A0
Shakhtar P4 W2 D2 L0 F10 A7
Sporting CP P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4
Union Berlin nessun precedente
Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente
Shakhtar (UKR)
Avversaria agli ottavi
Feyenoord P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A2
Possibile avversaria futura
Arsenal P4 W2 D0 L2 F8 A9
Betis nessun precedente
Fenerbahçe P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A0
Ferencváros nessun precedente
Freiburg nessun precedente
Juventus P4 W1 D1 L2 F2 A5
Leverkusen P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A0
Man United P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2
Real Sociedad P2 W2 D0 L0 F6 A0
Roma P8 W4 D0 L4 F10 A13
Sevilla P4 W0 D2 L2 F7 A10
Sporting CP P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A2
Union Berlin nessun precedente
Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente
Sporting CP (POR)
Avversaria agli ottavi
Arsenal P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1
Possibile avversaria futura
Betis nessun precedente
Fenerbahçe nessun precedente
Ferencváros nessun precedente
Feyenoord P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A2
Freiburg nessun precedente
Juventus P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2
Leverkusen P6 W0 D1 L5 F4 A13
Man United P4 W1 D0 L3 F7 A7
Real Sociedad P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A2
Roma P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4
Sevilla P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A3
Shakhtar P2 W2 D0 L0 F2 A0
Union Berlin nessun precedente
Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente
Union Berlin (GER)
Avversaria agli ottavi
Union Saint-Gilloise P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1
Possibile avversaria futura
Arsenal nessun precedente
Betis nessun precedente
Fenerbahçe nessun precedente
Ferencváros nessun precedente
Feyenoord P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A5
Freiburg nessun precedente
Juventus nessun precedente
Leverkusen nessun precedente
Man United nessun precedente
Real Sociedad nessun precedente
Roma nessun precedente
Sevilla nessun precedente
Shakhtar nessun precedente
Sporting CP nessun precedente
Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)
Avversaria agli ottavi
Union Berlin P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1
Possibile avversaria futura
Arsenal nessun precedente
Betis nessun precedente
Fenerbahçe nessun precedente
Ferencváros nessun precedente
Feyenoord nessun precedente
Freiburg nessun precedente
Juventus P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A2
Leverkusen nessun precedente
Man United nessun precedente
Real Sociedad nessun precedente
Roma P4 W1 D2 L1 F4 A5
Sevilla nessun precedente
Shakhtar nessun precedente
Sporting CP nessun precedente