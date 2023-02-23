Le sfide degli ottavi di Europa League: precedenti e statistiche

Scopri i precedenti di ciascuna delle squadre rimaste in corsa in UEFA Europa League con la rispettiva avversaria degli ottavi di finale e le possibili avversarie nel prosieguo della competizione in caso di passaggio del turno.

Le sfide degli ottavi di finale Union Berlin - Union Saint-Gilloise

Sevilla - Fenerbahçe

Juventus - Freiburg

Leverkusen - Ferencváros

Sporting CP - Arsenal

Man United - Betis

Roma - Real Sociedad

Shakhtar - Feyenoord

*Statistiche riferite solo a competizioni UEFA.

**Legenda:

- P: partite giocate

- W: partite vinte

- D: pareggi

- L: sconfitte

- F: gol fatti

- A: gol subiti

Avversaria agli ottavi

Sporting CP P2 W1 D1 L0 F1 A0

Sporting - Arsenal: Guarda il gol vittoria di Welbeck nel 2018

Possibile avversaria futura

Betis nessun precedente

Fenerbahçe P6 W4 D2 L0 F12 A2

Ferencváros nessun precedente

Feyenoord nessun precedente

Freiburg nessun precedente

Juventus P6 W3 D2 L1 F7 A3

Leverkusen P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A2

Man United P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A4

Real Sociedad nessun precedente

Roma P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A3

Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A3

Shakhtar P4 W2 D0 L2 F9 A8﻿

Union Berlin Have never met

Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente

Avversaria agli ottavi

Man United nessun precedente



Possibile avversaria futura

Arsenal Have never met

Fenerbahçe P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A1

Ferencváros P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A1

Feyenoord nessun precedente

Freiburg nessun precedente

Juventus nessun precedente

Leverkusen P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A5

Real Sociedad nessun precedente

Roma P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2

Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2

Shakhtar nessun precedente

Sporting CP nessun precedente

Union Berlin nessun precedente

Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente

Avversaria agli ottavi

Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F5 A5

Possibile avversaria futura

Arsenal P6 W0 D2 L4 F2 A12

Betis P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A4

Ferencváros P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A4

Feyenoord P4 W2 D0 L2 F2 A3

Freiburg nessun precedente

Juventus P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A3

Leverkusen P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A4

Man United P6 W3 D0 L3 F9 A13

Real Sociedad nessun precedente

Roma nessun precedente﻿

Shakhtar P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A3

Sporting CP nessun precedente

Union Berlin nessun precedente

Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente

I gol più belli del Fenerbahçe nella fase a gironi di Europa League

Avversaria agli ottavi

Leverkusen P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2

Possibile avversaria futura

Arsenal nessun precedente

Betis P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A5

Fenerbahçe P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A2

Feyenoord P1 W0 D1 L0 F1 A1

Freiburg nessun precedente

Juventus P3 W1 D0 L2 F3 A6

Man United P3 W2 D0 L1 F5 A4

Real Sociedad nessun precedente

Roma P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A1

Sevilla nessun precedente

Shakhtar nessun precedente

Sporting CP nessun precedente

Union Berlin nessun precedente

Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente

Avversaria agli ottavi

Shakhtar P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A5



Possibile avversaria futura

Arsenal nessun precedente

Betis nessun precedente

Fenerbahçe P4 W2 D0 L2 F3 A2

Ferencváros P1 W0 D1 L0 F1 A1

Freiburg P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2

Juventus P4 W1 D1 L2 F4 A8

Leverkusen nessun precedente

Man United P4 W1 D0 L3 F3 A9

Real Sociedad nessun precedente

Roma P3 W0 D1 L2 F2 A4

Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2﻿

Sporting CP P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A4

Union Berlin P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A2

Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente

Avversaria agli ottavi

Juventus nessun precedente



Possibile avversaria futura

Arsenal nessun precedente

Betis nessun precedente

Fenerbahçe nessun precedente

Ferencváros nessun precedente

Feyenoord P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3

Leverkusen nessun precedente

Man United nessun precedente

Real Sociedad nessun precedente

Roma nessun precedente

Sevilla P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A4

Shakhtar nessun precedente

Sporting CP nessun precedente

Union Berlin nessun precedente

Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente

Avversaria agli ottavi

Freiburg nessun precedente



Possibile avversaria futura

Arsenal P6 W1 D2 L3 F3 A7

Betis nessun precedente

Fenerbahçe P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A0

Feyenoord P4 W1 D1 L2 F8 A4

Ferencváros P3 W2 D0 L1 F6 A3

Leverkusen P4 W3 D0 L1 F10 A3

Man United P14 W6 D2 L6 F17 A17

Real Sociedad P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A2

Roma nessun precedente

Sevilla P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A2

Shakhtar P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A2

Sporting CP P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2

Union Berlin nessun precedente

Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ P2 W2 D0 L0 F2 A0

Avversaria agli ottavi

Ferencváros P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2

Possibile avversaria futura

Arsenal P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A5

Betis P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A1

Fenerbahçe P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A2﻿

Feyenoord nessun precedente

Freiburg nessun precedente

Juventus P4 W1 D0 L3 F3 A10

Man United P6 W0 D2 L4 F6 A16

Real Sociedad P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A1

Roma P4 W1 D2 L1 F10 A9

Sevilla nessun precedente

Shakhtar P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A0

Sporting CP P6 W5 D1 L0 F13 A4

Union Berlin nessun precedente

Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ nessun precedente

Avversaria agli ottavi

Betis nessun precedente



Possibile avversaria futura

Arsenal P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A1

Fenerbahçe P6 W3 D0 L3 F13 A9

Ferencváros P3 W1 D0 L2 F4 A5

Feyenoord P4 W3 D0 L1 F9 A3

Freiburg nessun precedente

Juventus P14 W6 D2 L6 F17 A17

Leverkusen P6 W4 D2 L0 F16 A6

Real Sociedad P6 W3 D2 L1 F6 A1

Roma P8 W5 D1 L2 F21 A9

Sevilla P3 W0 D1 L2 F2 A4

Shakhtar P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1

Sporting CP P4 W3 D0 L1 F7 A7

Union Berlin nessun precedente

Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ nessun precedente

Avversaria agli ottavi

Roma nessun precedente



Possibile avversaria futura

Arsenal nessun precedente

Betis nessun precedente

Fenerbahçe nessun precedente

Ferencváros nessun precedente

Feyenoord nessun precedente

Freiburg nessun precedente

Juventus P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A4

Leverkusen P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A3

Man United P6 W1 D2 L3 F1 A6﻿

Sevilla nessun precedente

Shakhtar P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A6

Sporting CP P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A1

Union Berlin nessun precedente

Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente

I gol più belli della Real Sociedad nella fase a gironi

Avversaria agli ottavi

Real Sociedad nessun precedente



Possibile avversaria futura

Arsenal P4 W1 D1 L2 F3 A5

Betis P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3

Fenerbahçe nessun precedente

Ferencváros P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A3

Feyenoord P3 W2 D1 L0 F4 A2

Freiburg nessun precedente﻿

Juventus nessun precedente

Leverkusen P4 W1 D2 L1 F10 A9

Man United P8 W2 D1 L5 F9 A21

Sevilla P1 W0 D0 L1 F0 A2

Shakhtar P8 W4 D0 L4 F13 A10

Sporting CP P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A3

Union Berlin nessun precedente

Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ P4 W1 D2 L1 F5 A4

Avversaria agli ottavi

Fenerbahçe P2 W1 D0 L1 F5 A5

Possibile avversaria futura

Arsenal P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A4

Betis P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2

Ferencváros nessun precedente

Feyenoord P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2

Freiburg P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A0

Juventus P4 W1 D1 L2 F2 A5

Leverkusen nessun precedente

Man United P3 W0 D1 L2 F2 A4

Real Sociedad nessun precedente

Roma P1 W1 D0 L0 F2 A0

Shakhtar P4 W2 D2 L0 F10 A7

Sporting CP P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4

Union Berlin nessun precedente

Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ nessun precedente

Avversaria agli ottavi

Feyenoord P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A2

Possibile avversaria futura

Arsenal P4 W2 D0 L2 F8 A9

Betis nessun precedente

Fenerbahçe P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A0

Ferencváros nessun precedente﻿

Freiburg nessun precedente

Juventus P4 W1 D1 L2 F2 A5

Leverkusen P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A0

Man United P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2

Real Sociedad P2 W2 D0 L0 F6 A0

Roma P8 W4 D0 L4 F10 A13

Sevilla P4 W0 D2 L2 F7 A10

Sporting CP P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A2

Union Berlin nessun precedente

Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ nessun precedente

Avversaria agli ottavi

Arsenal P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1

Possibile avversaria futura

Betis nessun precedente

Fenerbahçe nessun precedente

Ferencváros nessun precedente

Feyenoord P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A2

Freiburg nessun precedente

Juventus P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2

Leverkusen P6 W0 D1 L5 F4 A13

Man United P4 W1 D0 L3 F7 A7

Real Sociedad P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A2

Roma P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4

Sevilla P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A3

Shakhtar P2 W2 D0 L0 F2 A0

Union Berlin nessun precedente

Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ nessun precedente

Avversaria agli ottavi

Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1

Possibile avversaria futura

Arsenal nessun precedente

Betis nessun precedente

Fenerbahçe nessun precedente

Ferencváros nessun precedente

Feyenoord P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A5

Freiburg nessun precedente

Juventus nessun precedente

Leverkusen nessun precedente

Man United nessun precedente

Real Sociedad nessun precedente﻿

Roma nessun precedente

Sevilla nessun precedente

Shakhtar nessun precedente

Sporting CP nessun precedente



Union Berlin - Union SG nella fase a gironi

Avversaria agli ottavi

Union Berlin P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1