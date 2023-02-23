UEFA.com funziona meglio su altri browser
Per la migliore esperienza possibile, consigliamo Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Le sfide degli ottavi di Europa League: precedenti e statistiche

giovedì, 23 febbraio 2023

Gli ottavi di Europa League propongono sfide intriganti, con squadre che si sono spesso affrontate in passato. Scopri precedenti e statistiche.

L'esultanza della Roma per la qualificazione agli ottavi
L'esultanza della Roma per la qualificazione agli ottavi Getty Images

Scopri i precedenti di ciascuna delle squadre rimaste in corsa in UEFA Europa League con la rispettiva avversaria degli ottavi di finale e le possibili avversarie nel prosieguo della competizione in caso di passaggio del turno.

Le sfide degli ottavi di finale

Union Berlin - Union Saint-Gilloise
Sevilla - Fenerbahçe
Juventus - Freiburg
Leverkusen - Ferencváros
Sporting CP - Arsenal
Man United - Betis
Roma - Real Sociedad
Shakhtar - Feyenoord

*Statistiche riferite solo a competizioni UEFA.
**Legenda:
- P: partite giocate
- W: partite vinte
- D: pareggi
- L: sconfitte
- F: gol fatti
- A: gol subiti

Arsenal (ENG)

Avversaria agli ottavi
Sporting CP P2 W1 D1 L0 F1 A0

    Sporting - Arsenal: Guarda il gol vittoria di Welbeck nel 2018

    Possibile avversaria futura
    Betis nessun precedente
    Fenerbahçe P6 W4 D2 L0 F12 A2
    Ferencváros nessun precedente
    Feyenoord nessun precedente
    Freiburg nessun precedente
    Juventus     P6 W3 D2 L1 F7 A3
    Leverkusen P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A2
    Man United P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A4
    Real Sociedad nessun precedente
    Roma P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A3
    Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F4 A3
    Shakhtar P4 W2 D0 L2 F9 A8﻿
    Union Berlin Have never met
    Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente

    Betis (ESP)

    Avversaria agli ottavi
    Man United     nessun precedente

    Possibile avversaria futura
    Arsenal Have never met
    Fenerbahçe P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A1
    Ferencváros P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A1
    Feyenoord nessun precedente
    Freiburg nessun precedente
    Juventus     nessun precedente
    Leverkusen P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A5
    Real Sociedad nessun precedente
    Roma P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2
    Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2
    Shakhtar nessun precedente
    Sporting CP nessun precedente
    Union Berlin nessun precedente
    Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente

    Fenerbahçe (TUR)

    Avversaria agli ottavi
    Sevilla     P2 W1 D0 L1 F5 A5

      Possibile avversaria futura
      Arsenal P6 W0 D2 L4 F2 A12
      Betis P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A4
      Ferencváros P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A4
      Feyenoord P4 W2 D0 L2 F2 A3
      Freiburg nessun precedenteJuventus P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A3
      Leverkusen P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A4
      Man United P6 W3 D0 L3 F9 A13
      Real Sociedad nessun precedente
      Roma nessun precedente﻿
      Shakhtar P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A3
      Sporting CP nessun precedente
      Union Berlin nessun precedente
      Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente

      I gol più belli del Fenerbahçe nella fase a gironi di Europa League

      Ferencváros (HUN)

      Avversaria agli ottavi
      Leverkusen P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2

        Possibile avversaria futura
        Arsenal nessun precedente
        Betis P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A5
        Fenerbahçe P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A2
        Feyenoord P1 W0 D1 L0 F1 A1
        Freiburg nessun precedente
        Juventus         P3 W1 D0 L2 F3 A6
        Man United P3 W2 D0 L1 F5 A4
        Real Sociedad nessun precedente
        Roma P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A1
        Sevilla nessun precedente
        Shakhtar nessun precedente
        Sporting CP nessun precedente
        Union Berlin nessun precedente
        Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente

        Feyenoord (NED)

        Avversaria agli ottavi
        Shakhtar         P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A5

        Possibile avversaria futura
        Arsenal nessun precedente
        Betis nessun precedente
        Fenerbahçe P4 W2 D0 L2 F3 A2
        Ferencváros P1 W0 D1 L0 F1 A1
        Freiburg P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2
        Juventus P4 W1 D1 L2 F4 A8
        Leverkusen nessun precedente
        Man United P4 W1 D0 L3 F3 A9
        Real Sociedad nessun precedente
        Roma P3 W0 D1 L2 F2 A4
        Sevilla P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2﻿
        Sporting CP P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A4
        Union Berlin P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A2
        Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente

        Freiburg (GER)

        Avversaria agli ottavi
        Juventus nessun precedente

        Possibile avversaria futura
        Arsenal nessun precedente
        Betis nessun precedente
        Fenerbahçe nessun precedente
        Ferencváros nessun precedente
        Feyenoord P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3
        Leverkusen nessun precedente
        Man United nessun precedente
        Real Sociedad nessun precedente
        Roma nessun precedente
        Sevilla P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A4
        Shakhtar nessun precedente
        Sporting CP nessun precedente
        Union Berlin nessun precedente
        Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente

        Juventus (ITA)

        Avversaria agli ottavi
        Freiburg         nessun precedente

        Possibile avversaria futura
        Arsenal         P6 W1 D2 L3 F3 A7
        Betis nessun precedente
        Fenerbahçe P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A0
        Feyenoord P4 W1 D1 L2 F8 A4
        Ferencváros P3 W2 D0 L1 F6 A3
        Leverkusen P4 W3 D0 L1 F10 A3
        Man United P14 W6 D2 L6 F17 A17
        Real Sociedad P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A2
        Roma nessun precedente
        Sevilla P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A2
        Shakhtar P4 W2 D1 L1 F5 A2
        Sporting CP P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2
        Union Berlin nessun precedente
        Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ P2 W2 D0 L0 F2 A0

        Leverkusen (GER)

        Avversaria agli ottavi
        Ferencváros P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2

          Possibile avversaria futura
          Arsenal           P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A5
          Betis P2 W1 D1 L0 F5 A1
          Fenerbahçe P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A2﻿
          Feyenoord nessun precedente
          Freiburg nessun precedente
          Juventus P4 W1 D0 L3 F3 A10
          Man United P6 W0 D2 L4 F6 A16
          Real Sociedad P2 W2 D0 L0 F3 A1
          Roma P4 W1 D2 L1 F10 A9
          Sevilla nessun precedente
          Shakhtar P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A0
          Sporting CP P6 W5 D1 L0 F13 A4
          Union Berlin nessun precedente
          Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ nessun precedente

          Man United (ENG)

          Avversaria agli ottavi
          Betis nessun precedente

          Possibile avversaria futura
          Arsenal           P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A1
          Fenerbahçe           P6 W3 D0 L3 F13 A9
          Ferencváros P3 W1 D0 L2 F4 A5
          Feyenoord P4 W3 D0 L1 F9 A3
          Freiburg nessun precedente
          Juventus P14 W6 D2 L6 F17 A17
          Leverkusen P6 W4 D2 L0 F16 A6
          Real Sociedad P6 W3 D2 L1 F6 A1
          Roma P8 W5 D1 L2 F21 A9
          Sevilla P3 W0 D1 L2 F2 A4
          Shakhtar P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1
          Sporting CP P4 W3 D0 L1 F7 A7
          Union Berlin nessun precedente
          Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ nessun precedente

          Real Sociedad (ESP)

          Avversaria agli ottavi
          Roma           nessun precedente

          Possibile avversaria futura
          Arsenal nessun precedente
          Betis nessun precedente
          Fenerbahçe nessun precedente
          Ferencváros nessun precedente
          Feyenoord nessun precedente
          Freiburg nessun precedente
          Juventus           P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A4
          Leverkusen P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A3
          Man United P6 W1 D2 L3 F1 A6﻿
          Sevilla nessun precedente
          Shakhtar P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A6
          Sporting CP P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A1
          Union Berlin nessun precedente
          Union Saint-Gilloise nessun precedente

          I gol più belli della Real Sociedad nella fase a gironi

          Roma (ITA)

          Avversaria agli ottavi
          Real Sociedad nessun precedente

          Possibile avversaria futura
          Arsenal           P4 W1 D1 L2 F3 A5
          Betis P2 W0 D1 L1 F2 A3
          Fenerbahçe nessun precedente
          Ferencváros P2 W0 D0 L2 F1 A3
          Feyenoord P3 W2 D1 L0 F4 A2
          Freiburg nessun precedente﻿
          Juventus nessun precedente
          Leverkusen P4 W1 D2 L1 F10 A9
          Man United P8 W2 D1 L5 F9 A21
          Sevilla P1 W0 D0 L1 F0 A2
          Shakhtar P8 W4 D0 L4 F13 A10
          Sporting CP P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A3
          Union Berlin nessun precedente
          Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ P4 W1 D2 L1 F5 A4

          Sevilla (ESP)

          Avversaria agli ottavi
          Fenerbahçe           P2 W1 D0 L1 F5 A5

            Possibile avversaria futura
            Arsenal             P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A4
            Betis P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2
            Ferencváros nessun precedente
            Feyenoord P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A2
            Freiburg P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A0
            Juventus P4 W1 D1 L2 F2 A5
            Leverkusen nessun precedente
            Man United P3 W0 D1 L2 F2 A4
            Real Sociedad nessun precedente
            Roma P1 W1 D0 L0 F2 A0
            Shakhtar P4 W2 D2 L0 F10 A7
            Sporting CP P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4
            Union Berlin nessun precedente
            Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ nessun precedente

            Shakhtar (UKR)

            Avversaria agli ottavi
            Feyenoord P2 W2 D0 L0 F5 A2

              Possibile avversaria futura
              Arsenal               P4 W2 D0 L2 F8 A9
              Betis nessun precedente
              Fenerbahçe P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A0
              Ferencváros nessun precedente﻿
              Freiburg nessun precedente
              Juventus P4 W1 D1 L2 F2 A5
              Leverkusen P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A0
              Man United P2 W0 D1 L1 F1 A2
              Real Sociedad P2 W2 D0 L0 F6 A0
              Roma P8 W4 D0 L4 F10 A13
              Sevilla P4 W0 D2 L2 F7 A10
              Sporting CP P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A2
              Union Berlin nessun precedente
              Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ nessun precedente

              Sporting CP (POR)

              Avversaria agli ottavi
              Arsenal P2 W0 D1 L1 F0 A1

                Possibile avversaria futura
                Betis nessun precedente
                Fenerbahçe nessun precedente
                Ferencváros nessun precedente
                Feyenoord P2 W2 D0 L0 F4 A2
                Freiburg nessun precedente
                Juventus P2 W1 D1 L0 F3 A2
                Leverkusen P6 W0 D1 L5 F4 A13
                Man United P4 W1 D0 L3 F7 A7
                Real Sociedad P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A2
                Roma P2 W0 D1 L1 F3 A4
                Sevilla P2 W1 D1 L0 F4 A3
                Shakhtar P2 W2 D0 L0 F2 A0
                Union Berlin nessun precedente
                Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ nessun precedente

                Union Berlin (GER)

                Avversaria agli ottavi
                Union Saint-Gilloise﻿ P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1

                  Possibile avversaria futura
                  Arsenal                   nessun precedente
                  Betis nessun precedente
                  Fenerbahçe nessun precedente
                  Ferencváros nessun precedente
                  Feyenoord P2 W0 D0 L2 F2 A5
                  Freiburg nessun precedente
                  Juventus nessun precedente
                  Leverkusen nessun precedente
                  Man United nessun precedente
                  Real Sociedad nessun precedente﻿
                  Roma nessun precedente
                  Sevilla nessun precedente
                  Shakhtar nessun precedente
                  Sporting CP nessun precedente

                  Union Berlin - Union SG nella fase a gironi

                  Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)

                  Avversaria agli ottavi
                  Union Berlin                   P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A1

                    Possibile avversaria futura
                    Arsenal nessun precedente
                    Betis nessun precedente
                    Fenerbahçe nessun precedente
                    Ferencváros                     nessun precedente
                    Feyenoord                     nessun precedente
                    Freiburg                     nessun precedente
                    Juventus                     P2 W0 D0 L2 F0 A2
                    Leverkusen nessun precedente
                    Man United nessun precedente
                    Real Sociedad nessun precedente
                    Roma P4 W1 D2 L1 F4 A5
                    Sevilla nessun precedente
                    Shakhtar nessun precedente
                    Sporting CP nessun precedente﻿

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Ultimo aggiornamento: sabato, 25 febbraio 2023

Scelti per te

Sorteggio ottavi di finale
Live 24/02/2023

Sorteggio ottavi di finale

Quand'è? Come funziona? Chi partecipa? Come guardarlo?
Conosciamo le squadre di Europa League
Live 24/02/2023

Conosciamo le squadre di Europa League

Breve guida alle 16 squadre ancora in gara in Europa League 2022/23.
Quiz Europa League 2022/23!
Live 04/11/2022

Quiz Europa League 2022/23!

Con quanta attenzione hai seguito la fase a gironi?
Sorteggi quarti di finale, semifinali e finale
Live 05/12/2022

Sorteggi quarti di finale, semifinali e finale

Cosa sono? Quando saranno? Chi vi partecipa? Come seguirli in diretta?