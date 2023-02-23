Sorteggio ottavi Europa League: i possibili accoppiamenti e i precedenti
giovedì, 23 febbraio 2023
Chi può essere sorteggiato contro chi nel sorteggio di venerdì per gli ottavi di finale di UEFA Europa League, e quali sono i precedenti tra le possibili squadre? Ecco i possibili scenari.
Teste di serie
Arsenal (ENG)
Betis (ESP)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Feyenoord (NED)
Freiburg (GER)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)
Non teste di serie
Union Berlin (GER)
Man United (ENG)
Juventus (ITA)
Leverkusen (GER)
Roma (ITA)
Sevilla (ESP)
Shakhtar (UKR)
Sporting CP (POR)
Come funziona il sorteggio
• Le otto vincitrici della fase a gironi sono designate come teste di serie; le otto vincitrici degli spareggi saranno non teste di serie.
• Le vincitrici dei gironi giocheranno il ritorno in casa.
• I club della stessa federazione non possono essere sorteggiati contro.
Arsenal (ENG)
Può affrontare: Juventus, Leverkusen, Roma, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP, Union Berlin
Precedenti
Juventus G6 V3 P2 S1 GF7 GS3
Leverkusen G2 V1 P1 S0 GF5 GS2
Roma G4 V2 P1 S1 GF5 GS3
Sevilla G2 V1 P0 S1 GF4 GS3
Shakhtar G4 V2 P0 S2 GF9 GS8
Sporting CP G4 V2 P2 S0 GF4 GS0
Union Berlin N/A
Betis (ESP)
Può affrontare: Juventus, Leverkusen, Man United, Roma, Shakhtar, Sporting CP, Union Berlin
Precedenti
Juventus N/A
Leverkusen G2 V0 P1 S1 GF1 GS5
Man United N/A
Roma G2 V1 P1 S0 GF3 GS2
Shakhtar N/A
Sporting CP N/A
Union Berlin N/A
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Può affrontare: Juventus, Leverkusen, Man United, Roma, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP, Union Berlin
Precedenti
Juventus G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS3
Leverkusen G2 V0 P0 S2 GF2 GS4
Man United G6 V3 P0 S3 GF9 GS13
Roma N/A
Sevilla G2 V1 P0 S1 GF5 GS5
Shakhtar G2 V0 P1 S1 GF0 GS3
Sporting CP N/A
Union Berlin N/A
Ferencváros (HUN)
Può affrontare: Juventus, Leverkusen, Man United, Roma, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP, Union Berlin
Precedenti
Juventus G3 V1 P0 S2 GF3 GS6
Leverkusen G2 V1 P0 S1 GF2 GS2
Man United G3 V2 P0 S1 GF5 GS4
Roma G2 V2 P0 S0 GF3 GS1
Sevilla N/A
Shakhtar N/A
Sporting CP N/A
Union Berlin N/A
Feyenoord (NED)
Può affrontare: Juventus, Leverkusen, Man United, Roma, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP, Union Berlin
Precedenti
Juventus G4 V1 P1 S2 GF4 GS8
Leverkusen N/A
Man United G4 V1 P0 S3 GF3 GS9
Roma G3 V0 P1 S2 GF2 GS4
Sevilla G2 V1 P0 S1 GF2 GS2
Shakhtar G2 V0 P0 S2 GF2 GS5
Sporting CP G2 V0 P0 S2 GF2 GS4
Union Berlin G2 V2 P0 S0 GF5 GS2
Freiburg (GER)
Può affrontare: Juventus, Man United, Roma, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP
Precedenti
Juventus N/A
Man United N/A
Roma N/A
Sevilla G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS4
Shakhtar N/A
Sporting CP N/A
Juventus (ITA)
Può affrontare: Arsenal, Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise
Precedenti
Arsenal G6 V1 P2 S3 GF3 GS7
Betis N/A
Fenerbahçe G2 V2 P0 S0 GF3 GS0
Ferencváros G3 V2 P0 S1 GF6 GS3
Feyenoord G4 V1 P1 S2 GF8 GS4
Freiburg N/A
Real Sociedad G2 V1 P1 S0 GF4 GS2
Union Saint-Gilloise G2 V2 P0 S0 GF2 GS0
Leverkusen (GER)
Può affrontare: Arsenal, Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise
Precedenti
Arsenal G2 V0 P1 S1 GF2 GS5
Betis G2 V1 P1 S0 GF5 GS1
Fenerbahçe G2 V2 P0 S0 GF4 GS2
Ferencváros G2 V1 P0 S1 GF2 GS2
Feyenoord N/A
Real Sociedad G2 V2 P0 S0 GF3 GS1
Union Saint-Gilloise N/A
Man United (ENG)
Può affrontare: Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise
Precedenti
Betis N/A
Fenerbahçe G6 V3 P0 S3 GF13 GS9
Ferencváros G3 V1 P0 S2 GF4 GS5
Feyenoord G4 V3 P0 S1 GF9 GS3
Freiburg N/A
Real Sociedad G6 V3 P2 S1 GF6 GS1
Union Saint-Gilloise N/A
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Può affrontare: Juventus, Leverkusen, Man United, Roma, Shakhtar, Sporting CP, Union Berlin
Precedenti
Juventus G2 V0 P1 S1 GF2 GS4
Leverkusen G2 V0 P0 S2 GF1 GS3
Man United G6 V1 P2 S3 GF1 GS6
Roma N/A
Shakhtar G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS6
Sporting CP G2 V1 P0 S1 GF2 GS1
Union Berlin N/A
Roma (ITA)
Può affrontare: Arsenal, Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise
Precedenti
Arsenal G4 V1 P1 S2 GF3 GS5
Betis G2 V0 P1 S1 GF2 GS3
Fenerbahçe N/A
Ferencváros G2 V0 P0 S2 GF1 GS3
Feyenoord G3 V2 P1 S0 GF4 GS2
Freiburg N/A
Real Sociedad N/A
Union Saint-Gilloise G4 V1 P2 S1 GF5 GS4
Sevilla (ESP)
Può affrontare: Arsenal, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Union Saint-Gilloise
Precedenti
Arsenal G2 V1 P0 S1 GF3 GS4
Fenerbahçe G2 V1 P0 S1 GF5 GS5
Ferencváros N/A
Feyenoord G2 V1 P0 S1 GF2 GS2
Freiburg G2 V2 P0 S0 GF4 GS0
Union Saint-Gilloise N/A
Shakhtar (UKR)
Può affrontare: Arsenal, Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise
Precedenti
Arsenal G4 V2 P0 S2 GF8 GS9
Betis N/A
Fenerbahçe G2 V1 P1 S0 GF3 GS0
Ferencváros N/A
Feyenoord G2 V2 P0 S0 GF5 GS2
Freiburg N/A
Real Sociedad G2 V2 P0 S0 GF6 GS0
Union Saint-Gilloise
Sporting CP (POR)
Può affrontare: Arsenal, Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise
Precedenti
Arsenal G4 V0 P2 S2 GF0 GS4
Betis N/A
Fenerbahçe N/A
Ferencváros N/A
Feyenoord G2 V2 P0 S0 GF4 GS2
Freiburg N/A
Real Sociedad G2 V1 P0 S1 GF1 GS2
Union Saint-Gilloise
Union Berlin (GER)
Può affrontare: Arsenal, Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise
Precedenti
Arsenal N/A
Betis N/A
Fenerbahçe N/A
Ferencváros N/A
Feyenoord G2 V0 P0 S2 GF2 GS5
Real Sociedad N/A
Union Saint-Gilloise G2 V1 P0 S1 GF1 GS1
Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)
Può affrontare: Juventus, Leverkusen, Man United, Roma, Sevilla, Shakhtar, Sporting CP, Union Berlin
Precedenti
Juventus G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS2
Leverkusen N/A
Man United N/A
Roma G4 V1 P2 S1 GF4 GS5
Sevilla N/A
Shakhtar N/A
Sporting CP N/A
Union Berlin G2 V1 P0 S1 GF1 GS1