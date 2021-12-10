Spareggi per la fase a eliminazione diretta di Europa League: le possibili sfide

Le otto seconde classificate nei gironi di UEFA Europa League affronteranno le otto terze classificate in UEFA Champions League ai nuovi spareggi per la fase ad eliminazione diretta.

Le squadre non possono affrontarne una della stessa federazione: dunque, quali possono affrontare? Ecco le possibili sfide e il bilancio nei confronti diretti precedenti.

Fasce del sorteggio Teste di serie

Betis (ESP)

Braga (POR)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Lazio (ITA)

Napoli (ITA)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Rangers (SCO)

Real Sociedad (ESP) Non teste di serie

Atalanta (ITA)

Barcelona (ESP)

Dortmund (GER)

Leipzig (GER)

Porto (POR)

Sevilla (ESP)

Sheriff (MDA)

Zenit (RUS)

Grandi parate alla sesta giornata

Può affrontare: Betis, Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Olympiacos, Rangers, Real Sociedad

Precedenti

Betis N/D

Braga N/D

Dinamo Zagreb G4 V1 P2 S1 GF3 Gs5

Olympiacos N/D

Rangers N/D

Real Sociedad N/D



Può affrontare: Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Napoli, Olympiacos, Rangers

Precedenti

Braga N/D

Dinamo Zagreb N/D

Lazio G2 V2 P0 S0 GF7 GS0

Napoli G2 V1 P1 S0 GF4 GS2

Olympiacos G2 V1 P1 S0 GF3 GS1

Rangers G2 V1 P1 S0 GF2 GS0



Highlights: Celtic - Betis 3-2

Può affrontare: Atalanta, Dortmund, Leipzig, Porto, Sheriff, Zenit

Precedenti

Atalanta N/D

Dortmund N/D

Leipzig N/D

Porto N/D

Sheriff N/D

Zenit N/D



Può affrontare: Atalanta, Barcelona, Dortmund, Leipzig, Sevilla, Sheriff, Zenit

Precedenti

Atalanta N/D

Barcelona N/D

Dortmund N/D

Leipzig N/D

Sevilla G3 V2 P0 S1 GF5 GS5

Sheriff N/D

Zenit N/D

Highlights: West Ham - Dinamo Zagreb 0-1

Può affrontare: Atalanta, Barcelona, Dortmund, Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Sheriff, Zenit﻿

Precedenti

Atalanta G4 V1 P2 S1 GF5 GS3

Barcelona N/D

Dortmund N/D

Leipzig N/D

Porto G6 V2 P0 S4 GF5 GS11

Sevilla G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS5

Sheriff G8 V4 P3 S1 GF11 GS5

Zenit N/D

Può affrontare: Betis, Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Napoli, Olympiacos, Rangers, Real Sociedad

Precedenti

Betis N/D

Braga N/D

Dinamo Zagreb N/D

Lazio G4 V1 P1 S2 GF4 GS5

Napoli G2 V1 P0 S1 GF4 GS3

Olympiacos G2 V1 P0 S1 GF2 GS3

Rangers G8 V1 P4 S3 GF7 GS10

Real Sociedad N/D



I 10 gol più belli dell'Europa League 2020/21

Può affrontare: Barcelona, Dortmund, Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Sheriff, Zenit

Precedenti

Barcelona G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS7

Dortmund G4 V2 P1 S1 GF5 GS4

Leipzig N/D

Porto G2 V0 P1 S1 GF1 GS4

Sevilla G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS3

Sheriff N/D

Zenit G2 V1 P1 S0 GF4 GS2

Può affrontare: Betis, Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Napoli, Olympiacos, Rangers, Real Sociedad

Precedenti

Betis N/D

Braga N/D

Dinamo Zagreb N/D

Lazio N/D

Napoli G2 V1 P0 S1 GF3 GS3

Olympiacos N/D

Rangers N/D

Real Sociedad N/D

Otto squadre in attesa Gli spareggi per la fase a eliminazione diretta si giocano il 17 e il 24 febbraio. Le vincitrici raggiungono gli ottavi di finale a marzo. Ad attenderle ci sono le seguenti squadre: Crvena zvezda (SRB), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Galatasaray (TUR), Leverkusen (GER), Lyon (FRA), Monaco (FRA), Spartak Moskva (RUS), West Ham (ENG)

Highlights: Napoli - Leicester 3-2

Può affrontare: Barcelona, Dortmund, Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Sheriff, Zenit

Precedenti

Barcelona G2 V0 P1 S1 GF2 GS4

Dortmund G2 V1 P0 S1 GF3 GS4

Leipzig G2 V1 P0 S1 GF3 GS3

Porto G4 V2 P1 S1 GF4 GS3

Sevilla N/D

Sheriff N/D

Zenit N/D

Può affrontare: Atalanta, Barcelona, Dortmund, Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Sheriff, Zenit

Precedenti

Atalanta N/D

Barcelona G2 V0 P1 S1 GF1 GS3

Dortmund G2 V1 P0 S1 GF3 GS2

Leipzig N/D

Porto G8 V3 P1 S4 GF7 GS11

Sevilla G2 V1 P0 S1 GF2 GS2

Sheriff G2 V2 P0 S0 GF3 GS0

Zenit N/D

Highlights finale 2011: vince il Porto

Può affrontare: Betis, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Napoli, Olympiacos, Rangers, Real Sociedad

Precedenti

Betis N/D

Dinamo Zagreb G6 V4 P0 S2 GF11 GS5

Lazio G2 V1 P1 S0 GF4 GS1

Napoli G4 V1 P1 S2 GF3 GS4

Olympiacos G8 V4 P1 S3 GF11 GS7

Rangers G6 V1 P2 S3 GF6 GS9

Real Sociedad N/D

Può affrontare: Atalanta, Barcelona, Dortmund, Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Sheriff, Zenit

Precedenti

Atalanta N/D

Barcelona G2 V0 P1 S1 GF0 GS2

Dortmund G8 V3 P4 S1 GF10 GS7

Leipzig N/D

Porto G6 V3 P2 S1 GF9 GS6

Sevilla G4 V1 P0 S3 GF5 GS7

Sheriff N/D

Zenit G1 V0 P0 S1 GF2 GS0

Highlights: Real Sociedad - PSV 3-0

Può affrontare: Atalanta, Dortmund, Leipzig, Porto, Sheriff, Zenit

Precedenti

Atalanta N/D

Dortmund N/D

Leipzig N/D

Porto N/D

Sheriff N/D

Zenit G2 V0 P0 S2 GF2 GS6

Può affrontare: Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Napoli, Olympiacos, Rangers

Precedenti

Braga G3 V1 P0 S2 GF5 GS5

Dinamo Zagreb G2 V2 P0 S0 GF5 GS0

Lazio G2 V2 P0 S0 GF3 GS0

Napoli N/D

Olympiacos G2 V1 P0 S1 GF2 GS2

Rangers G4 V3 P0 S1 GF7 GS5

Sow, Mertens e altri: grandi gol alla sesta giornata

Può affrontare: Betis, Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Napoli, Olympiacos, Rangers, Real Sociedad

Precedenti

Betis N/D

Braga N/D

Dinamo Zagreb G8 V1 P3 S4 GF5 GS11

Lazio N/D

Napoli N/D

Olympiacos G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS3

Rangers N/D

Real Sociedad N/D

Può affrontare: Betis, Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Napoli, Olympiacos, Rangers, Real Sociedad

Precedenti

Betis N/D

Braga N/D

Dinamo Zagreb N/D

Lazio G2 V0 P1 S1 GF2 GS4

Napoli N/D

Olympiacos N/D

Rangers G1 V1 P0 S0 GF0 GS2

Real Sociedad G2 V2 P0 S0 GF6 GS2