Sorteggio quarti e semifinali di Europa League: i confronti diretti

Il sorteggio dei quarti e delle semifinali di UEFA Europa League, in programma venerdì, non prevede limitazioni. UEFA.com analizza le statistiche nei confronti diretti tra tutte le squadre ancora in gara.



* Potenziali abbinamenti con squadre già affrontate nelle competizioni UEFA

contro Getafe G2 V2 P0 S0 GF3 GS1

contro Inter G2 V0 P1 S1 GF2 GS5

contro LASK G2 V0 P0 S2 GF2 GS5

contro Manchester United G6 V2 P2 S2 GF8 GS11

contro Roma G5 V2 P0 S3 GF9 GS9

contro Sevilla G2 V0 P1 S1 GF0 GS3

contro Shakhtar G3 V0 P1 S2 GF3 GS9



contro Leverkusen G2 V0 P0 S2 GF2 GS7

contro Manchester United G2 V1 P0 S1 GF1 GS3

contro Rangers G2 V0 P1 S1 GF2 GS3



contro Inter G2 V1 P1 S0 GF1 GS0

contro Rangers G2 V2 P0 S0 GF12 GS4

contro Shakhtar G4 V2 P1 S1 GF9 GS4

contro Basel G2 V0 P0 S2 GF1 GS3



contro Basel G2 V1 P1 S0 GF5 GS2

contro Eintracht Frankfurt G2 V0 P1 S1 GF0 GS1

contro LASK G2 V1 P0 S1 GF4 GS1

contro Leverkusen G2 V2 P0 S0 GF5 GS2

contro Manchester United G4 V0 P2 S2 GF1 GS5

contro Rangers G6 V3 P1 S2 GF9 GS6

contro Roma G2 V1 P0 S1 GF2 GS1

contro Shakhtar G2 V1 P1 S0 GF3 GS1

contro Wolfsburg G2 V0 P0 S2 GF2 GS5



contro Olympiacos G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS3

contro Roma G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS7

contro Sevilla G2 V0 P1 S1 GF3 GS4

contro Shakhtar G2 V0 P0 S2 GF1 GS4

contro Basel G2 V2 P0 S0 GF5 GS2

contro Inter G2 V1 P0 S1 GF1 GS4



contro Copenhagen G2 V2 P0 S0 GF7 GS2

contro Inter G2 V0 P0 S2 GF2 GS5

contro Manchester United G6 V0 P2 S4 GF6 GS16

contro Olympiacos G2 V1 P0 S1 GF4 GS6

contro Roma G4 V1 P2 S1 GF10 GS9

contro Shakhtar G2 V1 P1 S0 GF4 GS0



contro Basel G6 V2 P2 S2 GF11 GS8

contro Copenhagen G2 V1 P0 S1 GF3 GS1

contro Inter G4 V2 P2 S0 GF5 GS1

contro Leverkusen G6 V4 P2 S0 GF16 GS6

contro Olympiacos G6 V5 P0 S1 GF15 GS4

contro Rangers G4 V3 P1 S0 GF5 GS0

contro Roma G6 V4 P1 S1 GF13 GS4

contro Sevilla G2 V0 P1 S1 GF1 GS2

contro Shakhtar G2 V1 P1 S0 GF2 GS1

contro Wolfsburg G4 V3 P0 S1 GF9 GS6

contro Başakşehir G2 V2 P0 S0 GF3 GS0

contro Leverkusen G2 V1 P0 S1 GF6 GS4

contro Manchester United G6 V1 P0 S5 GF4 GS15

contro Roma G2 V0 P1 S1 GF1 GS2

contro Sevilla G2 V1 P0 S1 GF2 GS2

contro Shakhtar G2 V0 P2 S0 GF3 GS3



contro Copenhagen G2 V1 P1 S0 GF3 GS2

contro Frankfurt G2 V0 P0 S2 GF4 GS12

contro Inter G6 V2 P1 S3 GF6 GS9

contro Manchester United G4 V0 P1 S3 GF0 GS5

contro Sevilla G4 V1 P0 S3 GF5 GS7

contro Wolves G2 V1 P1 S0 GF3 GS1

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney scores against Rangers n 2010 AFP via Getty Images

contro Basel G5 V3 P0 S2 GF9 GS9

contro Inter G2 V1 P0 S1 GF1 GS2

contro Başakşehir G2 V2 P0 S0 GF7 GS0

contro Leverkusen G4 V1 P2 S1 GF9 GS10

contro Manchester United G6 V1 P1 S4 GF4 GS13

contro Olympiacos G2 V1 P1 S0 GF2 GS1

contro Shakhtar G6 V2 P0 S4 GF8 GS9



contro Basel G2 V1 P1 S0 GF3 GS0

contro Başakşehir G2 V1 P1 S0 GF4 GS3

contro Manchester United G2 V1 P1 S0 GF2 GS1

contro Olympiacos G2 V1 P0 S1 GF2 GS2

contro Rangers G4 V3 P0 S1 GF7 GS5

contro Shakhtar G4 V2 P2 S0 GF10 GS7

contro Basel G3 V2 P1 S0 GF9 GS3

contro Eintracht Frankfurt G4 V1 P1 S2 GF4 GS9

contro Inter G2 V0 P1 S1 GF1 GS3

contro Başakşehir G2 V2 P0 S0 GF4 GS1

contro Leverkusen G2 V0 P1 S1 GF0 GS4

contro Manchester United G2 V0 P1 S1 GF1 GS2

contro Olympiacos G2 V0 P2 S0 GF3 GS3

contro Roma G6 V4 P0 S2 GF9 GS8

contro Sevilla G4 V0 P2 S2 GF7 GS10



contro Inter G2 V2 P0 S0 GF5 GS2

contro Manchester United G4 V1 P0 S3 GF6 GS9



contro Rangers G2 V0 P1 S1 GF1 GS3

