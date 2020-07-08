Sorteggio quarti e semifinali di Europa League: i confronti diretti
Mercoledì, 8 luglio 2020
Intro articolo
UEFA.com analizza le statistiche nei confronti diretti tra le squadre ancora in gara in UEFA Europa League.
Contenuti top media
Corpo articolo
Il sorteggio dei quarti e delle semifinali di UEFA Europa League, in programma venerdì, non prevede limitazioni. UEFA.com analizza le statistiche nei confronti diretti tra tutte le squadre ancora in gara.Sorteggi in diretta venerdì alle 13:00 CET
* Potenziali abbinamenti con squadre già affrontate nelle competizioni UEFA
Basel (SUI)
contro Getafe G2 V2 P0 S0 GF3 GS1
contro Inter G2 V0 P1 S1 GF2 GS5
contro LASK G2 V0 P0 S2 GF2 GS5
contro Manchester United G6 V2 P2 S2 GF8 GS11
contro Roma G5 V2 P0 S3 GF9 GS9
contro Sevilla G2 V0 P1 S1 GF0 GS3
contro Shakhtar G3 V0 P1 S2 GF3 GS9
Copenhagen (DEN)
contro Leverkusen G2 V0 P0 S2 GF2 GS7
contro Manchester United G2 V1 P0 S1 GF1 GS3
contro Rangers G2 V0 P1 S1 GF2 GS3
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
contro Inter G2 V1 P1 S0 GF1 GS0
contro Rangers G2 V2 P0 S0 GF12 GS4
contro Shakhtar G4 V2 P1 S1 GF9 GS4
Getafe (ESP)
contro Basel G2 V0 P0 S2 GF1 GS3
Internazionale Milano (ITA)
contro Basel G2 V1 P1 S0 GF5 GS2
contro Eintracht Frankfurt G2 V0 P1 S1 GF0 GS1
contro LASK G2 V1 P0 S1 GF4 GS1
contro Leverkusen G2 V2 P0 S0 GF5 GS2
contro Manchester United G4 V0 P2 S2 GF1 GS5
contro Rangers G6 V3 P1 S2 GF9 GS6
contro Roma G2 V1 P0 S1 GF2 GS1
contro Shakhtar G2 V1 P1 S0 GF3 GS1
contro Wolfsburg G2 V0 P0 S2 GF2 GS5
İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)
contro Olympiacos G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS3
contro Roma G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS7
contro Sevilla G2 V0 P1 S1 GF3 GS4
contro Shakhtar G2 V0 P0 S2 GF1 GS4
LASK (AUT)
contro Basel G2 V2 P0 S0 GF5 GS2
contro Inter G2 V1 P0 S1 GF1 GS4
Leverkusen (GER)
contro Copenhagen G2 V2 P0 S0 GF7 GS2
contro Inter G2 V0 P0 S2 GF2 GS5
contro Manchester United G6 V0 P2 S4 GF6 GS16
contro Olympiacos G2 V1 P0 S1 GF4 GS6
contro Roma G4 V1 P2 S1 GF10 GS9
contro Shakhtar G2 V1 P1 S0 GF4 GS0
Manchester United (ENG)
contro Basel G6 V2 P2 S2 GF11 GS8
contro Copenhagen G2 V1 P0 S1 GF3 GS1
contro Inter G4 V2 P2 S0 GF5 GS1
contro Leverkusen G6 V4 P2 S0 GF16 GS6
contro Olympiacos G6 V5 P0 S1 GF15 GS4
contro Rangers G4 V3 P1 S0 GF5 GS0
contro Roma G6 V4 P1 S1 GF13 GS4
contro Sevilla G2 V0 P1 S1 GF1 GS2
contro Shakhtar G2 V1 P1 S0 GF2 GS1
contro Wolfsburg G4 V3 P0 S1 GF9 GS6
Olympiacos (GRE)
contro Başakşehir G2 V2 P0 S0 GF3 GS0
contro Leverkusen G2 V1 P0 S1 GF6 GS4
contro Manchester United G6 V1 P0 S5 GF4 GS15
contro Roma G2 V0 P1 S1 GF1 GS2
contro Sevilla G2 V1 P0 S1 GF2 GS2
contro Shakhtar G2 V0 P2 S0 GF3 GS3
Rangers (SCO)
contro Copenhagen G2 V1 P1 S0 GF3 GS2
contro Frankfurt G2 V0 P0 S2 GF4 GS12
contro Inter G6 V2 P1 S3 GF6 GS9
contro Manchester United G4 V0 P1 S3 GF0 GS5
contro Sevilla G4 V1 P0 S3 GF5 GS7
contro Wolves G2 V1 P1 S0 GF3 GS1
Roma (ITA)
contro Basel G5 V3 P0 S2 GF9 GS9
contro Inter G2 V1 P0 S1 GF1 GS2
contro Başakşehir G2 V2 P0 S0 GF7 GS0
contro Leverkusen G4 V1 P2 S1 GF9 GS10
contro Manchester United G6 V1 P1 S4 GF4 GS13
contro Olympiacos G2 V1 P1 S0 GF2 GS1
contro Shakhtar G6 V2 P0 S4 GF8 GS9
Sevilla (ESP)
contro Basel G2 V1 P1 S0 GF3 GS0
contro Başakşehir G2 V1 P1 S0 GF4 GS3
contro Manchester United G2 V1 P1 S0 GF2 GS1
contro Olympiacos G2 V1 P0 S1 GF2 GS2
contro Rangers G4 V3 P0 S1 GF7 GS5
contro Shakhtar G4 V2 P2 S0 GF10 GS7
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
contro Basel G3 V2 P1 S0 GF9 GS3
contro Eintracht Frankfurt G4 V1 P1 S2 GF4 GS9
contro Inter G2 V0 P1 S1 GF1 GS3
contro Başakşehir G2 V2 P0 S0 GF4 GS1
contro Leverkusen G2 V0 P1 S1 GF0 GS4
contro Manchester United G2 V0 P1 S1 GF1 GS2
contro Olympiacos G2 V0 P2 S0 GF3 GS3
contro Roma G6 V4 P0 S2 GF9 GS8
contro Sevilla G4 V0 P2 S2 GF7 GS10
Wolfsburg (GER)
contro Inter G2 V2 P0 S0 GF5 GS2
contro Manchester United G4 V1 P0 S3 GF6 GS9
Wolves (ENG)
contro Rangers G2 V0 P1 S1 GF1 GS3