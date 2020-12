AZ Alkmaar-Napoli 1-1: gli azzurri restano in testa

Napoli's Belgian Froward Dries Mertens (1st-L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League match between AZ Alkmaar and SSC Napoli at the AFAS Stadium in Alkmaar on December 03, 2020. (Photo by Olaf Kraak / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by OLAF KRAAK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

ANP/AFP via Getty Images