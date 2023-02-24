Europa Conference League: precedenti e bilancio negli scontri diretti
venerdì, 24 febbraio 2023
Intro articolo
Tutti gli ottavi di UEFA Europa Conference League tranne uno sono inediti, ma chi vince affronterà squadre ben più familiari.
Contenuti top media
Corpo articolo
Scopri i risultati delle squadre di UEFA Europa Conference League contro le avversarie agli ottavi di finale e il loro curriculum contro le eventuali prossime.
Ottavi di finale
AEK Larnaca - West Ham
Fiorentina - Sivasspor
Lazio - AZ Alkmaar
Lech - Djurgården
Basel - Slovan Bratislava
Sheriff - Nice
Anderlecht - Villarreal
Gent - İstanbul Başakşehir
AEK Larnaca (CYP)
Avversaria agli ottavi di finale
West Ham: mai affrontata
Eventuali avversarie al prossimo turno di Europa Conference League
Anderlecht Mai affrontata
AZ Mai affrontata
Basel Mai affrontata
Djurgården Mai affrontata
Fiorentina Mai affrontata
Gent G2 V0 P1 S1 GF1 GS4
İstanbul Başakşehir Mai affrontata
Lazio Mai affrontata
Lech Mai affrontata
Nice Mai affrontata
Sheriff Mai affrontata
Sivasspor Mai affrontata
Slovan Bratislava Mai affrontata
Villarreal Mai affrontata
Anderlecht (BEL)
Avversaria agli ottavi di finale
Villarreal: mai affrontata
Eventuali avversarie al prossimo turno di Europa Conference League
AEK Larnaca Mai affrontata
AZ G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS2
Basel Mai affrontata
Djurgården Mai affrontata
Fiorentina G2 V1 P1 S0 GF7 GS3
Gent Mai affrontata*
İstanbul Başakşehir Mai affrontata
Lazio G2 V1 P0 S1 GF2 GS2
Lech Mai affrontata
Nice Mai affrontata
Sheriff G2 V2 P0 S0 GF6 GS1
Sivasspor G2 V1 P0 S1 GF6 GS3
Slovan Bratislava G2 V1 P0 S1 GF5 GS5
West Ham G3 V1 P0 S2 GF5 GS5
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Avversaria agli ottavi di finale
Lazio: mai affrontata
Eventuali avversarie al prossimo turno di Europa Conference League
AEK Larnaca Mai affrontata
Anderlecht G2 V2 P0 S0 GF2 GS0
Basel Mai affrontata
Djurgården Mai affrontata
Fiorentina Mai affrontata
Gent Mai affrontata
İstanbul Başakşehir G2 V2 P0 S0 GF4 GS1
Lech Mai affrontata
Nice Mai affrontata
Sheriff G2 V1 P1 S0 GF3 GS2
Sivasspor G2 V1 P1 S0 GF3 GS2
Slovan Bratislava Mai affrontata
Villarreal V1 P1 S0 GF3 GS2
West Ham Mai affrontata
Basel (SUI)
Avversaria agli ottavi di finale
Slovan Bratislava: G2 V0 P1 S1 GF3 GS5
Eventuali avversarie al prossimo turno di Europa Conference League
AEK Larnaca Mai affrontata
Anderlecht Mai affrontata
AZ Mai affrontata
Djurgården Mai affrontata
Fiorentina G2 V0 P1 S1 GF3 GS4
Gent Mai affrontata
İstanbul Başakşehir Mai affrontata
Lazio Mai affrontata
Lech G4 V0 P0 S4 GF1 GS7
Nice Mai affrontata
Sheriff G2 V2 P0 S0 GF4 GS0
Sivasspor Mai affrontata
Villarreal Mai affrontata
West Ham Mai affrontata
Djurgården (SWE)
Avversaria agli ottavi di finale
Lech: mai affrontata
Eventuali avversarie al prossimo turno di Europa Conference League
AEK Larnaca Mai affrontata
Anderlecht Mai affrontata
AZ Mai affrontata
Basel Mai affrontata
Fiorentina Mai affrontata
Gent G2 V2 P0 S0 GF5 GS2
İstanbul Başakşehir Mai affrontata
Lazio Mai affrontata
Nice Mai affrontata
Sheriff Mai affrontata
Sivasspor Mai affrontata
Slovan Bratislava Mai affrontata
Villarreal Mai affrontata
West Ham Mai affrontata
Fiorentina (ITA)
Avversaria agli ottavi di finale
Sivasspor: mai affrontata
Eventuali avversarie al prossimo turno di Europa Conference League
AEK Larnaca Mai affrontata
Anderlecht G2 V0 P1 S1 GF3 GS7
AZ Mai affrontata
Basel G2 V0 P1 S1 GF3 GS4
Djurgården Mai affrontata
Gent Mai affrontata
İstanbul Başakşehir G2 V1 P0 S1 GF2 GS4
Lazio Mai affrontata*
Lech G2 V1 P0 S1 GF3 GS2
Nice G2 V2 P0 S0 GF5 GS0
Sheriff Mai affrontata
Slovan Bratislava Mai affrontata
Villarreal G1 V0 P1 S0 GF1 GS1
West Ham Mai affrontata
Gent (BEL)
Avversaria agli ottavi di finale
İstanbul Başakşehir: mai affrontata
Eventuali avversarie al prossimo turno di Europa Conference League
AEK Larnaca G2 V1 P1 S0 GF4 GS1
Anderlecht Mai affrontata*
AZ Mai affrontata
Basel Mai affrontata
Djurgården G2 V0 P0 S2 GF2 GS5
Fiorentina Mai affrontata
Lazio Mai affrontata
Lech Mai affrontata
Nice Mai affrontata
Sheriff Mai affrontata
Sivasspor Mai affrontata
Slovan Bratislava Mai affrontata
Villarreal Mai affrontata
West Ham G2 V0 P1 S1 GF1 GS2
İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)
Avversaria agli ottavi di finale
Gent: mai affrontata
Eventuali avversarie al prossimo turno di Europa Conference League
AEK Larnaca Mai affrontata
Anderlecht Mai affrontata
AZ G2 V0 P0 S2 GF1 GS4
Basel Mai affrontata
Djurgården Mai affrontata
Fiorentina G2 V1 P0 S1 GF4 GS2
Lazio Mai affrontata
Lech Mai affrontata
Nice Mai affrontata
Sheriff Mai affrontata
Sivasspor Mai affrontata*
Slovan Bratislava Mai affrontata
Villarreal Mai affrontata
West Ham Mai affrontata
Lazio (ITA)
Avversaria agli ottavi di finale
AZ: mai affrontata
Eventuali avversarie al prossimo turno di Europa Conference League
AEK Larnaca Mai affrontata
Anderlecht G2 V1 P0 S1 GF2 GS2
Basel Mai affrontata
Djurgården Mai affrontata
Fiorentina Mai affrontata*
Gent Mai affrontata
İstanbul Başakşehir Mai affrontata
Lech Mai affrontata
Nice G2 V2 P0 S0 GF4 GS1
Sheriff Mai affrontata
Sivasspor Mai affrontata
Slovan Bratislava Mai affrontata
Villarreal G3 V1 P1 S1 GF4 GS6
West Ham Mai affrontata
Lech (POL)
Avversaria agli ottavi di finale
Djurgården: mai affrontata
Eventuali avversarie al prossimo turno di Europa Conference League
AEK Larnaca Mai affrontata
Anderlecht Mai affrontata
AZ Mai affrontata
Basel G4 V0 P0 S4 GF1 GS7
Fiorentina G2 V1 P0 S1 GF2 GS3
Gent Mai affrontata
İstanbul Başakşehir Mai affrontata
Lazio Mai affrontata
Nice Mai affrontata
Sheriff Mai affrontata
Sivasspor Mai affrontata
Slovan Bratislava Mai affrontata
Villarreal G2 V1 P0 S1 GF6 GS4
West Ham Mai affrontata
Nice (FRA)
Avversaria agli ottavi di finale
Sheriff: mai affrontata
Eventuali avversarie al prossimo turno di Europa Conference League
AEK Larnaca Mai affrontata
Anderlecht Mai affrontata
AZ Mai affrontata
Basel Mai affrontata
Djurgården Mai affrontata
Fiorentina G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS5
Gent Mai affrontata
İstanbul Başakşehir Mai affrontata
Lazio G2 V0 P0 S2 GF1 GS4
Lech Mai affrontata
Sivasspor Mai affrontata
Slovan Bratislava Mai affrontata
Villarreal Mai affrontata
West Ham Mai affrontata
Sheriff (MDA)
Avversaria agli ottavi di finale
Nice: mai affrontata
Eventuali avversarie al prossimo turno di Europa Conference League
AEK Larnaca G2 V0 P1 S1 GF2 GS3
Anderlecht G2 V0 P0 S2 GF1 GS6
AZ G2 V0 P1 S1 GF2 GS3
Basel G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS4
Djurgården Mai affrontata
Fiorentina Mai affrontata
Gent Mai affrontata
İstanbul Başakşehir Mai affrontata
Lazio Mai affrontata
Lech Mai affrontata
Sivasspor Mai affrontata
Slovan Bratislava G2 V0 P1 S1 GF1 GS2
Villarreal Mai affrontata
West Ham Mai affrontata
Sivasspor (TUR)
Avversaria agli ottavi di finale
Fiorentina: mai affrontata
Eventuali avversarie al prossimo turno di Europa Conference League
AEK Larnaca Mai affrontata
Anderlecht G2 V1 P0 S1 GF3 GS6
AZ Mai affrontata
Basel Mai affrontata
Djurgården Mai affrontata
Gent Mai affrontata
İstanbul Başakşehir Mai affrontata*
Lazio Mai affrontata
Lech Mai affrontata
Nice Mai affrontata
Sheriff Mai affrontata
Slovan Bratislava Mai affrontata
Villarreal G2 V0 P0 S2 GF3 GS6
West Ham Mai affrontata
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Avversaria agli ottavi di finale
Basel: G2 V1 P1 S0 GF5 GS3
Eventuali avversarie al prossimo turno di Europa Conference League
AEK Larnaca Mai affrontata
Anderlecht G2 V1 P0 S1 GF5 GS5
AZ Mai affrontata
Djurgården Mai affrontata
Fiorentina Mai affrontata
Gent Mai affrontata
İstanbul Başakşehir Mai affrontata
Lazio Mai affrontata
Lech Mai affrontata
Nice Mai affrontata
Sheriff G2 V1 P1 S0 GF2 GS1
Sivasspor Mai affrontata
Villarreal Mai affrontata
West Ham Mai affrontata
Villarreal (ESP)
Avversaria agli ottavi di finale
Anderlecht: mai affrontata
Eventuali avversarie al prossimo turno di Europa Conference League
AEK Larnaca Mai affrontata
AZ Mai affrontata
Basel Mai affrontata
Djurgården Mai affrontata
Fiorentina G1 V0 P1 S0 GF1 GS1
Gent Mai affrontata
İstanbul Başakşehir Mai affrontata
Lazio G3 V1 P1 S1 GF6 GS4
Lech G2 V1 P0 S1 GF4 GS6
Nice Mai affrontata
Sheriff Mai affrontata
Sivasspor Mai affrontata
Slovan Bratislava Mai affrontata
West Ham Mai affrontata
West Ham (ENG)
Avversaria agli ottavi di finale
AEK Larnaca: mai affrontata
Eventuali avversarie al prossimo turno di Europa Conference League
Anderlecht G3 V2 P0 S1 GF5 GS5
AZ Mai affrontata
Basel Mai affrontata
Djurgården Mai affrontata
Fiorentina Mai affrontata
Gent G2 V1 P1 S0 GF2 GS1
İstanbul Başakşehir Mai affrontata
Lazio Mai affrontata
Lech Mai affrontata
Nice Mai affrontata
Sheriff Mai affrontata
Sivasspor Mai affrontata
Slovan Bratislava Mai affrontata
Villarreal Mai affrontata
* Solo precedenti nelle competizioni UEFA, non nelle competizioni nazionali