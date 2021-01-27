Le squadre di UEFA EURO 2020: Danimarca

Curriculum a EURO

Fasi finali precedenti: 8

Miglior piazzamento a EURO: winners (1992)

To every Dane – not only football fans – 1992 is immediately associated with one of the country's finest hours. It was a summer in which Richard Møller Nielsen's Danimarca team surprised everyone – perhaps including themselves – by lifting the EURO trophy in Sweden. The images from Copenhagen city centre, the songs, the gol from John ‘Faxe' Jensen e Kim Vilfort, the saves from Peter Schmeichel; there are enough treasured memories to last a lifetime.

Giocatori chiave

Christian Eriksen (103 presenze, 36 gol)

Danimarca's creative focal point. Eriksen will only be 29 by the time EURO rolls around but already has more than a century of presenze e a whole lot of international experience. He'll remain vital to Kasper Hjulmand's plans regardless of any shortage of playing time at club level.

Kasper Schmeichel (60 presenze)

Danimarca's long-time goalkeeper has shown himself to have broad enough shoulders to assume his father's considerable legacy. He is a commanding figure e a world-class keeper who ensures the Danes are always hard to beat when between the posts.

Gol memorabili a EURO

• When Jensen stroked the ball past Germania's Bodo Illgner in the 1992 final, he scored without doubt the most iconic goal in the country's history.

• Nel 1984, Danimarca qualified for the semi-finals after beating Belgium 3-2. The Danes were trailing 2-0, but fought back to record a memorable win; Preben Elkjær's lob over Jean-Marie Pfaff was the crowning moment.

• How memorable can a penalty be? Just ask Kim Christofte. He converted the decisive spot kick in the shoot-out against holders the Netherlands in the 1992 semi-finals – one of the most important gol ever scored by the Danish senior team.

Momenti memorabili

• The footage of Danimarca striker Flemming Povlsen drowning in tears as he lifted the trophy in Gothenburg is a beautiful moment that remains imprinted in the mind of millions of Danes.

• When Henrik Andersen went to EURO '92 he was at the peak of his powers, only for a horrific knee injury against the Netherlands to stop him in his tracks and, ultimately, end his career. The reaction of the players on the pitch told the spectators watching on that this was not an ordinary injury – a horrid moment.

• Spagna have proved to be Danimarca's bogey team over the anni. It all started in giugno 1984, when one of their brightest stars, Preben Elkjær, fired his penalty high over the bar in the semi-final shoot-out defeat by La Roja.

Statistiche

Maggior numero di presenze alla fase finale

13: Peter Schmeichel

10: Michael Laudrup, John Sivebæk

9: Thomas Helveg

Maggior numero di gol alla fase finale

3: Jon Dahl Tomasson, Brian Laudrup, Henrik Larsen, Frank Arnesen

Una statistica su tutte: Vilfort's goal against Germania in the 1992 final was the 200th in the history of EURO.

Lo sapevi?

• Danimarca jointly hold the EURO record for most individual golcorers for one team in a single match. Frank Arnesen (2), Klaus Berggreen, Preben Elkjær e John Lauridsen all struck against Jugoslavia in the 5-0 win in the 1984 group stage.

• Danimarca are the only nation to have lost all three group games at two separate final tournaments (1988 e 2000).

• EURO '92 was the first major final tournament in which players' shirts bore their names as well as their numbers, from one to twenty.