EURO 2020: host cities and stadiums

Matches: 3 Group C fixtures (14, 18, 22 June), Round of 16 (27 June)

Matches: 3 Group A fixtures (13, 17, 21 June), Quarter-final (4 July)

Matches: 3 Group E fixtures (15, 20, 24 June), Round of 16 (28 June)

Matches: 3 Group C fixtures (14, 18, 22 June), Round of 16 (29 June)

Matches: Group F fixtures (16, 20, 24 June), Round of 16 (28 June)

Lion statue on the Chain Bridge in Budapest. View on Fisherman's Bastion and Matthias Church. Danube river. Hungary.

Getty Images/iStockphoto