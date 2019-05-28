Chi ha giocato due o più finali di fila?

Martedì, 28 maggio 2019 di Fabio Balaudo

Sono otto le squadre approdate in finale di UEFA Champions League per due o più stagioni consecutive.

Sono otto i club che sono approdati in finale di UEFA Champions League per due o più stagioni di fila e nell'elenco figura anche una delle protagoniste della sfida del 1 giugno a Madrid. 

UEFA.com passa in rassegna tutte le finali di UEFA Champions League (dal 1993 a oggi) ed elenca tutte le squadre che sono approdate in finale della massima competizione continentale per club per due o più stagioni consecutive.

CLUB CHE HANNO DISPUTATO DUE O PIÙ FINALI CONSECUTIVE

MILAN: 3 (1993, 1994, 1995)

VITTORIE: 1

SCONFITTE: 2

1993: Olympique Marsiglia - Milan 1-0 

1994: Milan - Barcellona 4-0

1995: Ajax - Milan 1-0

 

AJAX: 2 (1995, 1996)

VITTORIE: 1

SCONFITTE: 1

1995: Ajax - Milan 1-0

1996: Ajax - Juventus 1-1 (dts, Juventus vince 4-2 dcr)

 

JUVENTUS: 3 (1996, 1997, 1998)

VITTORIE: 1

SCONFITTE: 2

1996: Ajax - Juventus 1-1 (dts, Juventus vince 4-2 dcr)

1997: Borussia Dortmund - Juventus 3-1

1998: Juventus - Real Madrid 0-1

 

VALENCIA: 2 (2000, 2001)

VITTORIE: 0

SCONFITTE: 2

2000: Real Madrid - Valencia 3-0 

2001: Bayern Monaco - Valencia 1-1 (dts, Bayern vince 5-4 dcr)

 

MANCHESTER UNITED: 2 (2008, 2009)

VITTORIE: 1

SCONFITTE: 1

2008: Manchester United - Chelsea 1-1 (dts, United vince 6-5 dcr)

2009: Barcellona - Manchester United 2-0

 

BAYERN MONACO: 2 (2012, 2013)

VITTORIE: 1

SCONFITTE: 1

2012: Bayern Monaco - Chelsea 1-1 (dts, Chelsea vince 4-3 dcr)

2013: Borussia Dortmund - Bayern Monaco 1-2

 

REAL MADRID: 2 (2016, 2017, 2018)

VITTORIE: 3

SCONFITTE: 0

2016: Real Madrid - Atlérico Madrid 1-1 (dts, Real vince 5-3 dcr)

2017: Juventus - Real Madrid 1-4

2018: Real Madrid - Liverpool 3-1


Il Liverppol è stato sconfitto nella finale 2018
Il Liverppol è stato sconfitto nella finale 2018

LIVERPOOL: 2 (2018, 2019)

VITTORIE: 0

SCONFITTE: 1

2018: Real Madrid - Liverpool 3-1

2019: Tottenham - Liverpool: ?

