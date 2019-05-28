Chi ha giocato due o più finali di fila?
Martedì, 28 maggio 2019
Sono otto le squadre approdate in finale di UEFA Champions League per due o più stagioni consecutive.
Sono otto i club che sono approdati in finale di UEFA Champions League per due o più stagioni di fila e nell'elenco figura anche una delle protagoniste della sfida del 1 giugno a Madrid.
UEFA.com passa in rassegna tutte le finali di UEFA Champions League (dal 1993 a oggi) ed elenca tutte le squadre che sono approdate in finale della massima competizione continentale per club per due o più stagioni consecutive.
CLUB CHE HANNO DISPUTATO DUE O PIÙ FINALI CONSECUTIVE
MILAN: 3 (1993, 1994, 1995)
VITTORIE: 1
SCONFITTE: 2
1993: Olympique Marsiglia - Milan 1-0
1994: Milan - Barcellona 4-0
1995: Ajax - Milan 1-0
AJAX: 2 (1995, 1996)
VITTORIE: 1
SCONFITTE: 1
1995: Ajax - Milan 1-0
1996: Ajax - Juventus 1-1 (dts, Juventus vince 4-2 dcr)
JUVENTUS: 3 (1996, 1997, 1998)
VITTORIE: 1
SCONFITTE: 2
1996: Ajax - Juventus 1-1 (dts, Juventus vince 4-2 dcr)
1997: Borussia Dortmund - Juventus 3-1
1998: Juventus - Real Madrid 0-1
VALENCIA: 2 (2000, 2001)
VITTORIE: 0
SCONFITTE: 2
2000: Real Madrid - Valencia 3-0
2001: Bayern Monaco - Valencia 1-1 (dts, Bayern vince 5-4 dcr)
MANCHESTER UNITED: 2 (2008, 2009)
VITTORIE: 1
SCONFITTE: 1
2008: Manchester United - Chelsea 1-1 (dts, United vince 6-5 dcr)
2009: Barcellona - Manchester United 2-0
BAYERN MONACO: 2 (2012, 2013)
VITTORIE: 1
SCONFITTE: 1
2012: Bayern Monaco - Chelsea 1-1 (dts, Chelsea vince 4-3 dcr)
2013: Borussia Dortmund - Bayern Monaco 1-2