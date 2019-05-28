Chi ha giocato due o più finali di fila?

Sono otto i club che sono approdati in finale di UEFA Champions League per due o più stagioni di fila e nell'elenco figura anche una delle protagoniste della sfida del 1 giugno a Madrid.

UEFA.com passa in rassegna tutte le finali di UEFA Champions League (dal 1993 a oggi) ed elenca tutte le squadre che sono approdate in finale della massima competizione continentale per club per due o più stagioni consecutive.

CLUB CHE HANNO DISPUTATO DUE O PIÙ FINALI CONSECUTIVE

Accedi per guardare gratuitamente gli highlights Finale 1994: il Milan cala il poker

MILAN: 3 (1993, 1994, 1995)

VITTORIE: 1

SCONFITTE: 2

Accedi per guardare gratuitamente gli highlights Finale 1995: i Lancieri domano il Diavolo

AJAX: 2 (1995, 1996)

VITTORIE: 1

SCONFITTE: 1

Accedi per guardare gratuitamente gli highlights Finale 1996: la Juve trionfa a Roma

JUVENTUS: 3 (1996, 1997, 1998)

VITTORIE: 1

SCONFITTE: 2

Accedi per guardare gratuitamente gli highlights Finale 2000: troppo Real per il Valencia

VALENCIA: 2 (2000, 2001)

VITTORIE: 0

SCONFITTE: 2

Accedi per guardare gratuitamente gli highlights 2008: lo United trionfa dal dischetto

MANCHESTER UNITED: 2 (2008, 2009)

VITTORIE: 1

SCONFITTE: 1

BAYERN MONACO: 2 (2012, 2013)

VITTORIE: 1

SCONFITTE: 1

Accedi per guardare gratuitamente gli highlights Finale 2016: il Real piega l'Atlético dal dischetto

REAL MADRID: 2 (2016, 2017, 2018)

VITTORIE: 3

SCONFITTE: 0





Il Liverppol è stato sconfitto nella finale 2018 ©Sportsfile

LIVERPOOL: 2 (2018, 2019)

VITTORIE: 0

SCONFITTE: 1