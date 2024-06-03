UEFA.com funziona meglio su altri browser
La Squadra della Stagione della Champions League 2023/24

lunedì 3 giugno 2024

Il panel di Osservatori Tecnici UEFA ha selezionato la Squadra della Stagione 2023/24 di UEFA Champions League.

La squadra è stata selezionata dal panel di Osservatori Tecnici UEFA in base alle performance nella UEFA Champions League 2023/24.

Portiere

Gregor Kobel (Dortmund)

Difensori

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid)

Mats Hummels (Dortmund)

Ian Maatsen (Dortmund)

Centrocampisti

Marcel Sabitzer (Dortmund)

Vitinha (Paris)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Attaccanti

Phil Foden (Man City)

Harry Kane (Bayern)

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

