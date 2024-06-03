La Squadra della Stagione della Champions League 2023/24
lunedì 3 giugno 2024
Il panel di Osservatori Tecnici UEFA ha selezionato la Squadra della Stagione 2023/24 di UEFA Champions League.
La squadra è stata selezionata dal panel di Osservatori Tecnici UEFA in base alle performance nella UEFA Champions League 2023/24.
Portiere
Gregor Kobel (Dortmund)
Difensori
Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)
Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid)
Mats Hummels (Dortmund)
Ian Maatsen (Dortmund)
Centrocampisti
Marcel Sabitzer (Dortmund)
Vitinha (Paris)
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)
Attaccanti
Phil Foden (Man City)
Harry Kane (Bayern)
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)