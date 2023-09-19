Tutti i Man of the Match della UEFA Champions League

La UEFA assegna il premio Man of the Match, presentato da PlayStation, dopo ogni partita della Champions League 2023/24 ai migliori giocatori della più importante competizione europea per club.

L'Osservatore Tecnico UEFA ad ogni partita premia il Man of the Match, con un premio ufficiale consegnato, dopo il secondo tempo, al vincitore. Le squadre in grassetto (sotto) sono quelle del giocatore premiato.

Fase a gironi

Prima Giornata

19/09: Milan - Newcastle - 0-0 – Rafael Leão

19/09: Young Boys - Leipzig- 1-3 – Xavi Simons

19/09: Feyenoord - Celtic –

19/09: Lazio - Atlético Madrid –

19/09: Paris - Dortmund –

19/09: Man City - Crvena zvezda –

19/09: Barcelona - Antwerp –

19/09: Shakhtar Donetsk - Porto –

20/09: Galatasaray - Copenhagen –

20/09: Real Madrid - Union Berlin –

20/09: Bayern - Man United –

20/09: Sevilla - Lens –

20/09: Arsenal - PSV Eindhoven –

20/09: Braga - Napoli –

20/09: Benfica - Salzburg –

20/09: Real Sociedad - Inter –

Seconda Giornata

03/10: Union Berlin - Braga –

03/10: Salzburg - Real Sociedad –

03/10: Man United - Galatasaray –

03/10: Copenhagen - Bayern –

03/10: Lens - Arsenal –

03/10: PSV Eindhoven - Sevilla –

03/10: Napoli - Real Madrid –

03/10: Inter - Benfica –

04/10: Atlético Madrid - Feyenoord –

04/10: Antwerp - Shakhtar Donetsk –

04/10: Celtic - Lazio –

04/10: Dortmund - Milan –

04/10: Newcastle - Paris –

04/10: Leipzig - Man City –

04/10: Crvena zvezda - Young Boys –

04/10: Porto - Barcelona –

Terza Giornata

24/10: Galatasaray - Bayern –

24/10: Inter - Salzburg –

24/10: Man United - Copenhagen –

24/10: Sevilla - Arsenal –

24/10: Lens - PSV Eindhoven –

24/10: Braga - Real Madrid –

24/10: Union Berlin - Napoli –

24/10: Benfica - Real Sociedad –

25/10: Feyenoord - Lazio –

25/10: Barcelona - Shakhtar Donetsk –

25/10: Celtic - Atlético Madrid –

25/10: Paris - Milan –

25/10: Newcastle - Dortmund –

25/10: Leipzig - Crvena zvezda –

25/10: Young Boys - Man City –

25/10: Antwerp - Porto –

Quarta Giornata

07/11: Dortmund - Newcastle –

07/11: Shakhtar Donetsk - Barcelona –

07/11: Atlético de Madrid - Celtic –

07/11: Lazio - Feyenoord –

07/11: Milan - Paris –

07/11: Man City - Young Boys –

07/11: Crvena zvezda - Leipzig –

07/11: Porto - Royal Antwerp –

08/11: Napoli - Union Berlin –

08/11: Real Sociedad - Benfica –

08/11: Bayern - Galatasaray –

08/11: Copenhagen - Man United –

08/11: Arsenal - Sevilla –

08/11: PSV Eindhoven - Lens –

08/11: Real Madrid - Braga –

08/11: Salzburg - Inter –

Quinta Giornata

28/11: Lazio - Celtic –

28/11: Shakhtar Donetsk - Antwerp –

28/11: Feyenoord - Atlético Madrid –

28/11: Paris - Newcastle –

28/11: Milan - Dortmund –

28/11: Man City - Leipzig –

28/11: Young Boys - Crvena zvezda –

28/11: Barcelona - Porto –

29/11: Galatasaray - Man United –

29/11: Sevilla - PSV Eindhoven –

29/11: Bayern - Copenhagen –

29/11: Arsenal - Lens –

29/11: Real Madrid - Napoli –

29/11: Braga - Union Berlin –

29/11: Benfica - Inter –

29/11: Real Sociedad - Salzburg –

Sesta Giornata

12/12: Lens - Sevilla –

12/12: PSV Eindhoven - Arsenal –

12/12: Man United - Bayern –

12/12: Copenhagen - Galatasaray –

12/12: Napoli - Braga –

12/12: Union Berlin - Real Madrid –

12/12: Inter - Real Sociedad –

12/12: Salzburg - Benfica –

13/12: Leipzig - Young Boys –

13/12: Crvena zvezda - Man City –

13/12: Atlético Madrid - Lazio –

13/12: Celtic - Feyenoord –

13/12: Dortmund - Paris –

13/12: Newcastle - Milan –

13/12: Porto - Shakhtar Donetsk –

13/12: Antwerp - Barcelona –