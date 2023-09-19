Tutti i Man of the Match della UEFA Champions League
martedì 19 settembre 2023
Intro articolo
Scopri chi ha vinto il premio Man of the Match dopo ogni partita di Champions League di questa stagione.
Contenuti top media
Corpo articolo
La UEFA assegna il premio Man of the Match, presentato da PlayStation, dopo ogni partita della Champions League 2023/24 ai migliori giocatori della più importante competizione europea per club.
L'Osservatore Tecnico UEFA ad ogni partita premia il Man of the Match, con un premio ufficiale consegnato, dopo il secondo tempo, al vincitore. Le squadre in grassetto (sotto) sono quelle del giocatore premiato.
Fase a gironi
Prima Giornata
19/09: Milan - Newcastle - 0-0 – Rafael Leão
19/09: Young Boys - Leipzig- 1-3 – Xavi Simons
19/09: Feyenoord - Celtic –
19/09: Lazio - Atlético Madrid –
19/09: Paris - Dortmund –
19/09: Man City - Crvena zvezda –
19/09: Barcelona - Antwerp –
19/09: Shakhtar Donetsk - Porto –
20/09: Galatasaray - Copenhagen –
20/09: Real Madrid - Union Berlin –
20/09: Bayern - Man United –
20/09: Sevilla - Lens –
20/09: Arsenal - PSV Eindhoven –
20/09: Braga - Napoli –
20/09: Benfica - Salzburg –
20/09: Real Sociedad - Inter –
Seconda Giornata
03/10: Union Berlin - Braga –
03/10: Salzburg - Real Sociedad –
03/10: Man United - Galatasaray –
03/10: Copenhagen - Bayern –
03/10: Lens - Arsenal –
03/10: PSV Eindhoven - Sevilla –
03/10: Napoli - Real Madrid –
03/10: Inter - Benfica –
04/10: Atlético Madrid - Feyenoord –
04/10: Antwerp - Shakhtar Donetsk –
04/10: Celtic - Lazio –
04/10: Dortmund - Milan –
04/10: Newcastle - Paris –
04/10: Leipzig - Man City –
04/10: Crvena zvezda - Young Boys –
04/10: Porto - Barcelona –
Terza Giornata
24/10: Galatasaray - Bayern –
24/10: Inter - Salzburg –
24/10: Man United - Copenhagen –
24/10: Sevilla - Arsenal –
24/10: Lens - PSV Eindhoven –
24/10: Braga - Real Madrid –
24/10: Union Berlin - Napoli –
24/10: Benfica - Real Sociedad –
25/10: Feyenoord - Lazio –
25/10: Barcelona - Shakhtar Donetsk –
25/10: Celtic - Atlético Madrid –
25/10: Paris - Milan –
25/10: Newcastle - Dortmund –
25/10: Leipzig - Crvena zvezda –
25/10: Young Boys - Man City –
25/10: Antwerp - Porto –
Quarta Giornata
07/11: Dortmund - Newcastle –
07/11: Shakhtar Donetsk - Barcelona –
07/11: Atlético de Madrid - Celtic –
07/11: Lazio - Feyenoord –
07/11: Milan - Paris –
07/11: Man City - Young Boys –
07/11: Crvena zvezda - Leipzig –
07/11: Porto - Royal Antwerp –
08/11: Napoli - Union Berlin –
08/11: Real Sociedad - Benfica –
08/11: Bayern - Galatasaray –
08/11: Copenhagen - Man United –
08/11: Arsenal - Sevilla –
08/11: PSV Eindhoven - Lens –
08/11: Real Madrid - Braga –
08/11: Salzburg - Inter –
Quinta Giornata
28/11: Lazio - Celtic –
28/11: Shakhtar Donetsk - Antwerp –
28/11: Feyenoord - Atlético Madrid –
28/11: Paris - Newcastle –
28/11: Milan - Dortmund –
28/11: Man City - Leipzig –
28/11: Young Boys - Crvena zvezda –
28/11: Barcelona - Porto –
29/11: Galatasaray - Man United –
29/11: Sevilla - PSV Eindhoven –
29/11: Bayern - Copenhagen –
29/11: Arsenal - Lens –
29/11: Real Madrid - Napoli –
29/11: Braga - Union Berlin –
29/11: Benfica - Inter –
29/11: Real Sociedad - Salzburg –
Sesta Giornata
12/12: Lens - Sevilla –
12/12: PSV Eindhoven - Arsenal –
12/12: Man United - Bayern –
12/12: Copenhagen - Galatasaray –
12/12: Napoli - Braga –
12/12: Union Berlin - Real Madrid –
12/12: Inter - Real Sociedad –
12/12: Salzburg - Benfica –
13/12: Leipzig - Young Boys –
13/12: Crvena zvezda - Man City –
13/12: Atlético Madrid - Lazio –
13/12: Celtic - Feyenoord –
13/12: Dortmund - Paris –
13/12: Newcastle - Milan –
13/12: Porto - Shakhtar Donetsk –
13/12: Antwerp - Barcelona –