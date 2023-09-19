UEFA.com funziona meglio su altri browser
Tutti i Man of the Match della UEFA Champions League

martedì 19 settembre 2023

Scopri chi ha vinto il premio Man of the Match dopo ogni partita di Champions League di questa stagione.

La UEFA assegna il premio Man of the Match, presentato da PlayStation, dopo ogni partita della Champions League 2023/24 ai migliori giocatori della più importante competizione europea per club.

L'Osservatore Tecnico UEFA ad ogni partita premia il Man of the Match, con un premio ufficiale consegnato, dopo il secondo tempo, al vincitore. Le squadre in grassetto (sotto) sono quelle del giocatore premiato.

Fase a gironi

Prima Giornata

19/09: Milan - Newcastle - 0-0 – Rafael Leão
19/09: Young Boys - Leipzig- 1-3 – Xavi Simons
19/09: Feyenoord - Celtic
19/09: Lazio - Atlético Madrid
19/09: Paris - Dortmund
19/09: Man City - Crvena zvezda
19/09: Barcelona - Antwerp
19/09: Shakhtar Donetsk - Porto

20/09: Galatasaray - Copenhagen
20/09: Real Madrid - Union Berlin
20/09: Bayern - Man United
20/09: Sevilla - Lens
20/09: Arsenal - PSV Eindhoven
20/09: Braga - Napoli
20/09: Benfica - Salzburg
20/09: Real Sociedad - Inter

Seconda Giornata

03/10: Union Berlin - Braga
03/10: Salzburg - Real Sociedad
03/10: Man United - Galatasaray
03/10: Copenhagen - Bayern
03/10: Lens - Arsenal
03/10: PSV Eindhoven - Sevilla
03/10: Napoli - Real Madrid
03/10: Inter - Benfica

04/10: Atlético Madrid - Feyenoord
04/10: Antwerp - Shakhtar Donetsk
04/10: Celtic - Lazio
04/10: Dortmund - Milan
04/10: Newcastle - Paris
04/10: Leipzig - Man City
04/10: Crvena zvezda - Young Boys
04/10: Porto - Barcelona

Terza Giornata

24/10: Galatasaray - Bayern
24/10: Inter - Salzburg
24/10: Man United - Copenhagen
24/10: Sevilla - Arsenal
24/10: Lens - PSV Eindhoven
24/10: Braga - Real Madrid
24/10: Union Berlin - Napoli
24/10: Benfica - Real Sociedad

25/10: Feyenoord - Lazio
25/10: Barcelona - Shakhtar Donetsk
25/10: Celtic - Atlético Madrid
25/10: Paris - Milan
25/10: Newcastle - Dortmund
25/10: Leipzig - Crvena zvezda
25/10: Young Boys - Man City
25/10: Antwerp - Porto

Quarta Giornata

07/11: Dortmund - Newcastle
07/11: Shakhtar Donetsk - Barcelona
07/11: Atlético de Madrid - Celtic
07/11: Lazio - Feyenoord
07/11: Milan - Paris
07/11: Man City - Young Boys
07/11: Crvena zvezda - Leipzig
07/11: Porto - Royal Antwerp

08/11: Napoli - Union Berlin
08/11: Real Sociedad - Benfica
08/11: Bayern - Galatasaray
08/11: Copenhagen - Man United
08/11: Arsenal - Sevilla
08/11: PSV Eindhoven - Lens
08/11: Real Madrid - Braga
08/11: Salzburg - Inter

Quinta Giornata

28/11: Lazio - Celtic
28/11: Shakhtar Donetsk - Antwerp
28/11: Feyenoord - Atlético Madrid
28/11: Paris - Newcastle
28/11: Milan - Dortmund
28/11: Man City - Leipzig
28/11: Young Boys - Crvena zvezda
28/11: Barcelona - Porto

29/11: Galatasaray - Man United
29/11: Sevilla - PSV Eindhoven
29/11: Bayern - Copenhagen
29/11: Arsenal - Lens
29/11: Real Madrid - Napoli
29/11: Braga - Union Berlin
29/11: Benfica - Inter
29/11: Real Sociedad - Salzburg

Sesta Giornata

12/12: Lens - Sevilla
12/12: PSV Eindhoven - Arsenal
12/12: Man United - Bayern
12/12: Copenhagen - Galatasaray
12/12: Napoli - Braga
12/12: Union Berlin - Real Madrid
12/12: Inter - Real Sociedad
12/12: Salzburg - Benfica

13/12: Leipzig - Young Boys
13/12: Crvena zvezda - Man City
13/12: Atlético Madrid - Lazio
13/12: Celtic - Feyenoord
13/12: Dortmund - Paris
13/12: Newcastle - Milan
13/12: Porto - Shakhtar Donetsk
13/12: Antwerp - Barcelona

