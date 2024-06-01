Champions League: tutti i risultati
sabato 1 giugno 2024
Intro articolo
Guarda tutti i risultati della UEFA Champions League 2023/24.
Contenuti top media
Corpo articolo
La UEFA Champions League 2023/24 si è conclusa sabato 1 giugno con la vittoria del Real Madrid per 2-0 contro il Dortmund nella finale allo stadio di Wembley. Per le merengues è stato il quindicesimo titolo europeo.
Ecco l'elenco completo dei risultati di un'altra entusiasmante edizione della più importante competizione europea per club.
Fase a eliminazione diretta
Finale
1 giugno
Dortmund - Real Madrid 0-2
Semifinali
Ritorno
7 maggio
Paris - Dortmund 0-1 (tot. 0-2)
8 maggio
Real Madrid - Bayern 2-1 (tot. 4-3)
Andata
30 aprile
Bayern - Real Madrid 2-2
1 maggio
Dortmund - Paris 1-0
Quarti di finale
Ritorno
Martedì 16 aprile
Dortmund - Atlético Madrid 4-2 (tot. 5-4)
Barcellona - Paris 1-4 (tot. 4-6)
Mercoledì 17 aprile
Bayern - Arsenal 1-0 (tot. 3-2)
Manchester City - Real Madrid 1-1 (dts, tot. 4-4, Real Madrid vince 4-3 dcr)
Andata
Martedì 9 aprile
Arsenal - Bayern 2-2
Real Madrid - Manchester City 3-3
Mercoledì 10 aprile
Atlético de Madrid - Dortmund 2-1
Paris - Barcellona 2-3
Ottavi di finale
Ritorno
5 marzo
Real Sociedad - Paris 1-2 (tot: 1-4)
Bayern - Lazio 3-0 (tot: 3-1)
6 marzo
Man City - Copenhagen 3-1 (tot: 6-2)
Real Madrid - Lipsia 1-1 (tot: 2-1)
12 marzo
Arsenal - Porto 1-0 (dts, tot: 1-1, Arsenal vince 4-2 dcr)
Barcellona - Napoli 3-1 (tot: 4-2)
13 marzo
Atlético de Madrid - Inter 2-1 (tot: 2-2, Atlético vince 3-2 dcr)
Dortmund - PSV 2-0 (tot: 3-1)
Andata
13 febbraio
Copenhagen - Man City 1-3
Lipsia - Real Madrid 0-1
14 febbraio
Paris - Real Sociedad 2-0
Lazio - Bayern 1-0
20 febbraio
Inter - Atlético de Madrid 1-0
PSV - Dortmund 1-1
21 febbraio
Porto - Arsenal 1-0
Napoli - Barcellona 1-1
Fase a gironi
Giornata 1
19 settembre
AC Milan - Newcastle United 0-0
Young Boys - Lipsia 1-3
Feyenoord - Celtic 2-0
Lazio - Atlético Madrid 1-1
Paris - Dortmund 2-0
Man City - Crvena zvezda 3-1
Barcellona - Anversa 5-0
Shakhtar Donetsk - Porto 1-3
20 settembre
Galatasaray - Copenhagen 2-2
Real Madrid - Union Berlin 1-0
Bayern - Man United 4-3
Sevilla - Lens 1-1
Arsenal - PSV Eindhoven 4-0
Braga - Napoli 1-2
Benfica - Salisburgo 0-2
Real Sociedad - Inter 1-1
Giornata 2
3 ottobre
Union Berlin - Braga 2-3
Salzburg - Real Sociedad 0-2
Man United - Galatasaray 2-3
Copenhagen - Bayern 1-2
Lens - Arsenal 2-1
PSV Eindhoven - Sevilla 2-2
Napoli - Real Madrid 2-3
Inter - Benfica 1-0
4 ottobre
Atlético Madrid - Feyenoord 3-2
Anversa - Shakhtar Donetsk 2-3
Celtic - Lazio 1-2
Dortmund - Milan 0-0
Newcastle - Paris 4-1
Leipzig - Man City 1-3
Crvena zvezda - Young Boys 2-2
Porto - Barcellona 0-1
Giornata 3
24 ottobre
Galatasaray - Bayern 1-3
Inter - Salzburg 2-1
Man United - Copenhagen 1-0
Sevilla - Arsenal 1-2
Lens - PSV Eindhoven 1-1
Braga - Real Madrid 1-2
Union Berlin - Napoli 0-1
Benfica - Real Sociedad 0-1
25 ottobre
Feyenoord - Lazio 3-1
Barcellona - Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1
Celtic - Atlético Madrid 2-2
Paris - Milan 3-0
Newcastle - Dortmund 0-1
Leipzig - Crvena zvezda 3-1
Young Boys - Man City 1-3
Anversa - Porto 1-4
Giornata 4
7 novembre
Dortmund - Newcastle 2-0
Shakhtar Donetsk - Barcellona 1-0
Atlético Madrid - Celtic 6-0
Lazio - Feyenoord 1-0
Milan - Paris 2-1
Man City - Young Boys 3-0
Crvena zvezda - Leipzig 1-2
Porto - Anversa 2-0
8 novembre
Napoli - Union Berlin 1-1
Real Sociedad - Benfica 3-1
Bayern - Galatasaray 2-1
Copenhagen - Man United 4-3
Arsenal - Sevilla 2-0
PSV Eindhoven - Lens 1-0
Real Madrid - Braga 3-0
Salzburg - Inter 0-1
Giornata 5
28 novembre
Lazio - Celtic 2-0
Shakhtar Donetsk - Anversa 1-0
Feyenoord - Atlético Madrid 1-3
Paris - Newcastle 1-1
Milan - Dortmund 1-3
Man City - Leipzig 3-2
Young Boys - Crvena zvezda 2-0
Barcellona - Porto 2-1
29 novembre
Galatasaray - Man United 3-3
Sevilla - PSV Eindhoven 2-3
Bayern - Copenhagen 0-0
Arsenal - Lens 6-0
Real Madrid - Napoli 4-2
Braga - Union Berlin 1-1
Benfica - Inter 3-3
Real Sociedad - Salzburg 0-0
Giornata 6
12 dicembre
Lens - Sevilla 2-1
PSV Eindhoven - Arsenal 1-1
Man United - Bayern 0-1
Copenhagen - Galatasaray 1-0
Napoli - Braga 2-0
Union Berlin - Real Madrid 2-3
Inter - Real Sociedad 0-0
Salzburg - Benfica 1-2
13 dicembre
Leipzig - Young Boys 2-1
Crvena zvezda - Man City 2-3
Atlético Madrid - Lazio 2-0
Celtic - Feyenoord 2-1
Dortmund - Paris 1-1
Newcastle - Milan 2-1
Porto - Shakhtar Donetsk 5-3
Anversa - Barcellona 3-2