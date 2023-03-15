Quarti di finale di Champions League: bilancio negli scontri diretti
mercoledì, 15 marzo 2023
Intro articolo
Ogni squadra ancora in gara ha sette possibili avversarie: qual è il bilancio negli scontri diretti contro ognuna di loro?
Contenuti top media
Corpo articolo
Le ultime otto squadre della UEFA Champions League scopriranno le prossime avversare venerdì 17 marzo, quando si svolgeranno i sorteggi dei quarti di finale e delle semifinali a Nyon.
Non sono previste teste di serie e sono ammesse sfide tra connazionali o squadre che si sono già affrontate nella fase a gironi.
Ecco i risultati negli scontri diretti nelle competizioni UEFA tra tutte le possibili contendenti.
Bayern (GER)
Benfica G12 V9 P3 S0 GF35 GS9
Chelsea G6 V3 P2 S1 GF15 GS10
Inter G9 V5 P1 S3 GF13 GS9
Man City G6 V3 P0 S3 GF10 GS9
Milan G10 V1 P3 S6 GF8 GS17
Napoli G4 V1 P2 S1 GF6 GS7
Real Madrid G26 V11 P3 S12 GF39 GS41
Benfica (POR)
Bayern G12 V0 P3 S9 GF9 GS35
Chelsea G3 V0 P0 S3 GF2 GS5
Inter G3 V0 P1 S2 GF3 GS5
Man City N/D
Milan G6 V0 P2 S4 GF3 GS8
Napoli G4 V1 P0 S3 GF7 GS9
Real Madrid G3 V2 P0 S1 GF11 GS6
Chelsea (ENG)
Bayern G6 V1 P2 SL3 GF10 GS15
Benfica G3 V3 P0 S0 GF5 GS2
Inter G2 V0 P0 S2 GF1 GS3
Man City G3 V3 P0 S0 GF3 GS0
Milan G4 V2 P2 S0 GF6 GS1
Napoli G2 V0 P0 S2 GF5 GS4
Real Madrid G7 V4 P2 S1 GF11 GS8
Inter (ITA)
Bayern G9 V3 P1 S5 GF9 GS13
Benfica G3 V2 P1 S0 GF5 GS3
Chelsea G2 V2 P0 S0 GF3 GS1
Man City N/D
Milan G4 V0 P2 S2 GF1 GS6
Napoli N/D
Real Madrid P19 V7 P2 S10 GF21 GS28
Manchester City (ENG)
Bayern G6 V3 P0 S3 GF9 GS10
Benfica N/D
Chelsea G3 V0 P0 S3 GF0 GS3
Inter N/D
Milan G2 V1 P1 S0 GF5 GS2
Napoli G4 V2 P1 S1 GF8 GS6
Real Madrid G8 V3 P2 S3 GF12 GS13
Milan (ITA)
Bayern G10 V6 P3 S1 GF17 GS8
Benfica G6 V4 P2 S0 GF8 GS3
Chelsea G4 V0 P2 S2 GF1 GS6
Inter G4 V2 P2 S0 GF6 GS1
Man City G2 V0 P1 S1 GF2 GS5
Napoli N/D
Real Madrid G15 V6 P3 S6 GF25 GS24
Napoli (ITA)
Bayern G4 V1 P2 S1 GF7 GS6
Benfica G4 V3 P0 S1 GF9 GS7
Chelsea G2 V0 P0 S2 GF4 GS5
Inter N/D
Man City G4 V1 P1 S2 GF6 GS8
Milan N/D
Real Madrid G4 V0 P1 S3 GF3 GS9
Real Madrid (ESP)
Bayern G26 V12 P3 S11 GF41 GS39
Benfica G3 V1 P0 S2 GF6 GS11
Chelsea G7 V1 P2 S4 GF8 GS11
Inter G19 V10 P2 S7 GF28 GS21
Man City G8 V3 P2 S3 GF13 GS12
Milan G15 V6 P3 S6 GF24 GS25
Napoli G4 V3 P1 S0 GF9 GS3