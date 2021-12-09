Ottavi di finale di Champions League: i possibili accoppiamenti
Giovedì, 9 dicembre 2021
Con la griglia delle 16 squadre qualificate agli ottavi di UEFA Champions League confermate, UEFA.com vi anticipa i possibili accoppiamenti e i precedenti tra le squadre.
Prime dei gironi (teste di serie): Ajax (NED), Bayern (GER), Juventus (ITA), Liverpool (ENG), LOSC Lille (FRA), Manchester City (ENG), Manchester United (ENG), Real Madrid (ESP)
Seconde dei gironi (non teste di serie): Atlético (ESP), Benfica (POR), Chelsea (ENG), Inter (ITA), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Salzburg (AUT), Sporting CP (POR), Villarreal (ESP)
Ajax (NED)
Può affrontare: Atlético, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Paris, Salzburg, Villarreal
Precedenti
Atlético G4 V2 P1 S1 GF7 GS4
Benfica G7 V4 P2 S1 GF10 GS5
Chelsea G2 V0 P1 S1 GF4 GS5
Inter G5 V1 P1 S3 GF5 GS6
Paris G2 V0 P1 S1 GF2 GS4
Salzburg G6 V2 P2 S2 GF8 GS8
Villarreal N/A
Atlético (ESP)
Può affrontare: Ajax, Bayern, Juventus, LOSC, Manchester City, Manchester United
Precedenti
Ajax G4 V1 P1 S2 GF4 GS7
Bayern G8 V2 P2 S4 GF5 GS13
Juventus G11 V3 P2 S6 GF13 GS16
LOSC N/A
Manchester City N/A
Manchester United G2 V1 P1 S0 GF4 GS1
Bayern (GER)
Può affrontare: Atlético, Chelsea, Inter, Paris, Salzburg, Sporting, Villarreal
Precedenti
Atlético G8 V4 P2 S2 GF13 GS5
Chelsea G6 V3 P2 S1 GF15 GS10
Inter G7 V3 P1 S3 GF9 GS9
Paris G11 V5 P0 S6 GF15 GS15
Salzburg G2 V2 P0 S0 GF9 GS3
Sporting G4 V3 P1 S0 GF13 GS1
Villarreal G2 V2 P0 S0 GF5 GS1
Benfica (POR)
Può affrontare: Ajax, Juventus, Liverpool, LOSC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid
Precedenti
Ajax G7 V1 P2 S4 GF5 GS10
Juventus G6 V4 P1 S1 GF7 GS5
Liverpool G10 V4 P0 S6 GF11 GS19
LOSC G2 V1 P1 S0 GF1 GS0
Manchester City N/A
Manchester United N/A
Real Madrid G3 V2 P0 S1 GF11 GS6
Chelsea (ENG)
Può affrontare: Ajax, Bayern, LOSC, Real Madrid
Precedenti
Ajax G2 V1 P1 S0 GF5 GS4
Bayern G6 V1 P2 S3 GF10 GS15
LOSC G2 V2 P0 S0 GF4 GS2
Real Madrid G5 V3 P2 S0 GF7 GS3
Inter (ITA)
Può affrontare: Ajax, Bayern, Liverpool, LOSC, Manchester City, Manchester United
Precedenti
Ajax G5 V3 P1 S1 GF6 GS5
Bayern G7 V3 P1 S3 GF9 GS9
Liverpool G4 V1 P0 S3 GF4 GS6
LOSC G2 V2 P0 S0 GF3 GS1
Manchester City N/A
Manchester United G4 V0 P2 S2 GF1 GS5
Juventus (ITA)
Può affrontare: Atlético, Benfica, Paris, Salzburg, Sporting, Villarreal
Precedenti
Atlético G11 V6 P2 S3 GF16 GS13
Benfica G6 V1 P1 S4 GF5 GS7
Paris G8 V6 P2 S0 GF17 GS6
Salzburg G2 V0 P2 S0 GF1 GS1
Sporting G2 V0 P1 S1 GF3 GS4
Villarreal N/A
Liverpool (ENG)
Può affrontare: Benfica, Inter, Paris, Salzburg, Sporting, Villarreal
Precedenti
Benfica G10 V6 P0 S4 GF19 GS11
Inter G4 V3 P0 S1 GF6 GS4
Paris G4 V2 P0 S2 GF6 GS7
Salzburg G2 V2 P0 S0 GF6 GS3
Sporting N/A
Villarreal G2 V1 P0 S1 GF3 GS1
LOSC (FRA)
Può affrontare: Atlético, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Sporting, Villarreal
Precedenti
Atlético N/A
Benfica G2 V0 P1 S1 GF0 GS1
Chelsea G2 V0 P0 S2 GF2 GS4
Inter G2 V0 P0 S2 GF1 GS3
Sporting G2 V0 P0 S2 GF1 GS3
Villarreal G2 V0 P1 S1 GF0 GS1