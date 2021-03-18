Sorteggio quarti Champions League: possibili accoppiamenti e bilancio scontri diretti
Giovedì, 18 marzo 2021
Intro articolo
Conosciamo possibili accoppiamenti e scontri diretti del sorteggio di venerdì per i quarti di finale di UEFA Champions League.
Contenuti top media
Corpo articolo
Le squadre qualificate ai quarti di finale
Bayern München (GER, detentori), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Chelsea (ENG), Liverpool (ENG), Manchester City (ENG), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Porto (POR), Real Madrid (ESP)
Le statistiche degli scontri diretti comprendono solo le partite ufficiali UEFA.
Bayern (GER)
Precedenti
Chelsea P6 V4 P0 S2 GF15 GS10
Dortmund P3 V1 P1 S1 GF2 GS2
Liverpool P7 V1 P5 S2 GF7 GS8
Man. City P6 V3 P0 S3 GF10 GS9
Paris P9 V4 P0 S5 GF12 GS12
Porto P7 V3 P2 S2 GF14 GS9
Real Madrid P26 V11 P3 S12 GF39 GS41
Chelsea (ENG)
Precedenti
Bayern P6 V2 P0 S4 GF10 GS15
Dortmund N/A
Liverpool P11 V3 P6 S2 GF14 GS12
Man. City P2 V2 P0 S0 GF2 GS0
Paris P8 V2 P3 S3 GF11 GS10
Porto P8 V5 P1 S2 GF12 GS7
Real Madrid P3 V2 P1 S0 GF4 GS2
Dortmund (GER)
Precedenti
Bayern P3 V1 P1 S1 GF2 GS2
Chelsea N/A
Liverpool P5 V1 P2 S2 GF6 GS8
Man. City P2 V1 P1 S0 GF2 GS1
Paris P4 V1 P2 S1 GF3 GS4
Porto P2 V2 P0 S0 GF3 GS0
Real Madrid P14 V3 P5 S6 GF19 GS24
Liverpool (ENG)
Precedenti
Bayern P7 V2 P4 S1 GF8 GS7
Chelsea P11 V2 P6 S3 GF12 GS14
Dortmund P5 V2 P2 S1 GF8 GS6
Man. City P2 V2 P0 S0 GF5 GS1
Paris P4 V2 P0 S2 GF6 GS7
Porto P8 V5 P3 S0 GF18 GS3
Real Madrid P6 V3 P0 S3 GF7 GS7
Manchester City (ENG)
Precedenti
Bayern P6 V3 P0 S3 GF9 GS10
Chelsea P2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS2
Dortmund P2 V0 P1 S1 GF1 GS2
Liverpool P2 V0 P0 S2 GF1 GS5
Paris P3 V1 P2 S0 GF3 GS2
Porto P4 V3 P1 S0 GF9 GS2
Real Madrid P6 V2 P2 S2 GF7 GS7
Paris (FRA)
Precedenti
Bayern P9 V5 P0 S4 GF12 GS12
Chelsea P8 V3 P3 S2 GF10 GS11
Dortmund P4 V1 P2 S1 GF4 GS3
Liverpool P4 V2 P0 S2 GF7 GS6
Man. City P3 V0 P2 S1 GF2 GS3
Porto P4 V2 P1 S1 GF4 GS2
Real Madrid P10 V3 P3 S4 GF14 GS13
Porto (POR)
Precedenti
Bayern P7 V2 P2 S3 GF9 GS14
Chelsea P8 V2 P1 S5 GF7 GS12
Dortmund P2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS3
Liverpool P8 V0 P3 S5 GF3 GS18
Man. City P4 V0 P1 S3 GF2 GS9
Paris P4 V1 P1 S2 GF2 GS4
Real Madrid P12 V2 P1 S9 GF10 GS23
Real Madrid (ESP)
Precedenti
Bayern P26 V12 P3 S11 GF41 GS39
Chelsea P3 V0 P1 S2 GF2 GS4
Dortmund P14 V6 P5 S3 GF24 GS19
Liverpool P6 V3 P0 S3 GF7 GS7
Man. City P6 V2 P2 S2 GF7 GS7
Paris P10 V4 P3 S3 GF13 GS14
Porto P12 V9 P1 S2 GF23 GS10