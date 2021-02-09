I migliori calciatori tedeschi in UEFA Champions League

Più presenze in Coppa dei Campioni/UEFA Champions League (qualificazioni comprese)

123: Thomas Müller (Bayern)

118: Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern)

114: Philipp Lahm (Bayern, Stuttgart)

111: Toni Kroos (Bayern, Real Madrid)

107: Oliver Kahn (Bayern)

99: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern, Manchester United)

96: Michael Ballack (Kaiserslautern, Leverkusen, Bayern, Chelsea)

83: Jérôme Boateng (Bayern)

79: Sami Khedira (Stuttgart, Real Madrid, Juventus)

74: Jens Lehmann (Dortmund, Arsenal, Stuttgart)

Più gol in Coppa dei Campioni /UEFA Champions League (qualificazioni comprese)

47: Thomas Müller (Bayern)

34: Gerd Müller (Bayern)

27: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart, Bayern)

17: Michael Ballack (Kaiserslautern, Leverkusen, Bayern, Chelsea)

17: Marco Reus (Dortmund)

16: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern)

16: Dieter Hoeness (Bayern)

15: Miroslav Klose (Bremen, Bayern, Lazio)

14: Jupp Heynckes (Mönchengladbach)

13: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern, Manchester United)

13: Carsten Jancker (Bayern)

13: Lukas Podolski (Bayern, Arsenal, Galatasaray)

Più presenze in competizioni UEFA per club*

142: Oliver Kahn (Karlsruhe, Bayern)

131: Philipp Lahm (Bayern, Stuttgart)

125: Thomas Müller (Bayern)

125: Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern)

125: Frank Rost (Bremen, Schalke, Hamburg)

121: Toni Kroos (Bayern, Real Madrid)

119: Jérôme Boateng (Hamburg, Manchester City, Bayern)

116: Jens Lehmann (Schalke, Dortmund, Arsenal, Stuttgart)

114: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern, Manchester United)

112: Stefan Reuter (Bayern, Dortmund)

Più gol in competizioni UEFA per club*

62: Gerd Müller (Bayern)

47: Thomas Müller (Bayern)

45: Jupp Heynckes (Mönchengladbach)

43: Ulf Kirsten (Dynamo Dresden, Leverkusen)

42: Mario Gómez (Stuttgart, Bayern, Fiorentina, Beşiktaş)

39: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern, Inter Milan, Servette

38: Dieter Müller (Köln, Stuttgart, Bordeaux)

31: Miroslav Klose (Kaiserslautern, Bremen, Bayern, Lazio)

29: Klaus Allofs (Fortuna Düsseldorf, Köln, Marseille, Bremen)

28: Dieter Hoeness (Stuttgart, Bayern)

Numeri e statistiche

Club con più titoli europei: Bayern (6 vittorie)

Più partite in Coppa dei Campioni/UEFA Champions League: Bayern (358)

Più gol in Coppa dei Campioni/UEFA Champions League: Bayern (742)

Prima squadra a partecipare in Coppa dei Campioni/UEFA Champions League: Rot-Weiss Essen (primo turno,1955/56)

Prima squadra a vincere Coppa dei Campioni/UEFA Champions League: Bayern (1973/74)



• Gerd Müller (Bayern, 3) e Karl-Heinz Riedle (Dortmund, 2) sono gli unici calciatori tedeschi ad aver segnato più di un gol in finali di Coppa dei Campioni/UEFA Champions League.

• Dettmar Cramer (Bayern 1975, 1976), Ottmar Hitzfeld (Dortmund 1997, Bayern 2001) e Jupp Heynckes (Real Madrid 1998, Bayern München 2013) sono gli unici allenatori tedeschi ad aver vinto più di una volta la Coppa dei Campioni/UEFA Champions League.

*Competizioni UEFA per club si intendono: Coppa dei Campioni/UEFA Champions League, Coppa UEFA/UEFA Europa League, Coppa Intercontinentale, Coppa delle Coppe UEFA, Supercoppa UEFA e Coppa Intertoto UEFA