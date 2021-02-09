I migliori calciatori tedeschi in UEFA Champions League
Martedì, 9 febbraio 2021
Quali calciatori della Germania hanno più presenze e gol nella competizione?
Più presenze in Coppa dei Campioni/UEFA Champions League (qualificazioni comprese)
123: Thomas Müller (Bayern)
118: Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern)
114: Philipp Lahm (Bayern, Stuttgart)
111: Toni Kroos (Bayern, Real Madrid)
107: Oliver Kahn (Bayern)
99: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern, Manchester United)
96: Michael Ballack (Kaiserslautern, Leverkusen, Bayern, Chelsea)
83: Jérôme Boateng (Bayern)
79: Sami Khedira (Stuttgart, Real Madrid, Juventus)
74: Jens Lehmann (Dortmund, Arsenal, Stuttgart)
Più gol in Coppa dei Campioni /UEFA Champions League (qualificazioni comprese)
47: Thomas Müller (Bayern)
34: Gerd Müller (Bayern)
27: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart, Bayern)
17: Michael Ballack (Kaiserslautern, Leverkusen, Bayern, Chelsea)
17: Marco Reus (Dortmund)
16: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern)
16: Dieter Hoeness (Bayern)
15: Miroslav Klose (Bremen, Bayern, Lazio)
14: Jupp Heynckes (Mönchengladbach)
13: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern, Manchester United)
13: Carsten Jancker (Bayern)
13: Lukas Podolski (Bayern, Arsenal, Galatasaray)
Più presenze in competizioni UEFA per club*
142: Oliver Kahn (Karlsruhe, Bayern)
131: Philipp Lahm (Bayern, Stuttgart)
125: Thomas Müller (Bayern)
125: Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern)
125: Frank Rost (Bremen, Schalke, Hamburg)
121: Toni Kroos (Bayern, Real Madrid)
119: Jérôme Boateng (Hamburg, Manchester City, Bayern)
116: Jens Lehmann (Schalke, Dortmund, Arsenal, Stuttgart)
114: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern, Manchester United)
112: Stefan Reuter (Bayern, Dortmund)
Più gol in competizioni UEFA per club*
62: Gerd Müller (Bayern)
47: Thomas Müller (Bayern)
45: Jupp Heynckes (Mönchengladbach)
43: Ulf Kirsten (Dynamo Dresden, Leverkusen)
42: Mario Gómez (Stuttgart, Bayern, Fiorentina, Beşiktaş)
39: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern, Inter Milan, Servette
38: Dieter Müller (Köln, Stuttgart, Bordeaux)
31: Miroslav Klose (Kaiserslautern, Bremen, Bayern, Lazio)
29: Klaus Allofs (Fortuna Düsseldorf, Köln, Marseille, Bremen)
28: Dieter Hoeness (Stuttgart, Bayern)
Numeri e statistiche
Club con più titoli europei: Bayern (6 vittorie)
Più partite in Coppa dei Campioni/UEFA Champions League: Bayern (358)
Più gol in Coppa dei Campioni/UEFA Champions League: Bayern (742)
Prima squadra a partecipare in Coppa dei Campioni/UEFA Champions League: Rot-Weiss Essen (primo turno,1955/56)
Prima squadra a vincere Coppa dei Campioni/UEFA Champions League: Bayern (1973/74)
• Gerd Müller (Bayern, 3) e Karl-Heinz Riedle (Dortmund, 2) sono gli unici calciatori tedeschi ad aver segnato più di un gol in finali di Coppa dei Campioni/UEFA Champions League.
• Dettmar Cramer (Bayern 1975, 1976), Ottmar Hitzfeld (Dortmund 1997, Bayern 2001) e Jupp Heynckes (Real Madrid 1998, Bayern München 2013) sono gli unici allenatori tedeschi ad aver vinto più di una volta la Coppa dei Campioni/UEFA Champions League.
*Competizioni UEFA per club si intendono: Coppa dei Campioni/UEFA Champions League, Coppa UEFA/UEFA Europa League, Coppa Intercontinentale, Coppa delle Coppe UEFA, Supercoppa UEFA e Coppa Intertoto UEFA