Kingsley Coman joins France's European Cup final scorers

Domenica, 23 agosto 2020

Bayern's Kingsley Coman has become the ninth French player to score in the European Cup final.

Zinédine Zidane celebrates scoring Real Madrid's winner in the 2002 final
Zinédine Zidane celebrates scoring Real Madrid's winner in the 2002 final Getty Images

Bayern München winger Kingsley Coman has become the ninth French player to score in the European Cup final with his winner against Paris in Lisbon.

The final as it happened


The 24-year-old became the second footballer from France to find the net in the last three UEFA Champions League deciders – Karim Benzema having opened the scoring in Real Madrid's 2018 triumph – and the first Frenchman to score the winner in the match since Zinédine Zidane's iconic volley, also for Madrid, in 2002.

Highlights and reaction from Bayern hero Coman
Highlights and reaction from Bayern hero Coman

Coman and Zidane join Basile Boli (1993) and Michel Platini (1985) as French players to have scored the winner in the European Cup final. Indeed, of all the French players to have scored in the match, only Michel Leblond, Jean Templin, Michel Hidalgo – who found the net for Reims in the first final – have ended on the losing side.

French players to have scored in European Cup final:

1956: Michel Leblond, Jean Templin, Michel Hidalgo (Real Madrid 4-3 Reims)
1985: Michel Platini (Juventus 1-0 Liverpool)
1993: Basile Boli (Marseille 1-0 AC Milan)
1994: Marcel Desailly (AC Milan 4-0 Barcelona)
2002: Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen)
2018: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool)
2020: Kingsley Coman (Bayern München 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain)

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Ultimo aggiornamento: Domenica, 23 agosto 2020