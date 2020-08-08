Quarti di Champions League: le statistiche delle contendenti

Il Barcellona è ai quarti per la 13esima edizione consecutiva



Solo Barça e Manchester City hanno raggiunto i quarti in questa stagione e nella scorsa

Atalanta e Lipsia esordiscono ai quarti

Statistiche in breve

Atalanta – N/D

Atlético Madrid – G8 V5 S3

Barcellona – G21 V15 S6

Bayern – G29 V19 S10

Lipsia – N/D

Lione – G4 V1 S3

Manchester City – G3 V1 S2

Paris – G5 V1 S4



In dettaglio

Atalanta – N/D

Atlético Madrid – V5 S3

V 2015/16 Barcellona 3-2 (1-2 t, 2-0 c)

S 2014/15 Real Madrid 0-1 (0-0 c, 0-1 t)

V 2013/14 Barcellona 2-1 (1-1 t, 1-0 c)

S 1996/97 Ajax 3-4 (1-1 t, 2-3 c)

S 1977/78 Club Brugge 3-4 (0-2 t, 3-2 c)

V 1973/74 Crvena zvezda 2-0 (2-0 t, 0-0 c)

V 1970/71 Legia Warszawa 2-2, ai gol in trasferta (1-0 c, 1-2 t)

V 1958/59 Schalke 4-1 (3-0 c, 1-1 t)﻿

Barcellona – V15 S6

V 2018/19 Manchester United 4-0 (1-0 c, 3-0 t)

S 2017/18 Roma 4-4, ai gol in trasferta (4-1 c, 0-3 t)

S 2016/17 Juventus 0-3 (0-3 t, 0-0 c)

S 2015/16 Atlético Madrid 2-3 (2-1 c, 0-2 t)

V 2014/15 Paris Saint-Germain 5-1 (3-1 t, 2-0 c)

S 2013/14 Atlético Madrid 1-2 (1-1 c, 0-1 t)

V 2012/13 Paris Saint-Germain 3-3, ai gol in trasferta (2-2 t, 1-1 c)

V 2011/12 AC Milan 3-1 (0-0 t, 3-1 c)

V 2010/11 Shakhtar Donetsk 6-1 (5-1 c, 1-0 t)

V 2009/10 Arsenal 6-3 (2-2 t, 4-1 c)

V 2008/09 Bayern München 5-1 (4-0 c, 1-1 t)

V 2007/08 Schalke 2-0 (1-0 t, 1-0 c)

V 2005/06 Benfica 2-0 (0-0 t, 2-0 c)

S 2002/03 Juventus 2-3 (1-1 t, 1-2 c dts)

V 2001/02 Panathinaikos 3-2 (0-1 t, 3-1 c)

V 1999/00 Chelsea 6-4 (1-3 t, 5-1 c dts)

S 1994/95 Paris Saint-Germain 2-3 (1-1 c, 1-2 t)

V 1985/86 Juventus 2-1 (1-0 c, 1-1 t)

V 1974/75 Åtvidaberg 5-0 (2-0 c, 3-0 t)

V 1960/61 Hradec Králové 5-1 (4-0 c, 1-1 t)

V 1959/60 Wolverhampton Wanderers 9-2 (4-0 c, 5-2 t)

Bayern München – V19 S10

V 2017/18 Sevilla 2-1 (2-1 t, 0-0 c)

S 2016/17 Real Madrid 3-6 (1-2 c, 2-4 t dts)

V 2015/16 Benfica 3-2 (1-0 c, 2-2 t)

V 2014/15 Porto 7-4 (1-3 t, 6-1 c)

V 2013/14 Manchester United 4-2 (1-1 t, 3-1 c)

V 2012/13 Juventus 4-0 (2-0 c, 2-0 t)

V 2011/12 Marseille 4-0 (2-0 t, 2-0 c)

V 2009/10 Manchester United 4-4, ai gol in trasferta (2-1 c, 2-3 t)

S 2008/09 Barcellona 1-5 (0-4 t, 1-1 c)

S 2006/07 AC Milan 2-4 (2-2 t, 0-2 c)

S 2004/05 Chelsea 5-6 (2-4 t, 3-2 c)

S 2001/02 Real Madrid 2-3 (2-1, 0-2 t)

V 2000/01 Manchester United 3-1 (1-0 t, 2-1 c)

V 1999/00 Porto 3-2 (1-1 t, 2-1 c)

V 1998/99 Kaiserslautern 6-0 (2-0 c, 4-0 t)

S 1997/98 Dortmund 0-1 (0-0 c, 0-1 t)

V 1994/95 IFK Göteborg 2-2 ai gol in trasferta (0-0 c, 2-2 t)

V 1990/91 Porto 3-1 (1-1 c, 2-0 t)

V 1989/90 PSV Eindhoven 3-1 (2-1 c, 1-0 t)

S 1987/88 Real Madrid 3-4 (3-2 c, 0-2 t)

V 1986/87 Anderlecht 7-2 (5-0 c, 2-2 t)

S 1985/86 Anderlecht 2-3 (2-1 c, 0-2 t)

V 1981/82 Universitatea Craiova 3-1 (2-0 t, 1-1 c)

V 1980/81 Baník Ostrava 6-2 (2-0 c, 4-2 t)

S 1976/77 Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 (1-0 c, 0-2 t)

V 1975/76 Benfica 5-1 (0-0 t, 5-1 c)

V 1974/75 Ararat Yerevan 2-1 (2-0 c, 0-1 t)

V 1973/74 CSKA Sofia 5-3 (4-1 c, 1-2 t)

S 1972/73 Ajax 2-5 (0-4 t, 2-1 c)

Lipsia – N/D

Lione – V1 S3

V 2009/10 Bordeaux 3-2 (3-1 c, 0-1 t)

S 2005/06 AC Milan 1-3 (0-0 c, 1-3 t)

S 2004/05 PSV Eindhoven 2-2, 2-4 dcr (1-1 c, 1-1 t)

S 2003/04 Porto 2-4 (0-2 t, 2-2 c)

Manchester City – V1 S2

S 2018/19 Tottenham 4-4, ai gol in trasferta (0-1 t, 4-3 c)

S 2017/18 Liverpool 1-5 (0-3 t, 1-2 c)

V 2015/16 Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 (2-2 t, 1-0 c)

Napoli – N/D

Paris Saint-Germain – V1 S4

S 2015/16 Manchester City 2-3 (2-2 c, 0-1 t)

S 2014/15 Barcellona 1-5 (1-3 c, 0-2 t)

S 2013/14 Chelsea 3-3, ai gol in trasferta (3-1 c, 0-2 t)

S 2012/13 Barcellona 3-3, ai gol in trasferta (2-2 c, 1-1 t)

V 1994/95 Barcellona 3-2 (1-1 t, 2-1 c)