Sorteggio ottavi di Champions League: possibili abbinamenti e bilancio scontri diretti
Giovedì, 3 novembre 2022
Intro articolo
Chi può pescare la tua squadra al sorteggio degli ottavi di UEFA Champions League di lunedì? Quali sono i precedenti? Ecco tutti gli scenari possibili.
Contenuti top media
Corpo articolo
Prime classificate nei gironi (teste di serie): Bayern, Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, Porto, Real Madrid, Tottenham
Seconde classificate nei gironi (non teste di serie): Club Brugge, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Inter, Leipzig, Liverpool, Milan, Paris
Prime classificate nei gironi
Bayern (GER)
Può affrontare: Club Brugge, Liverpool, Milan, Paris
Non può affrontare: Dortmund, Frankfurt, Inter, Leipzig
Precedenti
Club Brugge G2 V1 P1 S0 GF2 GS1
Liverpool G7 V1 P4 S2 GF7 GS8
Milan G10 V1 P3 S6 GF8 GS17
Paris G11 V5 P0 S6 GF15 GS15
Benfica (POR)
Può affrontare: Club Brugge, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Inter, Leipzig, Liverpool, Milan
Non può affrontare: Paris
Precedenti
Club Brugge N/D
Dortmund G4 V2 P0 S2 GF3 GS10
Frankfurt G2 V1 P0 S1 GF4 GS4
Inter G3 V0 P1 S2 GF3 GS5
Leipzig G2 V0 P1 S1 GF3 GS4
Liverpool G12 V4 P1 S7 GF15 GS25
Milan G6 V0 P2 S4 GF3 GS8
Chelsea (ENG)
Può affrontare: Club Brugge, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Inter, Leipzig, Paris
Non può affrontare: Liverpool, Milan
Precedenti
Club Brugge G4 V2 P0 S2 GF6 GS3
Dortmund N/D
Frankfurt G2 V0 P2 S0 GF2 GS2
Inter G2 V0 P0 S2 GF1 GS3
Leipzig N/D
Paris G8 V2 P3 S3 GF11 GS10
Manchester City (ENG)
Può affrontare: Club Brugge, Frankfurt, Inter, Leipzig, Milan, Paris
Non può affrontare: Dortmund, Liverpool
Precedenti
Club Brugge G2 V2 P0 S0 GF9 GS2
Frankfurt N/D
Inter N/D
Leipzig G2 V1 P0 S1 GF7 GS5
Milan G2 V1 P1 S0 GF5 GS2
Paris G7 V4 P2 S1 GF9 GS6
Napoli (ITA)
Può affrontare: Club Brugge, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Leipzig, Paris
Non può affrontare: Inter, Liverpool, Milan
Precedenti
Club Brugge G2 V2 P0 S0 GF6 GS0
Dortmund G2 V1 P0 S1 GF3 GS4
Frankfurt G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS2
Leipzig G2 V1 P0 S1 GF3 GS3
Paris G4 V0 P3 S1 GF3 GS5
Porto (POR)
Può affrontare: Dortmund, Frankfurt, Inter, Leipzig, Liverpool, Milan, Paris
Non può affrontare: Club Brugge
Precedenti
Dortmund G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS3
Frankfurt G2 V0 P2 S0 GF GS5
Inter G4 V1 P1 S2 GF5 GS6
Leipzig G2 V1 P0 S1 GF5 GS4
Liverpool G10 V0 P3 S7 GF4 GS25
Milan G11 V3 P4 S4 GF7 GS10
Paris G4 V1 P1 S2 GF2 GS4
Real Madrid (ESP)
Può affrontare: Club Brugge, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Inter, Liverpool, Milan, Paris
Non può affrontare: Leipzig
Precedenti
Club Brugge G4 V1 P2 S1 GF5 GS5
Dortmund G14 V6 P5 S3 GF24 GS19
Frankfurt G2 V2 P0 S0 GF9 GS3
Inter G19 V10 P2 S7 GF28 GS21
Liverpool G9 V5 P1 S3 GF11 GS8
Milan G15 V6 P3 S6 GF24 GS25
Paris G12 V5 P3 S4 GF15 GS16
Tottenham (ENG)
Può affrontare: Club Brugge, Dortmund, Inter, Leipzig, Milan, Paris
Non può affrontare: Frankfurt, Liverpool
Precedenti
Club Brugge G3 V2 P0 S1 GF7 GS3
Dortmund G6 V4 P0 S2 GF10 GS7
Inter G6 V3 P0 S3 GF12 GS11
Leipzig G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS4
Milan G4 V2 P2 S0 GF4 GS2
Paris N/D
Seconde classificate nei gironi
Club Brugge (BEL)
Può affrontare: Bayern, Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, Real Madrid, Tottenham
Non può affrontare: Porto
Precedenti
Bayern G2 V0 P1 S1 GF1 GS2
Benfica N/D
Chelsea G4 V2 P0 S2 GF3 GS6
Manchester City G2 V0 P0 S2 GF2 GS9
Napoli G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS6
Real Madrid G4 V1 P2 S1 GF5 GS5
Tottenham G3 V1 P0 S2 GF3 GS7
Dortmund (GER)
Può affrontare: Benfica, Chelsea, Napoli, Porto, Real Madrid, Tottenham
Non può affrontare: Bayern, Manchester City
Precedenti
Benfica G4 V2 P0 S2 GF10 GS3
Chelsea N/D
Napoli G2 V1 P0 S1 GF4 GS3
Porto G2 V2 P0 S0 GF3 GS0
Real Madrid G14 V3 P5 S6 GF19 GS24
Tottenham G6 V2 P0 S4 GF7 GS10
Frankfurt (GER)
Può affrontare: Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, Porto, Real Madrid
Non può affrontare: Bayern, Tottenham
Precedenti
Benfica G2 V1 P0 S1 GF4 GS4
Chelsea G2 V0 P2 S0 GF2 GS2
Manchester City N/D
Napoli G2 V2 P0 S0 GF2 GS0
Porto G2 V0 P2 S0 GF5 GS5
Real Madrid G2 V0 P0 S2 GF3 GS9
Inter (ITA)
Può affrontare: Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City, Porto, Real Madrid, Tottenham
Non può affrontare: Bayern, Napoli
Precedenti
Benfica G3 V2 P1 S0 GF5 GS3
Chelsea G2 V2 P0 S0 GF3 GS1
Manchester City N/D
Porto G4 V2 P1 S1 GF6 GS5
Real Madrid G19 V7 P2 S10 GF21 GS28
Tottenham G6 V3 P0 S3 GF11 GS12
Leipzig (GER)
Può affrontare: Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, Porto, Tottenham
Non può affrontare: Bayern, Real Madrid
Precedenti
Benfica G2 V1 P1 S0 GF4 GS3
Chelsea N/D
Manchester City G2 V1 P0 S1 GF5 GS7
Napoli G2 V1 P0 S1 GF3 GS3
Porto G2 V1 P0 S1 GF4 GS5
Tottenham G2 V2 P0 S0 GF4 GS0
Liverpool (ENG)
Può affrontare: Bayern, Benfica, Porto, Real Madrid
Non può affrontare: Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, Tottenham
Precedenti
Bayern G7 V2 P4 S1 GF8 GS7
Benfica G12 V7 P1 S4 GF25 GS15
Porto G10 V7 P3 S0 GF25 GS4
Real Madrid G9 V3 P1 S5 GF8 GS11
Milan (ITA)
Può affrontare: Bayern, Benfica, Manchester City, Porto, Real Madrid, Tottenham
Non può affrontare: Chelsea, Napoli
Precedenti
Bayern G10 V6 P3 S1 GF17 GS8
Benfica G6 V4 P2 S0 GF8 GS3
Manchester City P2 V0 P1 S1 GF2 GS5
Porto G11 V4 D4 S3 GF10 GS7
Real Madrid G15 V6 P3 S6 GF25 GS24
Tottenham G4 V0 P2 S2 GF2 GS4
Paris (FRA)
Può affrontare: Bayern, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, Porto, Real Madrid, Tottenham
Non può affrontare: Benfica
Precedenti
Bayern G11 V6 P0 S5 GF15 GS15
Chelsea G8 V3 P3 S2 GF10 GS11
Manchester City G7 V1 P2 S4 GF6 GS9
Napoli G4 V1 P3 S0 GF5 GS3
Porto G4 V2 P1 S1 GF4 GS2
Real Madrid G12 V4 P3 S5 GF16 GS15
Tottenham N/D