Migliori marcatori Europa League 2022/23: Vitinha in vetta alla classifica

Sporting Braga's Portuguese forward Vitor Vitinha Oliveira (L) celebrates after scoring during the Europa League first round Group D football match between Union St-Gilloise (BEL) and Sporting Braga (POR) at Stade Joseph Marien at Duden Park in Leuven on October 13, 2022. (Photo by BRUNO FAHY / BELGA / AFP) (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

BELGA/AFP via Getty Images