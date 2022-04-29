Semifinale Champions League, storia di Villarreal - Liverpool: precedenti, numeri e statistiche

Il Villarreal si trova davanti l'arduo compito di ribaltare la sconfitta per 2-0 dell'andata della semifinale di UEFA Champions League quando ha perso ad Anfield contro un Liverpool che punta alla terza finale in cinque stagioni.

• Nell'andata del 27 aprile ad Anfield, i Reds hanno colpito due legni nel primo tempo con Jordan Henderson e Thiago Alcàntara e sono passati in vantaggio con un pizzico di fortuna al 53' quando il cross di Henderson è stato deviato in rete in maniera decisiva da Pervis Estupiñán.

Highlights: Liverpool - Villarreal 2-0 ﻿

Due minuti dopo, Sadio Mané ha seguito la verticalizzazione in area di Mohamed Salah depositando il pallone in rete con un tocco di punta.

• Mentre per il Liverpool questa è la terza semifinale di UEFA Champions League in cinque stagioni, il Villarreal è arrivato in semifinale per la prima e unica volta 16 anni fa, quando è stato eliminato da un club inglese. Tuttavia, dopo gli storici risultati in casa di Juventus e Bayern Monaco, gli spagnoli guardano alla sfida con un certo ottimismo.

• Il Liverpool è stato inarrestabile in trasferta in questa UEFA Champions League dove ha vinto cinque trasferte su cinque, comprese le partite in casa di Inter e Benfica nella fase a eliminazione diretta.

• Le due precedenti partecipazioni del Villarreal nella fase a eliminazione diretta della competizione sono state interrotte da avversari inglesi. Il club spagnolo non è mai riuscito a battere un club di Premier League nelle 13 precedenti partite di UEFA Champions League dalla fase a gironi alla finale (P6 S7).

Precedenti

• Prima di questa semifinale, gli unici precedenti tra le due squadre risalivano alla semifinale 2015/16 di UEFA Europa League, quando Adrian López ha segnato l'unico gol dell'andata in Spagna per la formazione allenata allora da Marcelino.

• In quell'occasione però il Liverpool di Jürgen Klopp ha poi ribaltato il risultato vincendo 3-0 ad Anfield grazie a un autogol di Bruno Soriano (7') e alle reti di Daniel Sturridge (63') e Adam Lallana (81').

• James Milner e Roberto Firmino sono entrambi partiti titolari col Liverpool, quando Sergio Asenjo e Mario Gaspar sono stati convocati per la prima volta dal Villarreal. Gaspar e il subentrante Manu Trigueros sono scesi in campo ad Anfield, mentre Asenjo è rimasto in panchina.

• In finale il Liverpool ha poi perso contro il Siviglia allenato dall'attuale tecnico del Villarreal, Unai Emery.

Stato di forma

Villarreal

• L'unico precedente del Villarreal in una semifinale di Coppa dei Campioni si è concluso con una eliminazione:

2005/06 Arsenal S 0-1 (0-1 t, 0-0 c)

• Il Villarreal è la 20esima squadra a giocare più di una semifinale di UEFA Champions League, e la quinta dalla Spagna.

• La vittoria sull'Arsenal nella semifinale della passata stagione di UEFA Europa League è stata la prima del Villarreal in quella competizione dopo le eliminazioni del 2003/04, 2010/11 e 2015/16, quest'ultima contro il Liverpool. Ha però vinto tre semifinali su tre in Coppa Intertoto UEFA tra il 2002 e il 2004.

• La formazione spagnola ha raccolto 10 punti in questa fase a gironi, finendo a una lunghezza dal Manchester United dopo aver perso 2-1 in trasferta e 2-0 in casa contro la squadra che aveva battuto nella scorsa finale di UEFA Europa League.

• Solo quattro dei 10 punti del Villarreal sono arrivati in casa, dove ha pareggiato 2-2 contro l'Atalanta alla prima giornata e battuto 2-0 lo Young Boys prima di perdere contro lo United.

Highlights: Juventus 0-3 Villarreal

• Il Villarreal ha poi pareggiato 1-1 in casa contro la Juventus all'andata degli ottavi, ma con i gol nel finale di Gerard Moreno (78' rig.), Pau Torres (85') e Arnaut Danjuma (90'+2 rig.) si è assicurato un memorabile 3-0 a Torino.

• Ai quarti ha poi eliminato il Bayern in virtù della vittoria per 1-0 in casa e del pareggio per 1-1 in Germania, arrivato all'88' con Samu Chukwueze (entrato a partita in corso).

• La vittoria dell'andata in casa conto il Bayern è una delle due sole vittorie interne nelle ultime dieci partite di UEFA Champions League dalla fase a gironi in poi (P5 S3); l'altra è stata contro lo Young Boys alla quarta giornata. Gli spagnoli nella passata UEFA Europa League hanno vinto tutte e sei le partite, e in casa erano rimasti imbattuti in otto gare (V7 P1) prima di perdere col Manchester United alla quinta giornata.

• Per i Sottomarini Gialli è la terza presenza alla fase a eliminazione diretta di UEFA Champions League. Semifinalista all'esordio nel 2005/06, tre anni fa è arrivato sino ai quarti e in entrambe queste partecipazioni è uscito contro l'Arsenal.

• Nel 2020/21, il Villarreal di Unai Emery era arrivato primo nel Gruppo I di UEFA Europa League davanti a Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Sivasspor e Qarabağ, raggiungendo i sedicesimi per l'ottava volta, quindi ha eliminato Salzburg (2-0 t, 2-1 c) e Dynamo Kyiv (2-0 t, 2-0 c). Ai quarti ha vinto entrambe le partite contro la Dinamo Zagreb (1-0 t, 2-1 c), mentre in semifinale ha eliminato l'Arsenal, precedentemente allenato da Emery (2-1 c, 0-0 t). Quindi, ha battuto il Manchester United in finale a Danzica per 11-10 ai rigori dopo un 1-1. Il sottomarino giallo è rimasto imbattuto in Europa nel 2020/21, con 11 vittorie e tre pareggi.

• Quella contro lo United è stata la prima finale europea vinta dal Villarreal, che però aveva vinto due Coppe Intertoto UEFA (2003, 2004) dopo essere stato battuto in finale nel 2002.

• Settimo classificato in Liga nel 2020/21, il Villarreal ha vinto la UEFA Europa League e partecipa per la quarta volta alla UEFA Champions League (dalla fase a gironi alla finale), la prima dal 2011/12.

• La partecipazione più recente è stata anche la meno fortunata. Il Villarreal ha infatti perso tutte e sei le partite, arrivando ultimo in un girone che comprendeva Bayern München, Napoli e Manchester City.

• L'11 agosto a Belfast, il Villarreal è stato battuto 6-5 ai rigori dal Chelsea (detentore della UEFA Champions League) in Supercoppa UEFA dopo l'1-1 dei supplementari.

• Conteggiando quel risultato come pareggio, la sconfitta per 2-1 in casa dello United alla seconda giornata ha interrotto una striscia di 26 partite senza sconfitte contro avversarie non spagnole in Europa (V16 P10) dopo la sconfitta per 1-0 in casa del Lyon al ritorno dei sedicesimi di UEFA Europa League 2017/18. Lo United era l'unica squadra straniera ad averli battuti, in casa o trasferta, in competizioni UEFA, fino alla sconfitta dell'andata ad Anfield.

• Con la vittoria contro l'Arsenal nella passata stagione, il bilancio del Villarreal contro club di Premier League in doppi confronti UEFA è Q2 E3. Quella è stata la prima vittoria da quando ha superato l'Everton nel terzo turno di qualificazione di UEFA Champions League 2005/06 (2-1 t, 2-1 c).

• Il bilancio complessivo del Villarreal contro club inglesi è V5 P9 S8. Il club spagnolo ha vinto quattro partite su dieci in casa contro formazioni di Premier League. La sconfitta di questa stagione contro lo United è la seconda appena. Solo una volta, nella prima partita contro un club inglese, ha battuto una formazione inglese in casa con un margine di più di un gol: 2-0 contro il Middlesbrough nella fase a gironi 2004/05 di Coppa UEFA.

• Il Villarreal ha passato il turno tre volte su sette dopo aver perso l'andata in trasferta. L'eliminazione più recente è stata contro il Lyon nei sedicesimi di UEFA Europa League 2017/18 (1-3 t, 0-1 c). L'unica volta che ha recuperato due gol di margine dopo la sconfitta dell'andata in trasferta è stata nella Coppa Intertoto UEFA 2002 quando ha superato il Torino ai rigori dopo che entrambe hanno vinto 2-0 in casa. Questo è l'unico precedente di una sconfitta per 2-0 in trasferta nell'andata, mentre quella col Lyon è l'altra partita dove era sotto di due gol dopo l'andata in trasferta.

• Il bilancio del Villarreal ai rigori in competizioni UEFA è V3 S1:

4-3 - Torino, terzo turno Coppa Intertoto UEFA 2002

3-1 - Atlético de Madrid, finale Coppa Intertoto UEFA 2004

11-10 - Manchester United, finale UEFA Europa League 2020/21

5-6 - Chelsea, Supercoppa UEFA 2021

Liverpool

• Il bilancio dei Reds in semifinale di Coppa dei Campioni è V9 S2:

1964/65 Inter S 3-4 (3-1 c, 0-3 t)

1976/77 Zürich V 6-1 (3-1 t, 3-0 c)

1977/78 Borussia Mönchengladbach V 4-2 (1-2 t, 3-0 c)

1980/81 Bayern München V 1-1 gol in trasferta (0-0 c, 1-1 t)

1983/84 Dinamo Bucureşti V 3-1 (1-0 c, 2-1 t)

1984/85 Panathinaikos V 5-0 (4-0 c, 1-0 t)

2004/05 Chelsea V 1-0 (0-0 t, 1-0 c)

2006/07 Chelsea V 1-1, 4-1 dcr (0-1 t, 1-0 c dts)

2007/08 Chelsea S 3-4 (1-1 c, 2-3 t dts)

2017/18 Roma V 7-6 (5-2 c, 2-4 t)

2018/19 Barcelona V 4-3 (0-3 t, 4-0 c)

• Il Liverpool ha perso le ultime quattro trasferte in semifinale di UEFA Champions League subendo 11 gol.

Highlights semifinale 2018/19: Liverpool - Barcellona 4-0 ﻿

• Con la vittoria in rimonta di tre stagioni fa contro il Barcellona, sono nove le vittorie complessive dei Reds nelle ultime dieci semifinali di Coppa dei Campioni.

• I Reds partecipano alla UEFA Champions League per la 14esima volta, e questa è la sesta stagione in cui hanno raggiunto la semifinale.

• Il Liverpool ha vinto tutte e sei le partite della fase a gironi, concludendo con un 2-1 contro l'AC Milan alla sesta giornata. Aveva esordito con una vittoria per 3-2 in casa contro il Milan e ha poi battuto Porto (5-1 t, 2-0 c) e Atlético de Madrid (3-2 t, 2-0 c).

• La squadra del Merseyside ha centrato la quarta vittoria esterna su quattro con un 2-0 in casa dell'Inter all'andata degli ottavi di finale, ma ha poi perso 1-0 ad Anfield. Ha poi vinto 3-1 in casa del Benfica nell'andata dei quarti e pareggiato 3-3 in casa al ritorno, passando con un 6-4 complessivo.

• Il Liverpool aveva perso tre delle ultime quattro trasferte di UEFA Champions League nella fase a eliminazione diretta prima di questa stagione (V1).

• Il Liverpool è uno dei tre club che hanno vinto tutte e sei le partite del girone insieme ad Ajax (Gruppo C) e Bayern (E), ma è stato l'unico ad arrivare a sette vittorie consecutive all'andata degli ottavi prima della sconfitta contro l'Inter. In passato, solo Milan (1992/93), Paris Saint-Germain (1994/95), Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcellona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2011/12, 2014/15) e Bayern (2019/20) avevano vinto sei partite nella fase a gironi di UEFA Champions League, ma solo il Bayern ha poi alzato la coppa.

• Il Liverpool è alla quinta stagione consecutiva nel tabellone principale di UEFA Champions League, sempre con Jürgen Klopp. Battuto in finale dal Real Madrid nel 2017/18, ha vinto la sua sesta Coppa dei Campioni battendo il Tottenham nel 2018/19 (2-0).

• Le ultime due stagioni del Liverpool in UEFA Champions League si erano concluse con una sconfitta contro squadre di Madrid. Eliminato dall'Atlético agli ottavi del 2019/20 (0-1 t, 2-3 c dts), ha poi perso contro il Real Madrid ai quarti della scorsa edizione (1-3 t, 0-0 c).

• La squadra di Klopp è arrivata prima nel Gruppo D con 13 punti davanti ad Atalanta, Ajax e Midtjylland e ha poi battuto il Lipsia per 2-0 agli ottavi di finale (entrambe le partite sono state giocate a Budapest).

• Il Liverpool ha vinto 11 delle ultime 14 trasferte di UEFA Champions League (P1 S2).

• Campione d'Inghilterra per la 19esima volta nel 2019/20 (primo titolo dal 1990), il Liverpool è arrivato terzo in Premier League nel 2020/21.

• La sconfitta contro l'Atlético negli ottavi del 2019/20 ha interrotto l'imbattibilità contro club spagnoli in doppi confronti a eliminazione diretta di Coppa dei Campioni; gli inglesi avevano superato il turno in tutte e quattro le precedenti occasioni, ma a quell'eliminazione è seguita poi quella della passata stagione contro il Real Madrid. Il bilancio complessivo in doppi confronti a eliminazione diretta contro squadre di Liga in competizioni UEFA è V9 S4.

Every Liverpool group stage goal

•• Con le vittorie di questa stagione contro Atlético e Villarreal, sono salite a cinque le vittorie del Liverpool nelle ultime 17 sfide contro club spagnoli (P3 S9) - sequenza che comprende le sconfitte per 3-1 con Klopp in panchina nella finale di UEFA Europa 2016 contro il Siviglia di Emery, nonché la finale di UEFA Champions League del 2018 contro il Real Madrid.

• Il successo alla terza giornata in casa dell'Atlético ha interrotto la striscia di sette trasferte senza vittorie contro formazioni spagnole (P1 S6), dalla vittoria per 1-0 in casa del Real Madrid nel 2009, anche se il bilancio complessivo contro club della Liga è V8 P5 S8. Inoltre proprio a Madrid ha vinto la UEFA Champions League del 2019 battendo il Tottenham in finale.

• Il Liverpool ha superato il turno 32 volte in competizioni UEFA dopo aver vinto l'andata in casa ed è stato eliminato solo cinque volte. Nelle otto volte che ha vinto l'andata in casa per 2-0 alla fine ha sempre superato il turno, compreso contro il Porto nei quarti di finale di UEFA Champions League 2018/19 (4-1 t), che è anche l'ultimo in cui ha vinto l'andata in casa. L'unica sconfitta complessiva dopo una vittoria con un margine di due gol dell'andata in casa è stata nella semifinale di Coppa dei Campioni 1964/65 contro l'Inter quando dopo aver vinto 3-1 all'andata, ha perso 3-0 in Italia.

• Il bilancio del Liverpool ai rigori in competizioni UEFA è V4 S1:

4-2 - Roma, finale Coppa dei Campioni 1983/84

3-2 - AC Milan, finale UEFA Champions League 2004/05

4-1 - Chelsea, semifinale UEFA Champions League 2006/07

4-5 - Beşiktaş, sedicesimi di finale UEFA Europa League 2014/15

5-4 - Chelsea, Supercoppa UEFA 2019

Collegamenti e curiosità

• Emery ha sostituito Arsène Wenger sulla panchina dell'Arsenal a maggio 2018 ed è stato l'allenatore dei Gunners per 78 partite fino all'esonero di novembre 2019. Il suo bilancio contro il Liverpool è stato P1 S2, con entrambe le sconfitte arrivate ad Anfield (1-5, 1-3).

• Da allenatore del Siviglia, Emery ha battuto il Liverpool per 3-1 in finale di UEFA Europa League nel 2016.

• James Milner e Roberto Firmino sono partiti dal primo minuto col Liverpool mentre Divock Origi è entrato nel secondo tempo; Jordan Henderson è rimasto in panchina. Alberto Moreno – oggi al Villarreal – è sceso in campo per la formazione inglese.

• Moreno ha giocato col Liverpool dal 2014 al 2019, segnando tre gol in 90 partite di Premier League prima di passare al Villarreal. È rimasto in panchina quando la squadra di Klopp ha vinto la UEFA Champions League del 2019 battendo 2-0 il Tottenham.

• Hanno giocato in Inghilterra:

Juan Foyth (Tottenham 2017–20)

Étienne Capoue (Tottenham 2013–15, Watford 2015–21)

Francis Coquelin (Arsenal 2008–18)

Vicente Iborra (Leicester 2017–19)

Dani Parejo (Queens Park Rangers 2008/09 prestito)

Arnaut Danjuma (Bournemouth 2019–21)

Serge Aurier (Tottenham 2017–21)

Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham 2019–22)

• Estupiñán è stato tesserato col Watford dal 2016 fino al 2020 quando ha firmato col Villarreal sebbene non abbia mai esordito in prima squadra.

• Hanno giocato in Spagna:

Fabinho (Real Madrid 2012/13)

Adrián (Real Betis 1998–2013, Alcalá 2008 prestito, Utrera 2009 prestito)

Thiago Alcántara (Barcellona 2005–13)

• Diogo Jota è passato all'Atlético dal Paços de Ferreira nel 2016 ma non ha mai esordito in prima squadra prima di trasferirsi al Wolves nel 2019 dopo delle parentesi in prestito col Porto e col club inglese.

• I senegalesi Sadio Mané e Boulaye Dia hanno vinto a febbraio la loro prima Coppa d'Africa, battendo l'Egitto di Mohamed Salah ai rigori. Mané ha trasformato il rigore decisivo dopo averne sbagliato uno nei tempi regolamentari.

• Mané si è poi ripetuto a marzo quando col suo Senegal ha battuto ai rigori l'Egitto negli spareggi per la Coppa del Mondo FIFA 2022 dopo l'1-1 complessivo. Dia ha segnato nel ritorno mandando la partita ai rigori. Salah ha sbagliato il suo rigore.

• Compagni di nazionale:

Boulaye Dia e Sadio Mané (Senegal)

Arnaut Danjuma e Virgil van Dijk (Olanda)

Pau Torres, Raúl Albiol, Gerard Moreno, Yeremi Pino e Thiago Alcántara (Spagna)

Villarreal have plenty of work to do to keep alive their hopes of reaching a first UEFA Champions League final as Liverpool, who are aiming for their third in five seasons, travel to Spain defending a 2-0 first-leg lead.

• The English side dominated the first leg at Anfield on 27 April, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcántara both striking the woodwork in the first half, but needed a stroke of luck to open the scoring, Henderson's 53rd-minute cross deflecting in off Pervis Estupiñán.

Highlights: Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal

Two minutes later, Sadio Mané poked in Mohamed Salah's through ball to put the Reds in sight of their tenth European Cup final.

• While this is Liverpool's third UEFA Champions League semi-final in five seasons, with victories in the previous two, Villarreal's only previous appearance came 16 years ago – and ended in defeat against English opponents – although impressive results against Juventus and Bayern München in this season's competition give cause for optimism.

• Liverpool boast a formidable recent away record in the UEFA Champions League, winning all five away games in this season's competition including victories at Inter and Benfica in the knockout rounds.

• Both of Villarreal's previous forays into the competition's knockout rounds have been ended by English opponents and they have never beaten a Premier League club in 13 previous attempts in the UEFA Champions League, group stage to final (D6 L7), losing the last six matches.

Previous meetings

• The sides' only previous fixtures before this tie came in the semi-final of the 2015/16 UEFA Europa League, Adrian López scoring the only goal of the first leg in Spain to earn victory for a Villarreal side coached by Marcelino.

• However, Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool went on to turn round the tie with a 3-0 success at Anfield, an early Bruno Soriano own goal (7) added to in the second half by Daniel Sturridge (63) and Adam Lallana (81).

• James Milner and Roberto Firmino started both legs for Liverpool, while Sergio Asenjo and Mario Gaspar were in the Villarreal team for the first game. Gaspar and substitute Manu Trigueros also featured at Anfield, when Asenjo was an unused replacement.

• Liverpool went on to lose to a Sevilla side coached by current Villarreal boss Unai Emery in the final.

Form guide

Villarreal

• Villarreal's only previous European Cup semi-final ended in defeat:

2005/06 Arsenal L 0-1 (0-1 a, 0-0 h)

• Villarreal are the 20th team to appear in multiple UEFA Champions League semi-finals, and the fifth from Spain.

• Last season's UEFA Europa League win against Arsenal was Villarreal's first semi-final success in that competition after defeats in 2003/04, 2010/11 and 2015/16, the latter against Liverpool. They did, however, win all three of their UEFA Intertoto Cup semi-finals between 2002 and 2004.

• The Spanish side picked up ten points in this season's group stage to reach the round of 16, finishing one point behind Manchester United having lost 2-1 away and 2-0 at home against the team they beat in last season's UEFA Europa League final.

• Only four of Villarreal's points came at home, where they drew 2-2 against Atalanta on Matchday 1 and beat Young Boys 2-0 before losing to United.

Highlights: Juventus 0-3 Villarreal

• Villarreal were held 1-1 at home by Juventus in the round of 16 first leg but late goals from Gerard Moreno (78pen), Pau Torres (85) and Danjuma (90+2pen) secured a memorable 3-0 success in Turin.

• Bayern were then overcome in the last eight, a 1-0 home win preceding a 1-1 draw in Germany in which substitute Samu Chukwueze scored an 88th-minute equaliser to take Villarreal through.

• The first-leg win against Bayern is one of only two Villarreal victories in their last ten games at home in the UEFA Champions League, group stage to final (D5 L3), the other coming against Young Boys on Matchday 4. They won all six home games in last season's UEFA Europa League and were unbeaten in eight home European matches (W7 D1) before losing to Manchester United on Matchday 5.

• This is the Yellow Submarine's third appearance in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds. Semi-finalists on debut in 2005/06, they made it to the quarter-finals three years later – both campaigns ended by Arsenal.

• In 2020/21, Emery's team cruised to first place in UEFA Europa League Group I ahead of Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Sivasspor and Qarabağ to reach the round of 32 for the eighth time before comfortably disposing of UEFA Champions League group stage participants Salzburg (2-0 a, 2-1 h) and Dynamo Kyiv (2-0 a, 2-0 h). They also won both quarter-final matches against Dinamo Zagreb (1-0 a, 2-1 h) and then knocked out Emery's former employers Arsenal in the semi-final (2-1 h, 0-0 a) before beating Manchester United 11-10 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Gdańsk final. Villarreal were undefeated in Europe in 2020/21 with 11 wins and three draws.

• The defeat of United came in Villarreal's first major European final, though they were twice winners of the UEFA Intertoto Cup (2003, 2004) having finished as runners-up in 2002.

• Seventh in the Spanish Liga in 2020/21, Villarreal's UEFA Europa League triumph means they are playing in the UEFA Champions League, group stage to final, for the fourth time, and the first since 2011/12.

• That most recent campaign was also their least successful, Villarreal losing all six games to finish bottom of a section that also included Bayern, Napoli and Manchester City.

• Villarreal were defeated 6-5 on penalties by UEFA Champions League holders Chelsea after a 1-1 draw in the 2021 UEFA Super Cup on 11 August in Belfast.

• With that counted as a draw, the defeat at United on Matchday 2 this season ended Villarreal's 26-match unbeaten run against non-Spanish opposition in European matches (W16 D10), since a 1-0 loss at home to Lyon in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg. United were the only foreign side to have beaten them in UEFA competition, home or away, since then before their first-leg defeat at Anfield.

• The win against Arsenal last season made Villarreal's all-time record against Premier League opposition in two-legged UEFA ties W2 L3. It was their first victory since the first of those ties, against Liverpool's neighbours Everton in the 2005/06 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round (2-1 a, 2-1 h).

• Villarreal's overall record against English clubs is W5 D9 L8. They have won four of their ten home games against Premier League visitors, this season's defeat by Manchester United only their second loss. Only once, in their first match against a Premier League club, a 2-0 win at home to Middlesbrough in the 2004/05 UEFA Cup group stage, have they defeated English opponents by a margin of more than one goal.

• Villarreal have won three of the seven European ties in which they have lost the first leg away, suffering elimination in the most recent, against Lyon in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League round of 32 (1-3 a, 0-1 h). The only time they have turned around a two-goal away defeat was in the 2002 UEFA Intertoto Cup third round, when they beat Torino on penalties after the teams had both won 2-0 at home. That is Villarreal's sole previous 0-2 first-leg away defeat, the Lyon tie the only other in which they had to retrieve a two-goal deficit at home in the second leg.

• Villarreal's record in four UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W3 L1:

4-3 v Torino, 2002 UEFA Intertoto Cup third round

3-1 v Atlético de Madrid, 2004 UEFA Intertoto Cup final

11-10 v Manchester United, 2020/21 UEFA Europa League final

5-6 v Chelsea, 2021 UEFA Super Cup

Liverpool

• The Reds' record in European Cup semi-finals is W9 L2:

1964/65 Inter L 3-4 (3-1 h, 0-3 a)

1976/77 Zürich W 6-1 (3-1 a, 3-0 h)

1977/78 Borussia Mönchengladbach W 4-2 (1-2 a, 3-0 h)

1980/81 Bayern München W 1-1 away goals (0-0 h, 1-1 a)

1983/84 Dinamo Bucureşti W 3-1 (1-0 h, 2-1 a)

1984/85 Panathinaikos W 5-0 (4-0 h, 1-0 a)

2004/05 Chelsea W 1-0 (0-0 a, 1-0 h)

2006/07 Chelsea W 1-1, 4-1 pens (0-1 a, 1-0 h aet)

2007/08 Chelsea L 3-4 (1-1 h, 2-3 a aet)

2017/18 Roma W 7-6 (5-2 h, 2-4 a)

2018/19 Barcelona W 4-3 (0-3 a, 4-0 h)

• Liverpool have lost their last four away games at this stage of the UEFA Champions League, conceding 11 goals.

2018/19 semi-final highlights: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

• The comeback victory against Barcelona three seasons ago made it nine aggregate wins in Liverpool's last ten European Cup semi-finals.

• The Reds are in the UEFA Champions League for the 14th time; this is the sixth season in which they have reached the semi-finals.

• Liverpool enjoyed a faultless record in this season's group stage having won 2-1 against AC Milan on Matchday 6 to conclude their perfect Group B campaign. They had opened with a 3-2 win at home to Milan before beating Porto (5-1 a, 2-0 h) and Atlético de Madrid (3-2 a, 2-0 h).

• The Merseyside club made it four away wins from four games with a 2-0 victory at Inter in the round of 16 first leg, going through despite a 1-0 loss at Anfield. They then won 3-1 at Benfica in the quarter-final first leg, progressing 6-4 on aggregate after a 3-3 home draw.

• Liverpool had lost three of their last four away games in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds before this season (W1).

• The Reds were one of three teams who won all six group games this season, along with Ajax (Group C) and Bayern (E), although they were the only one of the three who made it seven successive victories in the round of 16 first leg before their run was ended by Inter. Milan (1992/93), Paris Saint-Germain (1994/95), Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2011/12, 2014/15) and Bayern (2019/20) have all previously recorded six wins from six in a UEFA Champions League group stage; only Bayern went on to lift the trophy.

• This is Liverpool's fifth successive campaign in the UEFA Champions League proper, all under Klopp; runners-up to Real Madrid in the 2017/18 final, they claimed their sixth European Cup at the expense of Tottenham with a 2-0 victory in the 2018/19 final.

• Liverpool's last two UEFA Champions League campaigns have ended in defeat against clubs from Madrid. Dethroned by Atlético in the 2019/20 round of 16 (0-1 a, 2-3 h aet), they lost to Real Madrid in last season's quarter-finals (1-3 a, 0-0 h).

• Klopp's side had finished first in Group D on 13 points, ahead of Atalanta, Ajax and Midtjylland, before beating Leipzig 2-0 in both legs of their round of 16 tie with both games played in Budapest.

• Liverpool have won 11 of their last 14 UEFA Champions League matches away from Anfield (D1 L2).

• Champions of England for the 19th time in 2019/20, their first league title since 1990, Liverpool finished third in the 2020/21 Premier League.

• The defeat against Atlético in the 2019/20 round of 16 ended Liverpool's perfect record against Spanish clubs in two-legged European Cup knockout ties; they had won all the previous four, but were then beaten in the next as well, by Real Madrid last season. Their overall record in two-legged knockout ties with Liga sides in UEFA club competition is W9 L4.

Every Liverpool group stage goal

• This season's wins against Atlético and Villarreal have made it five victories in Liverpool's last 17 fixtures against Spanish clubs (D3 L9) – a sequence that also includes 3-1 losses under Klopp in the 2016 UEFA Europa League final to Emery's Sevilla and the 2018 UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid.

• The Matchday 3 success at Atlético ended Liverpol's seven-game run without a win away to Spanish sides (D1 L6), since a 1-0 victory at Real Madrid in 2009, although their overall away record in Spain is W8 D5 L8. Furthermore, they defeated Tottenham in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final in Madrid.



• Liverpool have triumphed in 32 UEFA competition ties when they have won the home first leg and lost only five. On each of the eight occasions that they have won the first leg at home 2-0 they have gone on to win the tie, including against Porto in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (4-1 a), the most recent tie in which they recorded a home first-leg victory. Their only aggregate loss after a two-goal winning margin in the home first leg came in the 1964/65 European Cup semi-final against Inter when a 3-1 home win was overturned by a 3-0 reverse in Italy.

• Liverpool's record in five UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W4 L1:

4-2 v Roma, 1983/84 European Champion Clubs' Cup final

3-2 v AC Milan, 2004/05 UEFA Champions League final

4-1 v Chelsea, 2006/07 UEFA Champions League semi-final

4-5 v Beşiktaş, 2014/15 UEFA Europa League round of 32

5-4 v Chelsea, 2019 UEFA Super Cup

Links and trivia

• Emery replaced long-serving Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger in May 2018 and oversaw 78 matches for the Gunners until his dismissal in November 2019. His record against Liverpool was D1 L2 with both defeats at Anfield (1-5, 1-3).

• Emery did, however, enjoy success against Klopp's Liverpool as Sevilla coach, beating the Reds 3-1 in the 2016 UEFA Europa League final.

• Milner and Firmino both started that final for Liverpool, while Divock Origi came on as a second-half substitute and Henderson was an unused replacement. Alberto Moreno – now with Villarreal – also played for the English club.

• Moreno played for Liverpool between 2014 and 2019, scoring three goals in 90 Premier League appearances before joining Villarreal. He was an unused substitute when Klopp's side won the 2019 UEFA Champions League final 2-0 against Tottenham.

• Have also played in England:

Juan Foyth (Tottenham 2017–20)

Étienne Capoue (Tottenham 2013–15, Watford 2015–21)

Francis Coquelin (Arsenal 2008–18)

Vicente Iborra (Leicester 2017–19)

Dani Parejo (Queens Park Rangers 2008/09 loan)

Arnaut Danjuma (Bournemouth 2019–21)

Serge Aurier (Tottenham 2017–21)

Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham 2019–22)

• Estupiñán was a Watford player between 2016 and signing for Villarreal in 2020 but never made a first-team appearance.

• Have played in Spain:

Fabinho (Real Madrid 2012/13)

Adrián (Real Betis 1998–2013, Alcalá 2008 loan, Utrera 2009 loan)

Thiago Alcántara (Barcelona 2005–13)

• Diogo Jota joined Atlético from Paços de Ferreira in 2016 but never made a first-team appearance before joining Wolves in 2019 after loan spells with Porto and the English club.

• Mané and Boulaye Dia featured together for Senegal in the 2022 CAF Africa Cup of Nations final in February, overcoming Salah's Egypt on penalties to win the trophy for the first time. Mané scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out after missing a spot kick in normal time.

• Mané then repeated the feat in March as Senegal beat Egypt in a shoot-out in their 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off after a 1-1 aggregate draw. Dia scored for Senegal in the second leg to send the match to penalties, Salah missing his spot kick in the resulting shoot-out.

• International team-mates:

Boulaye Dia & Sadio Mané (Senegal)

Arnaut Danjuma & Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

Pau Torres, Raúl Albiol, Gerard Moreno, Yeremi Pino & Thiago Alcántara (Spain)