Spareggi per la fase a eliminazione diretta di Europa League: le possibili sfide
Venerdì, 10 dicembre 2021
Quali squadre si possono affrontare agli spareggi per la fase a eliminazione diretta di UEFA Europa League, che verranno sorteggiati lunedì? Ecco i possibili abbinamenti.
Le otto seconde classificate nei gironi di UEFA Europa League affronteranno le otto terze classificate in UEFA Champions League ai nuovi spareggi per la fase ad eliminazione diretta.
Le squadre non possono affrontarne una della stessa federazione: dunque, quali possono affrontare? Ecco le possibili sfide e il bilancio nei confronti diretti precedenti.
Fasce del sorteggio
Teste di serie
Betis (ESP)
Braga (POR)
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Lazio (ITA)
Napoli (ITA)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Rangers (SCO)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Non teste di serie
Atalanta (ITA)
Barcelona (ESP)
Dortmund (GER)
Leipzig (GER)
Porto (POR)
Sevilla (ESP)
Sheriff (MDA)
Zenit (RUS)
Atalanta
Può affrontare: Betis, Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Olympiacos, Rangers, Real Sociedad
Precedenti
Betis N/D
Braga N/D
Dinamo Zagreb G4 V1 P2 S1 GF3 Gs5
Olympiacos N/D
Rangers N/D
Real Sociedad N/D
Barcelona
Può affrontare: Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Napoli, Olympiacos, Rangers
Precedenti
Braga N/D
Dinamo Zagreb N/D
Lazio G2 V2 P0 S0 GF7 GS0
Napoli G2 V1 P1 S0 GF4 GS2
Olympiacos G2 V1 P1 S0 GF3 GS1
Rangers G2 V1 P1 S0 GF2 GS0
Betis
Può affrontare: Atalanta, Dortmund, Leipzig, Porto, Sheriff, Zenit
Precedenti
Atalanta N/D
Dortmund N/D
Leipzig N/D
Porto N/D
Sheriff N/D
Zenit N/D
Braga (POR)
Può affrontare: Atalanta, Barcelona, Dortmund, Leipzig, Sevilla, Sheriff, Zenit
Precedenti
Atalanta N/D
Barcelona N/D
Dortmund N/D
Leipzig N/D
Sevilla G3 V2 P0 S1 GF5 GS5
Sheriff N/D
Zenit N/D
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Può affrontare: Atalanta, Barcelona, Dortmund, Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Sheriff, Zenit
Precedenti
Atalanta G4 V1 P2 S1 GF5 GS3
Barcelona N/D
Dortmund N/D
Leipzig N/D
Porto G6 V2 P0 S4 GF5 GS11
Sevilla G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS5
Sheriff G8 V4 P3 S1 GF11 GS5
Zenit N/D
Dortmund (GER)
Può affrontare: Betis, Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Napoli, Olympiacos, Rangers, Real Sociedad
Precedenti
Betis N/D
Braga N/D
Dinamo Zagreb N/D
Lazio G4 V1 P1 S2 GF4 GS5
Napoli G2 V1 P0 S1 GF4 GS3
Olympiacos G2 V1 P0 S1 GF2 GS3
Rangers G8 V1 P4 S3 GF7 GS10
Real Sociedad N/D
Lazio (ITA)
Può affrontare: Barcelona, Dortmund, Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Sheriff, Zenit
Precedenti
Barcelona G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS7
Dortmund G4 V2 P1 S1 GF5 GS4
Leipzig N/D
Porto G2 V0 P1 S1 GF1 GS4
Sevilla G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS3
Sheriff N/D
Zenit G2 V1 P1 S0 GF4 GS2
Leipzig (GER)
Può affrontare: Betis, Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Napoli, Olympiacos, Rangers, Real Sociedad
Precedenti
Betis N/D
Braga N/D
Dinamo Zagreb N/D
Lazio N/D
Napoli G2 V1 P0 S1 GF3 GS3
Olympiacos N/D
Rangers N/D
Real Sociedad N/D
Otto squadre in attesa
Gli spareggi per la fase a eliminazione diretta si giocano il 17 e il 24 febbraio. Le vincitrici raggiungono gli ottavi di finale a marzo.
Ad attenderle ci sono le seguenti squadre: Crvena zvezda (SRB), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Galatasaray (TUR), Leverkusen (GER), Lyon (FRA), Monaco (FRA), Spartak Moskva (RUS), West Ham (ENG)
Napoli (ITA)
Può affrontare: Barcelona, Dortmund, Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Sheriff, Zenit
Precedenti
Barcelona G2 V0 P1 S1 GF2 GS4
Dortmund G2 V1 P0 S1 GF3 GS4
Leipzig G2 V1 P0 S1 GF3 GS3
Porto G4 V2 P1 S1 GF4 GS3
Sevilla N/D
Sheriff N/D
Zenit N/D
Olympiacos (GRE)
Può affrontare: Atalanta, Barcelona, Dortmund, Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Sheriff, Zenit
Precedenti
Atalanta N/D
Barcelona G2 V0 P1 S1 GF1 GS3
Dortmund G2 V1 P0 S1 GF3 GS2
Leipzig N/D
Porto G8 V3 P1 S4 GF7 GS11
Sevilla G2 V1 P0 S1 GF2 GS2
Sheriff G2 V2 P0 S0 GF3 GS0
Zenit N/D
Porto (POR)
Può affrontare: Betis, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Napoli, Olympiacos, Rangers, Real Sociedad
Precedenti
Betis N/D
Dinamo Zagreb G6 V4 P0 S2 GF11 GS5
Lazio G2 V1 P1 S0 GF4 GS1
Napoli G4 V1 P1 S2 GF3 GS4
Olympiacos G8 V4 P1 S3 GF11 GS7
Rangers G6 V1 P2 S3 GF6 GS9
Real Sociedad N/D
Rangers (SCO)
Può affrontare: Atalanta, Barcelona, Dortmund, Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Sheriff, Zenit
Precedenti
Atalanta N/D
Barcelona G2 V0 P1 S1 GF0 GS2
Dortmund G8 V3 P4 S1 GF10 GS7
Leipzig N/D
Porto G6 V3 P2 S1 GF9 GS6
Sevilla G4 V1 P0 S3 GF5 GS7
Sheriff N/D
Zenit G1 V0 P0 S1 GF2 GS0
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Può affrontare: Atalanta, Dortmund, Leipzig, Porto, Sheriff, Zenit
Precedenti
Atalanta N/D
Dortmund N/D
Leipzig N/D
Porto N/D
Sheriff N/D
Zenit G2 V0 P0 S2 GF2 GS6
Sevilla
Può affrontare: Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Napoli, Olympiacos, Rangers
Precedenti
Braga G3 V1 P0 S2 GF5 GS5
Dinamo Zagreb G2 V2 P0 S0 GF5 GS0
Lazio G2 V2 P0 S0 GF3 GS0
Napoli N/D
Olympiacos G2 V1 P0 S1 GF2 GS2
Rangers G4 V3 P0 S1 GF7 GS5
Sheriff (MDA)
Può affrontare: Betis, Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Napoli, Olympiacos, Rangers, Real Sociedad
Precedenti
Betis N/D
Braga N/D
Dinamo Zagreb G8 V1 P3 S4 GF5 GS11
Lazio N/D
Napoli N/D
Olympiacos G2 V0 P0 S2 GF0 GS3
Rangers N/D
Real Sociedad N/D
Zenit (RUS)
Può affrontare: Betis, Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Napoli, Olympiacos, Rangers, Real Sociedad
Precedenti
Betis N/D
Braga N/D
Dinamo Zagreb N/D
Lazio G2 V0 P1 S1 GF2 GS4
Napoli N/D
Olympiacos N/D
Rangers G1 V1 P0 S0 GF0 GS2
Real Sociedad G2 V2 P0 S0 GF6 GS2