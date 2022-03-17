Quarti di finale di Champions League: i possibili accoppiamenti
Giovedì, 17 marzo 2022
Le possibili sfide dei quarti di finale di UEFA Champions League e il bilancio nei confronti diretti tra le squadre.
Il sorteggio dei quarti di finale di Champions League è aperto, ovvero ammette sfide tra squadre della stessa federazione o che si sono già affrontate nella fase a gironi. UEFA.com valuta tutti i possibili abbinamenti.
Le squadre dei quarti di Champions League
Atlético (ESP)
Bayern (GER)
Benfica (POR)
Chelsea (ENG)
Liverpool (ENG)
Manchester City (ENG)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Villarreal (ESP)
Atlético (ESP)
Precedenti
Bayern G8 V2 P2 S4 GF5 GS13
Benfica G2 V1 P0 S1 GF3 GS3
Chelsea G9 V2 P3 S4 GF11 GS14
Liverpool G8 V3 P2 S3 GF10 GS11
Manchester City N/D
Real Madrid G10 V3 P2 S5 GF11 GS16
Villarreal N/D
Bayern (GER)
Precedenti
Atlético G8 V4 P2 S2 GF13 GS5
Benfica G12 V9 P3 S0 GF35 GS9
Chelsea G6 V3 P2 S1 GF15 GS10
Liverpool G7 V1 P4 S2 GF7 GS8
Manchester City G6 V3 P0 S3 GF10 GS9
Real Madrid G26 V11 P3 S12 GF39 GS41
Villarreal G2 V2 P0 S0 GF5 GS1
Benfica (POR)
Precedenti
Atlético G2 V1 P0 S1 GF3 GS3
Bayern G12 V0 P3 S9 GF9 GS35
Chelsea G3 V0 P0 S3 GF5 GS2
Liverpool G10 V4 P0 S6 GF11 GS19
Manchester City N/D
Real Madrid G3 V2 P0 S1 GF11 GS6
Villarreal G2 V0 P1 S1 GF1 GS2
Chelsea (ENG)
Precedenti
Atlético G9 V4 P3 S2 GF14 GS11
Bayern G6 V1 P2 S3 GF10 GS15
Benfica G3 V3 P0 S0 GF2 GS5
Liverpool G11 V3 P6 S2 GF14 GS12
Manchester City G3 V3 P0 S0 GF3 GS0
Real Madrid G5 V3 P2 S0 GF7 GS3
Villarreal G1 V0 P1 S0 GF1 GS1
Liverpool (ENG)
Precedenti
Atlético G8 V3 P2 S3 GF11 GS10
Bayern G7 V2 P4 S1 GF8 GS7
Benfica G10 V6 P0 S4 GF19 GS11
Chelsea G11 V2 P6 S3 GF12 GS14
Manchester City G2 V2 P0 S0 GF5 GS1
Real Madrid G8 V3 P1 S4 GF8 GS10
Villarreal G2 V1 P0 S1 GF3 GS1
Sorteggio quarti di finale di Champions League
Il sorteggio dei quarti di finale e delle semifinali di UEFA Champions League 2021/22 sarà trasmesso in diretta su UEFA.com venerdì 18 marzo alle 12:00 CET.
Manchester City (ENG)
Precedenti
Atlético N/D
Bayern G6 V3 P0 S3 GF9 GS10
Benfica N/D
Chelsea G3 V0 P0 S3 GF0 GS3
Liverpool G2 V0 P0 S2 GF1 GS5
Real Madrid G6 V2 P2 S2 GF7 GS7
Villarreal G2 V2 P0 S0 GF5 GS1
Real Madrid (ESP)
Precedenti
Atlético G10 V5 P2 S3 GF16 GS11
Bayern G26 V12 P3 S11 GF41 GS39
Benfica G3 V1 P0 S2 GF6 GS11
Chelsea G5 V0 P2 S3 GF3 GS7
Liverpool G8 V4 P1 S3 GF10 GS8
Manchester City G6 V2 P2 S2 GF7 GS7
Villarreal N/D
Villarreal (ESP)
Precedenti
Atlético N/D
Bayern G2 V0 P0 S2 GF1 GS5
Benfica G2 V1 P1 S0 GF2 GS1
Chelsea G1 V0 P1 SL0 GF1 GS1
Liverpool G2 V1 P0 S1 GF1 GS3
Manchester City G2 V0 P0 S2 GF1 GS5
Real Madrid N/D
Le date della Champions League
Quarti di finale
Andata: 5/6 aprile
Ritorno: 12/13 aprile
Semifinali
Andata: 26/27 aprile
Ritorno: 3/4 maggio
Finale
Sabato 28 maggio (Stade de France, Parigi)