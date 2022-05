Tutti i Giocatori della Settimana di UEFA Europa Conference League

Feyenoord's forward Cyriel Dessers celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Conference League semi-final football match between Feyenoord and Olympique Marseille (OM) at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, on April 28, 2022. - - Netherlands OUT (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

ANP/AFP via Getty Images