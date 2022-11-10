Chi sono i migliori calciatori tedeschi in UEFA Champions League?
Giovedì, 10 novembre 2022
Quali calciatori della Germania hanno più presenze e gol nella competizione?
Più presenze di un nazionale tedesco in Coppa dei Campioni/UEFA Champions League (qualificazioni comprese)
140: Thomas Müller (Bayern)
135: Toni Kroos (Bayern, Real Madrid)
133: Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern)
114: Philipp Lahm (Bayern, Stuttgart)
107: Oliver Kahn (Bayern)
99: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern, Manchester United)
96: Michael Ballack (Kaiserslautern, Leverkusen, Bayern, Chelsea)
87: Jérôme Boateng (Bayern)
80: İlkay Gündoğan (Dortmund, Manchester City)
79: Sami Khedira (Stuttgart, Real Madrid, Juventus)
Più gol di un nazionale tedesco in Coppa dei Campioni /UEFA Champions League (qualificazioni comprese)
53: Thomas Müller (Bayern)
34: Gerd Müller (Bayern)
27: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart, Bayern)
22: Marco Reus (Dortmund)
20: Leroy Sané (Schalke, Man City, Bayern)
17: Michael Ballack (Kaiserslautern, Leverkusen, Bayern, Chelsea)
17: Timo Werner (Leipzig, Chelsea)
16: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern)
16: Dieter Hoeness (Bayern)
15: Mario Götze (Dortmund, Bayern, PSV Eindhoven, Eintracht Frankfurt)
15: Miroslav Klose (Bremen, Bayern, Lazio)
Più presenze di un nazionale tedesco in competizioni UEFA per club*
146: Toni Kroos (Bayern, Real Madrid)
142: Oliver Kahn (Karlsruhe, Bayern)
142: Thomas Müller (Bayern)
140: Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern)
131: Philipp Lahm (Bayern, Stuttgart)
126: Jérôme Boateng (Hamburg, Manchester City, Bayern, Lyon)
125: Frank Rost (Bremen, Schalke, Hamburg)
116: Jens Lehmann (Schalke, Dortmund, Arsenal, Stuttgart)
116: Mesut Özil (Schalke, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahçe, Başakşehir)
114: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern, Manchester United)
Migliori marcatori tedeschi in competizioni UEFA per club*
62: Gerd Müller (Bayern)
53: Thomas Müller (Bayern)
45: Jupp Heynckes (Mönchengladbach)
43: Ulf Kirsten (Dynamo Dresden, Leverkusen)
42: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart, Bayern, Fiorentina, Beşiktaş)
39: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern, Inter Milan, Servette
38: Dieter Müller (Köln, Stuttgart, Bordeaux)
31: Miroslav Klose (Kaiserslautern, Bremen, Bayern, Lazio)
31: Marco Reus (Dortmund)
29: Klaus Allofs (Fortuna Düsseldorf, Köln, Marseille, Bremen)
Numeri e statistiche
Club con più titoli europei: Bayern (6 vittorie)
Più partite in Coppa dei Campioni/UEFA Champions League: Bayern (378)
Più gol in Coppa dei Campioni/UEFA Champions League: Bayern (800)
Prima squadra a partecipare in Coppa dei Campioni/UEFA Champions League: Rot-Weiss Essen (primo turno,1955/56)
Prima squadra a vincere Coppa dei Campioni/UEFA Champions League: Bayern (1973/74)
*Competizioni UEFA per club si intendono: Coppa dei Campioni/UEFA Champions League, Coppa UEFA/UEFA Europa League, Coppa Intercontinentale, Coppa delle Coppe UEFA, Supercoppa UEFA e Coppa Intertoto UEFA